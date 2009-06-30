5 Mar 2018
BET Awards 2009
1. Party 290609 BET Janet Jackson
This year's BET awards were overshadowed by the death of Michael Jackson and stars paid tribute to the deceased King of Pop throughout the evening as they accepted their awards. Both Michael's father Joe Jackson and sister Janet Jackson were present, and at the end of the ceremony Janet took to the stage to address the crowd. "My entire family wanted to be here tonight, but it was just too painful, so they elected me to be here," she said.
2. Party 290609 BET awards Ciara
Singer Ciara opted for glamorous and sexy in this rouched auberine number with ruffle detailing. The leather figure-hugging dress showed off her shapely curves. When talking about Michael Jackson backstage, the singer broke down in tears, "he meant so much too me." Ciara had spoken numerous times on the phone to her idol but unfortunately never got to meet him. She dressed in one of Michael's signature military jackets, and went on to perform his anthem, Heal the World.
3. Party 290609 BET Joe Jackson
Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson was on hand to represent the grief stricken family and gave a "we're hanging in there" thumbs up at the BET awards. "I just wish he could be here to celebrate himself," he said before the show. "Sadly, he's not here, so I'm here to celebrate for him."
4. Party 290609 BET Amerie
Singer and actress Amerie donned a LWD and added an edgy touch with these black Alexander McQueen shoe boots.
5. Party 290609 BET awards Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson received the best female actress award and looked stunning on the BET awards red carpet. Adopting classic elegance, Taraji wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Kaufman Franco and teamed it with some sparkly Swarovski crystal jewellery.
6. Party 290609 BET awards Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana looked divine in this white asymmetric Calvin Klein dress and complimented the look perfectly with some Brian Atwood heels and a metallic clutch.
7. Party 290609 BET awards Estelle
Estelle chose a baroque peplum dress by Acne and paid homage to the late Michael Jackson by teaming it with one white glove.
8. Party 290609 BET awards Beyonce
Beyonce dazzled at the BET awards as she stepped onto the red carpet in this sparkling emerald green and purple sequinned geometric Balmain dress. Keeping in the same colour palette, Beyonce finished the look with some signature sparkly hoops and purple T-bar heels in true diva style. Nominated for five awards Beyonce lead the show, winning the Best Female R&B Artist category -"This is for you, Michael Jackson," she declared, as she held up her trophy. "I have to thank Michael for being my future and my hero". She later went on to be awarded a further award for Video of the Year, thanks to her Singles Ladies (Put a Ring On It) music video.
9. Party 290609 BET awards Alicia Keys
R&B singer Alicia Keys who took home the Humanitarian award along with Wyclef Jean mixed ethnic style glam with a Moroccan inspired beaded mini Jenny Packham dress and turned the look into red carpet chic by completing it with Christian Louboutin Spartenvol Strass 100 sandals and a matching nude clutch.
10. Party 290609 BET awards Kanye West and Amber Rose
Dressed in similar tones, Kanye West and Amber Rose epitomised LA cool and looked very cosy together... Are the couple back together? Amber's LWD showed off her toned physique, while Kanye opted for a more relaxed look, pairing grey trousers with a classic white tee and suede stone jacket.
11. Party 290609 BET awards P Diddy
Sean Combs aka P Diddy paid his respects at the BET awards by choosing to adopt a classic black suit and white shirt and completed the look with some must-have oversized dark shades.
12. Party 290609 BET awards Cassie
Sporting an Alice Dellal-esque hair 'do, Cassie went for edgy glam in this cut out Mark Fast knit dress and Giuseppe Zannotti fold over killer boots.
13. Party 290609 BET awards Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks opted for the androgynous look, pairing charcoal grey satin cigarette trousers, a satin pussy bow blouse and grey waistcoat. Keeping hair sleek and make-up to a minimum is the key to pulling off this look.
