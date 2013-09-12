26 May 2017
Best Moments From Cannes
-
1. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Just when we thought Diane Kruger couldn't possibly wow us any further with her red carpet wardrobe, the stunning actress pulled this show-stopping gold satin Calvin Klein Collection gown out of her closet for the Sleeping Beauty premiere and caused a major flash-bulb moment, securing her place in Cannes style history.
-
2. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Rachel McAdams was the one to watch this year at Cannes, treating us to an array of incredible styles. Looking positively delicious as she hit the Sleeping Beauty premiere in a champagne sequinned corset with high-waisted raw silk toffee trousers - both from Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2011 collection - she wore her hair centre-swept and opted for a deep raspberry lip.
-
3. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Uma Thurman went all out screen siren for the opening night of this year's festival wearing a white bandeau gown by Versace. With white ostrich feathers floating beautifully around her, the Cannes jury member brought a splash of colour to her outfit with incredible emerald drop earrings and a matching bracelet by Chopard.
-
4. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Kirsten Dunst was a veritable siren at the Melancholia film premiere this year at Cannes in a mermaid-esque forest green gown by Rodarte. We love the juxtaposition between the wool bust and crepe gown, all pulled together with a smattering of sequins. And how about those diamonds? Way to go, Kiki!
-
5. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Ex-Wonderbra babe Eva Herzigova unveiled her rocking post-baby bod in a pair of tiny Dolce & Gabbana hotpants and towering red satin heels at the La Conquete premiere in Cannes. It’s hard to believe the supermodel had given birth to her second son, Philipe, just six months before!
-
6. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
We were more than just a little bit in love with Cheryl’s shimmery column with flouncy fishtail hem at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Designed by Roberto Cavalli, this number proves that you don’t need to have anything on show to still look beyond sexy. The X Factor star opted for a swishy ponytail and stand-out red lippy to match her Corto Moltedo box clutch.
-
7. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Cannes It-duo, the Jolie-Pitts, who were dressed to the nines for the premiere of The Tree of Life, with Ange working a strapless chocolate-hued gown by Atelier Versace and Brad looking dapper in a classic tux, although he couldn’t resist adding a quirky-cool twist with his tinted sunnies.
-
8. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Diane Kruger closed last year’s festival with a blast of colour for the Palme d’Or Award Closing Ceremony. With her fuchsia train rolling across the red carpet, Diane added a simple diamond necklace to her Jason Wu gown to top all of the best dressed lists.
-
9. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Making her debut on the Cannes red carpet last year, Cheryl Cole opted for a dramatic cut-out Versace gown teamed with tanned limbs and volumised locks for the premiere of revered film Hors La Loi.
-
10. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Cate Blanchett took the memory of the late great Alexander McQueen to Cannes last year wearing a stunning eagle embroidered gown to the Robin Hood premiere.
-
11. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
In a cloud of Marchesa magic, Kate Beckinsale was swept up in powder blue tulle for the Robin Hood premiere at the 2010 festival. The Brit beauty added some drop diamond earrings and a bouffant beehive for some extra romance.
-
12. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
With her gamine crop swept to the side and the baby pink straps of her Chanel dress falling from her shoulders, Blue Valentine star Michelle Williams looked as sweet as a French bon-bon at last year’s festival.
-
13. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Sassy senorita Salma Hayek was ravishing in red at the Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps premiere at the 2010 Cannes festival. With a thigh-high split in her gorgeous Gucci gown, Salma revealed her red velvet heels and some enviably toned pins.
-
14. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
We loved Naomi Watts' pairing of a pastel pink Gucci dress with scarlet lips at the 2010 film festival. A daring look, but it really worked!
-
15. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
2010 was a big year for Brit girl Carey Mulligan and she certainly seemed happy on her first Cannes Film Festival red carpet sharing a joke with Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps co-star Josh Brolin. How we loved her beaded Azzaro gown.
-
16. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
With beau Brad Pitt by her side, Angelina Jolie went for elegance with a lot of leg for the Inglorious Basterds Cannes premiere at the 2009 film festival. The modified Versace dress (with the leg spit raised even higher), and its model were the talk of the town.
-
17. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Rachel Weisz practiced old-school glamour at the 2009 Cannes premiere of her film Agora. Wearing a thigh-split bottle green dress by Valentino, the Brit beauty kept her make-up simple and swept her tousled hair to one side.
