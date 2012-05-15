From Alexa Chung to Gwyneth Paltrow, the celebs were out in force at the Costume Institute Gala Met Ball 2012. See all the best dresses here!
Best Dresses At Met Ball 2012
-
1. Beyonce - Met Ball 2012
Flaunting her stunning post-baby figure, Beyonce caused the ultimate flash-bulb frenzy as she arrived on the Met Gala red carpet in an exquisite sheer and sequinned Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown with a purple edged train. Simple make-up and a sleek pony ensured all eyes were firmly on her gown.
-
2. Carey Mulligan - Met Ball 2012
Co-chair of the Met Ball Carey Mulligan shimmered down the red carpet in a Prada gold and silver degradé scaled halter dress. Speaking about her stunning dress, she told press: "They sent sketches and I was blown away by them. I’m really honoured to be wearing it.”
-
3. Gwyneth Paltrow - Met Ball 2012
Scooping best dressed at this year's Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow did it again, this time at the Met Gala with her stunning Prada steel blue duchesse halterneck dress with inverted back pleats and embroidered side embellishments. Not a dress us mere mortals could pull off, Gwyn worked it with ease, showing off her killer pins and super-toned figure. Letting the dress do all the wowing, the actress wore a centre-parted mirror-shine up-do with sparkling hooped earrings to cement her status as red carpet winner.
-
4. Cameron Diaz - Met Ball 2012
Gorgeous in molten gold, Cameron Diaz was positively radiant in her Stella McCartney floor-length gown. We love her easy up-do too.
-
5. Emma Stone - Met Ball 2012
Fashion-favourite Emma Stone was super girlie in her sparkling scarlet Lanvin gown for the Met Ball 2012. The Help star went for a cute up-do and a slick of rouge lippy to really make her dress wow.
-
6. Leighton Meester - Met Ball 2012
Classic but oh-so chic, Leighton Meester wowed in this frothy Marchesa confection.
-
7. Sarah Jessica Parker - Met Ball 2012
Sarah Jessica Parker got in on the romantic trend of the night in this ultra feminine floral Valentino gown.
-
8. Stella McCartney - Met Ball 2012
Stella McCartney at the Met Ball 2012
-
9. Mary-Kate Olsen - Met Ball 2012
Showing off a gown from her own label The Row, Mary-Kate Olsen looked uber dramatic in the ink black floor-length frock.
-
10. Lily Collins - Met Ball 2012
Looking suitably romantic and fairy-tale-esque, Mirror, Mirror actress Lily Collins worked a dreamy sheer lace and chiffon Valentino gown.
-
11. Gisele - Met Ball 2012
Gisele wearing Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci at the Met Ball 2012
-
12. Scarlett Johansson - Met Ball 2012
Scarlett Johansson sizzled down the red carpet in this stunning Dolce & Gabbana fish-tail jewel embellished gown. One of our favourites!
-
13. Claire Danes - Met Ball 2012
Keeping it simple yet utterly gorgeous, Homeland star Claire Danes hit the red carpet at the Met Ball 2012 in an ice-white asymmetric J. Mendel gown teamed with Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
-
14. Alexa Chung - Met Ball 2012
In true Alexa Chung style, the fashionista worked a white high-neck blouse under a leather panelled gown for her appearance on the Met Ball red carpet.
-
15. Shailene Woodley - Met Ball 2012
Shailene Woodley at the Met Ball 2012
-
16. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - Met Ball 2012
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was picture-perfect as ever in s smouldering shimmering Burberry gown for her red carpet moment at the Met Gala.
-
17. Diane Kruger - Met Ball 2012
In a battle of the longest hem-lengths, Diane Kruger went head-to-head with Beyonce for the title in this stunning royal purple Prada ruched chiffon gown with ostrich feather hem.
-
18. Christina Ricci - Met Ball 2012
Another wow-worthy gown to hit the red carpet belonged to Pan Am star Christina Ricci and her stunning Thakoon dress and Tiffany & Co jewels.
-
19. Rooney Mara - Met Ball 2012
Rooney Mara looked super stunning in a beautiful one-shoulder black sheer lace Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci couture gown. The actress was joined by the Givenchy designer for the night.
-
20. Kristen Stewart - Met Ball 2012
Kristen Stewart went for her usual edgier take on red carpet dressing wowing in a patchwork Balenciaga gown with black, red and blue embellished panels.
-
21. Rihanna - Met Ball 2012
Rihanna positively sizzled down the Met Ball red carpet in a stunning black croc-skin embellished Tom Ford gown.
-
22. Jessica Alba - Met Ball 2012
Nailing the molten metallics trend, Jessica Alba worked a gold, one-shouldered Michael Kors gown with Roger Vivier's Pilgrim Coeur clutch. We love her side-swept Hollywood waves and screen siren pout.
