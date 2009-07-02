Beth Ditto for Evans

Beth Ditto launched her plus sized clothing line for Evans last night with a suitably fashionable party at hip London hang out, Sketch. The Gossip singer donned a domino print dress and leggings from the collection and welcomed supermodel Kate Moss, along with Arcadia boss, Philip Green, X Factor judge Simon Cowell (who did a party hop, attending Cheryl Cole's birthday bash later in the evening), Kelly Osbourne, Pam Hogg and Peaches Geldof to the party. Beth sported a brand new quiffed hair 'do "inspired by Morrissey," she told us. And it seems that being in Britain is influencing her in other ways; "I'm really influenced by Princess Diana," she said, talking to InStyle, "and I really wanted to work her into the collection but it didn't quite work." Princess Di styling or not, the range was a huge hit with the celebs and press who got a sneak preview last night. We're guessing her range of suitably cool garms is going to be flying off rails in an Evan's store near you.