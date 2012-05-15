Best Dresses At Met Ball 2012

Scooping best dressed at this year's Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow did it again, this time at the Met Gala with her stunning Prada steel blue duchesse halterneck dress with inverted back pleats and embroidered side embellishments. Not a dress us mere mortals could pull off, Gwyn worked it with ease, showing off her killer pins and super-toned figure. Letting the dress do all the wowing, the actress wore a centre-parted mirror-shine up-do with sparkling hooped earrings to cement her status as red carpet winner.