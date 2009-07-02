5 Mar 2018
Beth Ditto and Kate Moss have a ball!
1. Party 020709 Beth ditto for evans Beth
Beth Ditto for Evans
Beth Ditto launched her plus sized clothing line for Evans last night with a suitably fashionable party at hip London hang out, Sketch. The Gossip singer donned a domino print dress and leggings from the collection and welcomed supermodel Kate Moss, along with Arcadia boss, Philip Green, X Factor judge Simon Cowell (who did a party hop, attending Cheryl Cole's birthday bash later in the evening), Kelly Osbourne, Pam Hogg and Peaches Geldof to the party. Beth sported a brand new quiffed hair 'do "inspired by Morrissey," she told us. And it seems that being in Britain is influencing her in other ways; "I'm really influenced by Princess Diana," she said, talking to InStyle, "and I really wanted to work her into the collection but it didn't quite work." Princess Di styling or not, the range was a huge hit with the celebs and press who got a sneak preview last night. We're guessing her range of suitably cool garms is going to be flying off rails in an Evan's store near you.
2. Party 020709 Beth ditto for evans Beth and Phillip Green
Sir Philip Green escorted his latest talent, Beth Ditto into the lavish launch party for her plus size range for his high street fashion retailer, Evans. A throng of paparazzi milled around the steps up to Sketch's entrance, and they weren't disappointed as Beth, Kate Moss, Simon Cowell and a host of their celebrity friends joined the party.
3. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Jamie Hince and Kate Moss
Kate Moss giggled with boyfriend Jamie Hince in the VIP area of Sketch last night. It wasn't long before the cocktails were flowing and Kate got up to exercise her vocal chords on the karaoke machine!
4. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Kate Moss and Yasmin Le Bon
It was model-tastic at Beth Ditto's bash with Kate Moss and Yasmin Le Bon teaming up for a very gorgeous photo opportunity.
5. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Kelly Osbourne and Luke Worrall
Kelly Osbourne attended Beth's party with her very well coordinated fiancé, Luke Worrall in tow. We're loving Kelly's peroxide blonde crop which she teamed with an Alice band.
6. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe kept it casual in teensy weensy denim shorts and midriff baring peasant top at Sketch last night.
7. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Philip Green and Simon Cowell
You could just sense the power in the room last night as fashion and music moguls Philip Green and Simon Cowell arrived. The pair are set to launch a joint business venture that will see them head an international TV production, merchandising and talent management company. World domination awaits...
8. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Kate Moss and Simon Cowell
Kate Moss and Simon Cowell hung out at the party with Kate showing off a serious sparkler on her right hand.
9. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Kate Moss
Never one to shy away from the opportunity to sing for an audience, Kate Moss grabbed that microphone and took centre stage in the VIP area as the karaoke machine rolled. Beth Ditto joined her and the pair performed an impromptu duet, belting out David Bowie's 'Space Oddity'. The VIP crowd clapped and cheered with delight, and even Simon Cowell congratulated Kate on a great performance.
10. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Beth Ditto and Pam Hogg
Beth Ditto and Pam Hogg each hit the party, each in their own designs. Surely two of the most fearless fashionistas out there!
11. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof struck a demure pose as she perched on the white sofas at Sketch in a minidress which showed more than a hint of her tattooed thigh.
12. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Beth and Kate Moss
As you might expect at a party held in Beth Ditto's honour, the canapés were plentiful and hearty. Guests filled up on hot dogs in ciabatta rolls, tempura vegetables, mini beef burgers, salmon blinis and black croque monsieurs. (Nope, we're not sure how they got them black either).
13. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Tolula Adeyemi
London party girl Tolula Adeyemi got in on the Beth Ditto action, donning a relatively sensible skirt suit teamed with Vivienne Westwood handbag.
14. Party 020709 Beth Ditto for Evans Gok Wan
TV Fashionista Gok Wan came to get a first glimpse of Beth's range for Evan's. Wonder if any of her designs will end up on a Gok's Fashion Fix?