-
18. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Sharon Stone tried the long/short look in a dramatic bandeau Balmain dress for the feted premiere of Inglorious Basterds at the 2009 Cannes festival. Opting for a French label, we’re sure Sharon won a few more French fans!
-
19. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
The stars of Inglorious Basterds could barely be separated at the 2009 Cannes Festival. Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger and their director Quentin Tarantino even broke into a cancan on the red carpet at one point. That was certainly a test for Diane’s stunning Marchesa gown!
-
20. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Spring Fever star Elizabeth Banks was a glistening delight at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival in a figure-hugging gown by Paris-based designer Andrew Gn.
-
21. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
2008 was a year of wow-worthy sculptural dresses for Natalie Portman. Wearing an origami-like Givenchy white number to the AMFAR Party, a blue blouson bell-shaped Lanvin dress on one occasion and a similarly tiered poppy red tiered Lanvin frock for another, the stunning star was always at the centre of attention.
-
22. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Walking hand in hand on the Two Lovers red carpet, Gwyneth Paltrow and Italian designer Valentino Garavani made the perfect partnership at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. Modeling the designer's bowed handiwork, Gwyneth was oh-so elegant.
-
23. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Pictured before they split up, husband and wife team Guy Richie and Madonna arrived at the Madonna-written documentary premiere I Am Because We Are at Cannes in 2008. Madonna worked a fringed monochrome dress with sparkling bead embellishments - very decadent flapper-esque.
-
24. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Cate Blanchett looked an absolute vision as she worked the Blindness premiere red carpet in a delicately ruffled Armani Privé gown. The soft nude hue bought out her rose complexion a treat, making for one of her most favoured Cannes looks of all time.
-
25. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
After Kung-Fu Panda co-star, Jack Black, had let slip that Angelina Jolie was expecting twins, Ange and Brad were the talk of Cannes 2008. With a beautiful baby glow, Angelina’s bump failed to hinder her ability to wow in an array of gorgeous gowns. This Grecian-style Max Azria Atelier dress was the most show-stopping of the lot, and Brad made for some pretty stylish arm-candy.
-
26. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Structured in satin, Milla Jovovich let her turquoise train sweep across the What Just Happened? red carpet as she lent back for that truly glamorous pose in 2008. Adding a touch of sparkle to her Versace gown, Milla showed off her glistening necklace by sweeping her hair into a bun.
-
27. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Having to be let off filming Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island for the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Michelle Williams got all dressed up in navy tiers for the premiere of Synecdoche, New York.
-
28. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Dita Von Teese’s vintage glamour fits right in with the Cannes Film Festival aesthetic. With her red pout perfected and dark curls set, Dita went for a show-stopping look in emerald green Christina Lacroix for the Changeling premiere in 2008.
-
29. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Julianne Moore rarely puts a foot wrong on the red carpet, even when making some more bold choices such as at the Blindness Cannes premiere in 2008. With appliqué feather shoulders on a cammomile-hue gown, Julianne’s Christian Lacroix could have been too much but with a chic Bottega Veneta box clutch and her hair simply kept back, she was as stunning as ever.
-
30. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Michelle Williams channeled a 20s style at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival wearing a cream lace Chanel dress. Teaming the loose-fitting frock with a loose finger wave in her hair and art deco bag, the blonde beauty was elegant as ever at the Adoration premiere.
-
31. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Milla Jovovich teamed a silver puffed silk dress by Armani Prive with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for a Midsummer Night’s Dream-like look for the Palermo Shooting Cannes premiere in 2008.
-
32. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
In a plume of netting, Eva Longoria seemed to glide along the Kung Fu Panda red carpet at the 2008 film festival. Teaming the stunning asymmetrical Versace dress with a classic swept up-do, Eva gave old-school glamour a modern touch.
-
33. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Eva Herzigova proved her supermodel status at the festival in 2008 in a Christian Dior lace frock that revealed her mile-long legs beneath delicately embroidered lace. Wow, wow, wow!
-
34. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Not often seen in super bright hues, Angelina Jolie made a real style statement as she arrived at the Ocean's 13 premiere in Cannes 2007 in a radiant yellow gown by Emanuel Ungaro's chief designer Peter Dundas. She totally stole the show from the film's star - Brad Pitt!
-
35. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Dita Von Teese was stunning and statuesque at the Ocean's 13 premiere in Cannes 2007 in a dove grey strapless sweeping gown and Garrard jewellery. Her trademark black finger waves and red lipstick added that classic old-school Hollywood glamour.
