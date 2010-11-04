5 Mar 2018
BFI London Film Festival
-
1. Mila Kunis
Closing an action-packed week of film festivities was ballet-themed thriller Black Swan, and the producer Scott Franklin, stars Vincent Cassel and Mila Kunis and director Darren Aronofsky got together for a photocall snap.
WATCH THE BLACK SWAN TRAILER BELOW
-
2. Mila Kunis
Pretty Mila Kunis looked super-chic in a simple monochrome combo of white blouse and leather skirt at the Black Swan photocall.
-
3. Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy
It was all about red carpet couple's at the King's Speech premiere, and Claire Danes and beau, Hugh Dancy, were certainly that.
WATCH THE KING'S SPEECH TRAILER BELOW
-
4. Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham Carter, Colin Firth
Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham Carter and Colin Firth posed for a cast picture on the King's Speech premiere red carpet.
-
5. Livia Giuggioli, Colin Firth
The dashing Colin Firth and his stunning wife, Livia Giuggioli, made for a cute red carpet couple at the premiere of the King's Speech.
-
6. Claire Danes
Claire Danes looked super-ladylike at the premiere of the King's Speech in this cute plaid and ruffle Prada frock.
-
7. Freida Pinto
Birthday girl Freida Pinto looked a vision in this Alexander McQueen wrap dress and matching statement accessories at the Miral premiere. We love her cute up-do too.
WATCH THE MIRAL TRAILER BELOW
-
8. Rula Jebreal, Freida Pinto
Rula Jebreal gave co-star Freida Pinto a birthday hug as they posed for pictures at the Miral photocall. Rula's Prada fit-and-flare dress was a great match for Freida's ladylike look.
-
9. London Film Festival | Freida Pinto picture
Freida Pinto had a double celebration on her hands on the day of the Miral London premiere, as it was also her 26th birthday. The first of her two party outfits was this smart combo of camel pencil skirt and Christian Dior blouse.
-
10. Michelle Williams
Already the buzz of Venice Film Festival, Blue Valentine was an unquestionable hit at LFF, and the first of Michelle Williams film's to screen, with Meek's Cutoff still to come. Gracing the red carpet minus co-star Ryan Gosling, Michelle wore a scarlet-red lace Erdem dress, which was given a flirty edge with the addition of ponyskin heels.
WATCH THE BLUE VALENTINE BRIDGE SCENE CLIP BELOW
-
11. Michelle williams short hair | London Film Festival
Michelle Williams channeled Hitchcock heroine with her newly white blonde locks at the London Film Festival premiere of Blue Valentine.
-
12. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank looked utterly divine in this metallic Donna Karan wrap dress as she graced the Conviction red carpet.
-
13. Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver hit the Conviction premiere in a bright and bold turquoise gown, finished with pretty, tight curls and a simple black clutch.
-
14. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank wowed fans as she took to the LFF red carpet for the premiere of Conviction in this stunning backless silver Donna Karan gown.
-
15. Hilary Swank
Conviction star Sam Rockwell joined leading lady Hilary Swank at the film's photocall wearing a classic black suit with a sleek overcoat.
-
16. Minnie Driver, Hilary Swank
Conviction stars Minnie Driver and Hilary Swank hit London for the film's photocall, sporting matching loose waves. While Minnie went for tough glamour in a leather mini and cage heels, Hilary opted for a jewel-coloured floaty-sleeve smock dress.
-
17. Chloe Moretz
Rising star Chloe Moretz looked like a red carpet pro when she stepped out at the LFF Let Me In premiere in a sheer-sleeve lace dress.
-
18. Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley
Friends Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley swept the red carpet together for the Never Let Me Go premiere. While Carey flattered her petite frame in a printed Vionnet maxi, Keira showed off a beaded Chanel couture dress fresh off the SS11 runways.
WATCH THE NEVER LET ME GO TRAILER BELOW
-
19. Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley
Red carpet-icons-in-the-making Isobel Meikle-Small and Ella Purnell stepped out in cute prom dresses at the premiere of Never Let Me Go with their grown-up counterparts, Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley.
-
20. Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley
Never Let Me Go kicked off this year's British film festival, and home-grown co-stars Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan attended the film's photocall with ear-to-ear grins. The stylish pair worked vintage-look outfits for the occasion with Keira choosing mix 'n' match prints in a Rodarte skirt and lace top and Carey opting for a mustard Proenza Schouler dress.
-
21. Andrew Garfield, Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley
Andrew Garfield made a willing escort for his fellow Never Let Me Go stars as they posed at the film's photocall.
-
22. Andrew Garfield, Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley
It wasn't just Carey and Keira who wowed the crowds at the Never Let Me Go photocall - their mini-mes in the movie, Isobel Meikle-Small and Ella Purnell, looked like pros already as they posed with the ladies, as well as author Kazuo Ishiguro and the film's director Mark Romanek.
