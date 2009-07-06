5 Mar 2018
Boss Orange Party
-
1. party 030709 Hugo boss Sienna Miller
Actress Sienna Miller was beaming as she smiled for the cameras at last night's Boss Orange show. Choosing a casual chic look of faded denims, simple navy three-quarter sleeve top and white detailed heels, Sienna once again looked radiant and effortlessly fashionable.
Last month the actress was declared the face of Hugo Boss fragrances and she has been supporting the German brand actively since then.
-
2. party 030709 Adrien Brody
Actor Adrien Brody opted for a casual number as he headed to the BossOrange fashion show in Berlin last night. Wearing washed-out grey denim jeans and a pale blue cardi, the actor finished off the look with a cowboy-style red scarf and straw trilby.
The Oscar-winning actor, who has been busy filming in his new movie The Experiment, has always had an interest in fashion, but admitted that "he won't have much use for designer pieces" in his latest role as he'll be playing a prison inmate.
-
3. party 030709 Eva Padberg, Armin Morbach
Model Eva Padberg, who has represented Mercedes Benz as a brand ambassador since May 2007, added a sexy touch to the event wearing a matching printed ‘barely-there' mini skirt and jacket, teaming it with a sheer white tee and towering platform heels. Pulling a cheeky grin, Schwarzkopf brand ambassador and beauty stylist Armin Morbach went for a ‘too cool for school' look, pairing light washed fitted denims with black bazer and matching coloured accessories.
-
4. party 030709 Hugo boss Jade Jagger, Sienna Miller
The Boss Orange fashion show took place as part of yesterday's Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany. Outside the venue, friends Jade Jagger and Sienna Miller posed for the cameras. The pair chose dress-down combos, wearing casual shorts and denim but adding a feminine touch with fitted plunging tops.
-
5. party 030709 Hugo boss Adrien Brody, Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller and actor Adrien Brody were all smiles outside the Boss Orange show at the Mercedes Benz fashion show in Berlin this week.
