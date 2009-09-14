5 Mar 2018
Boom Boom Room
-
1. fashion BBR 140909 lolo
Never one to miss a party, Lindsay Lohan turned up to the Boom Boom Room party looking chic in an all-black outfit complete with a hat, blazer and sky-high heels. Owner of the new bar Andre Balasz joined her for a photo.
-
2. fashion BBR 140909 law
Hollywood heartthrob Jude Law looked gorgeous in grey at the Boom Boom Room party as he posed for a photo with Broadway director Simon Hammerstein.
-
3. fashion BBR 140909 lavigne
Avril Lavigne posed with actor Stephen Dorff at the Boom Boom Room party. Avril looks distinctly glamorous, having swapped her usual dark hair for long blonde tresses.
-
4. fashion BBR 140909 leigh
Leigh Lezark looked stunning in a two-tone short dress with ankle boots and a cute chic bob at the Boom Boom Room party.
-
5. fashion BBR 140909 kurkova
Karolina Kurkova arrived at the Boom Boom Room party looking chic in a white belted shirt, black blazer and a gorgeous statement necklace.
-
6. fashion BBR 140909 kelly bensimon
Model and TV star Kelly Bensimon turned up to the über-glam event at the Boom Boom Room penthouse party wearing a tight-fitting green mini-dress with fur edging and long wavy locks.
-
7. fashion BBR 140909 madonna and jesus
Madonna and Jesus Luz looked cosy and loved-up while at the opening of a new penthouse bar showing 360-degree views of the Manhattan skyline.
-
8. fashion BBR 140909 madonna and gang
Andre Balasz (left) hosted a star-studded party to open the Boom Boom Room (the funky name for the penthouse bar of his Standard hotel in New York's Meatpacking District). Madonna, current beau Jesus Luz and Steven Klein joined Balasz (Uma Thurman's ex) at the star-studded bash.
-
