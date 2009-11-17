5 Mar 2018
Brangelina go gallery viewing at the MOCA party
1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie enjoyed a private preview of some of the finest artwork inside the LA Museum of Contemporary Art before heading to the Museum’s 30th Anniversary gala with a host of A-List stars. Angelina wore a stunning Armani Prive gown while Brad looked dapper in a classic Tom Ford suit.
2. Zoe Salanda 161109 news article
Star Trek actress Zoe Saldana literally shone at the Museum anniversary party in L.A. Zoe wore a black and silver sequin and mesh dress with matching heels and long sleek locks.
3. Chloe Sevigny 161109 News Article
Chloe Sevigny sparkled in an unusual two-tone white and beige high-necked top and stretchy-waist skirt.
4. Kate Bosworth 161109 News Article
Kate Bosworth kept it short and sweet in a Proenza Schouler monochrome shift dress with black heels and a matching clutch.
5. Kate Beckinsale 161109
Kate Beckinsale epitomized Hollywood glamour in a floor-length green asymmetrical silk dress and slicked back up ‘do.
6. Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes looked chic in a black and nude shift dress with intricate embellishment, matching heels and a fab black feather hair accessory.
7. Rose McGowan 161109
Rose McGowan went for the glam factor in a lipstick red Donna Karan dress. Very Jessica Rabbit!
8. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale 161109
Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale looked picture perfect on the red carpet together. Gwen sported her trademark red lips with a silver and black lace bustier-top, while Gavin went for a smart black blazer and white tee combo.
9. Christina Ricci 161109
Christina Ricci went for a touch of 80s glamour in a black dress with sheer neckline and amazing fringed ‘do.
10. Carey Mulligan 161109
British beauty and Hollywood’s next big thing, Carey Mulligan, looked ultra-glam in a silver and black embellished dress.
11. Ciara 161109
R&B star Ciara showed off her amazing figure in a tight-fitting long-sleeved black dress with a sheer-top section.
12. James Franco 161109
Spider Man actor, James Franco arrived to the glitzy bash with Anha O’Reily who looked stunning in a green satin dress.
13. John Legend 161109
John Legend looked ultra-smart in a black tuxedo and white bow tie with Chrissy Teigen a vision in peach on his arm.
14. Marissa Tomei 161109
All eyes were on Marissa Tomei as she arrived at the glitzy anniversary bash in a fab princess pink floral dress.
15. Pierce Brosnan 161109
Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan arrived looking very 007 in a classic suit and with his beautiful wife Keely Shaye-Smith on his arm.
16. Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe was stunning in a one-shouldered floor-length gown. Her gorgeous blonde wavy hair and cream, grey and black print dress was finished perfectly with a chunky bangle and simple clutch bag.
17. Sandra Oh 161109
Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh ditched the classic glam gowns and went for a white-shirt and black harem trouser combo.
18. Shirley Manson 161109
Shirley Manson went for the gothic-chic look to the star-studded bash at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Shirley teamed the floor-length cream and black gown with her fiery hair and touch of red lips.