-
36. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Kylie Minogue went high-octane glam at the Ocean's 13 premiere at Cannes 2007 in a wow-worthy Dolce & Gabbana bodice dress with sizzling sheer panels.
-
37. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
The 2007 Cannes Film Festival was one for the boys with firm friends Matt Damon, George Clooney and Brad Pitt up to all sorts together while promoting epic heist thriller-comedy Ocean’s 13.
-
38. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Working together on sensation-spinning film Marie Antoinette, Kirsten Dunst and Sophia Coppola became firm friends and the two were often spotted together at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival when the movie was premiered.
-
39. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Having very recently shaved her head in character for the film V for Vendetta, Natalie Portman stunned the Cannes audiences with her lack of locks at the premiere of Star Wars: Episond III – Revenge of the Sith. Who else could pull that off?
-
40. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Making a super stylish couple, Troy co-stars Orlando Bloom and Diane Kruger hit the red carpet at Cannes 2004 for the premiere of the movie. All eyes were on Diane in her stunning Couture Chanel white feathered gown - specially designed by Karl Lagerfeld - and sparkling Chopard jewels.
-
41. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston walked the 2004 Cannes Film Festival red carpet as husband and wife, just six months before the couple sadly split. Wearing a fluid Versace gown, Jen and Brad walked arm-in-arm for the premiere of Troy.
-
42. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Penelope Cruz certainly made an entrance at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival as the girlfriend of Vanilla Sky co-star Tom Cruise. With her film, Fanfan La Tulipe, opening the festival, Penelope chose a dramatic Dior Haute Couture gown with an ornate Dior choker for a show-stopping look.
-
43. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
There’s nothing like having someone to keep you in check. And if you’re Leonardo DiCaprio, that someone just happens to be director extraordinaire Martin Scorsese. With a wipe of the shoulder Martin gave Leo directorial reassurance at the Gangs of New York Cannes premiere in 2002.
-
44. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Gangs of New York co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz made a rather dashing pair for the 2002 Cannes premiere. With her fluid Versace gown exposing her French knickers beneath, Leonardo must have had to make an effort not to peek!
-
45. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Nicole Kidman and a very fresh-faced looking Ewan McGregor shared a joke at Cannes 2001 ahead of the premiere of their all-singing, all-dancing movie Moulin Rouge.
-
46. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Dashing couple Johnny Depp and an oh-so young Kate Moss were barely pictured apart while at Cannes in 1997. Wearing a kimono-inspired Giorgio Armani dress coat, the model-of-the-moment and rising acting talent were a picture perfect pair.
-
47. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Long term partners Liz Hurley and Hugh Grant were one of the ultimate Cannes couples. Pictured here just two years after Liz had worn that Versace safety pin dress, in 1996, the terribly British couple demonstrated how to do downtime in Cannes.
-
48. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were everyone’s favourite celeb couple in 1994 and their every move at the festival that year caused a stir.
-
49. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
One of Madonna’s most memorable moments was at the 1991 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of In Bed With Madonna. Never afraid of making a statement, the lucky star wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s conical bra with form-fitting bloomers and dragged a regal silk shawl at her hips. Amazing!
-
50. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Married earlier in the year, theatre and film producer Mike Todd and Elizabeth Taylor brought some high octane glamour to the 1957 Cannes Film Festival. Wearing a tiara and drop diamond earrings, Liz looked regal.
-
51. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Italian bombshell Sophia Loren certainly caused a stir at Cannes in 1955. Pictured here in an elaborate tulle and lace dress with a white fur stole wrapped round her shoulders, there’s no wonder the screen siren is said to have been the most photographed woman of that year’s festival.
-
52. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
It was at the 1955 Cannes festival that plans for Grace Kelly to meet her future husband Prince Rainier III of Monaco were first made. With such grace and poise standing by the harbour, you can see why she made the perfect princess.
-
53. BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Flirting on the sun-drenched beach during the 6th International Cannes Film Festival, a young Brigitte Bardot launched her career at the glamour-filled 1953 event. And in wearing an itsy-bitsy bikini, she inadvertently set sales of the swimwear rocketing too.
BEST CANNES MOMENTS 110511
Just when we thought Diane Kruger couldn't possibly wow us any further with her red carpet wardrobe, the stunning actress pulled this show-stopping gold satin Calvin Klein Collection gown out of her closet for the Sleeping Beauty premiere and caused a major flash-bulb moment, securing her place in Cannes style history.