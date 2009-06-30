Beyonce dazzled at the BET awards as she stepped onto the red carpet in this sparkling emerald green and purple sequinned geometric Balmain dress. Keeping in the same colour palette, Beyonce finished the look with some signature sparkly hoops and purple T-bar heels in true diva style. Nominated for five awards Beyonce lead the show, winning the Best Female R&B Artist category -"This is for you, Michael Jackson," she declared, as she held up her trophy. "I have to thank Michael for being my future and my hero". She later went on to be awarded a further award for Video of the Year, thanks to her Singles Ladies (Put a Ring On It) music video.