-
23. Renee Zellweger - Met Ball 2012
Renee Zellweger at the Met Ball 2012
-
24. Ginnifer Goodwin - Met Ball 2012
Another tangerine hue hitting the Met Gala red carpet belonged to Ginnifer Goodwin in her custom Monique Lhuillier gown.
-
25. Nina Dobrev - Met Ball 2012
Nina Dobrev at the Met Ball 2012
-
26. Milla Jovovich - Met Ball 2012
Milla Jovovich sizzled down the red carpet in a scarlet double satin, shredded skirt gown with onyx floral beading - Prada of course. The star tweeted earlier in the day: "Hey every1!It’s a big night here in NYC!I’m representing 4 my mentor, inspiration n friend Muccia Prada who’s being honored by the #metball!”
-
27. Marion Cotillard - Met Ball 2012
French star Marion Cotillard posed for pics on the red carpet in a stunning sheer black, strapless Dior gown with Chopard jewels adding extra sparkle.
-
28. Liv Tyler - Met Ball 2012
Liv Tyler got in on the dramatic Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci trend in this wow-worthy floor-length gown teamed with sparkling Fred Leighton jewels.
-
29. Florence Welch - Met Ball 2012
The prize for the ultimate statement gown at the Met Ball 2012 has to go to Florence Welch in her wow-worthy Alexander McQueen tiered confection.
-
30. Cate Blanchett - Met Ball 2012
Nailing the gothic trend of the night, Cate Blanchett wowed on the Met Ball red carpet in a dramatic Alexander McQueen feathered gown, teamed with Van Cleef & Arpels jewels.
-
31. Lea Michele - Met Ball 2012
Glee's Lea Michele nailed the liquid metal trend in this stunning Diane von Furstenberg gown at the Met Gala.
-
32. Linda Evangelista - Met Ball 2012
Linda Evangelista at the Met Ball 2012
-
33. Kristen Wiig - Met Ball 2012
More tangy hues hit the red carpet at the Met Gala with Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig rocking the 50s prom look in a gorgeous Stella McCartney frock.
-
34. Jessica Biel - Met Ball 2012
Jessica Biel at the Met Ball 2012
-
35. Lana Del Rey - Met Ball 2012
Lana Del Rey at the Met Ball 2012
-
36. Kate Bosworth - Met Ball 2012
Kate Bosworth went for all-out drama in a darker look than we're used to seeing her in. Working a bordeaux and navy ostrich feathered Prada mini dress, the sizzling star opted for Fred Leighton diamonds and a sleek top-bun, with dark wine hued lips to add extra vamp to her look.
-
37. January Jones - Met Ball 2012
A different hue than we're used to seeing her work, January Jones opted for this smouldering yellow Versace gown with sparkling Cartier jewels.
-
38. Kirsten Dunst - Met Ball 2012
Kirsten Dunst opted for a more understated glamour as she arrived at the Met Ball in a Rodarte 40s inspired suit jacket and skirt.
-
39. Paula Patton - Met Ball 2012
Paula Patton at the Met Ball 2012
-
40. Kristen Bell - Met Ball 2012
Kristen Bell at the Met Ball 2012
-
41. Kanye West - Met Ball 2012
Kanye West in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci at the Met Ball 2012
-
42. Rooney Mara and Ricardo Tisci - Met Ball 2012
Rooney Mara and Riccardo Tisci at the Met Ball 2012
-
43. Jessica Stam - Met Ball 2012
Jessica Stam at the Met Ball 2012
-
44. Kristen Stewart - Met Ball 2012
Kristen Stewart in Balenciaga at the Met Ball 2012
-
45. Jessica Chastain - Met Ball 2012
The Help star Jessica Chastain wowed in a blue metallic satin Louis Vuitton gown as she arrived at the Met Ball.
-
46. Katharine McPhee - Met Ball 2012
Katharine McPhee at the Met Ball 2012
-
47. Chloe Sevigny - Met Ball 2012
In her characteristically quirky styling, Chloe Sevigny hit the red carpet in a black geometric patchwork mirrored mini dress by Miu Miu.
-
48. Jaime King - Met Ball 2012
Jaime King at the Met Ball 2012
-
49. Hilary Swank - Met Ball 2012
Hilary Swank at the Met Ball 2012
-
50. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake - Met Ball 2012
Jessica Biel and fiance Justin Timberlake made a stunning pair on the red carpet at the Met Gala. Jessica wore an ivory and jade green embellished Prada gown, while Justin opted for a Tom Ford tux.
-
51. Heidi Klum - Met Ball 2012
In a midnight blue layered sheer lace Escada gown, all eyes were on Heidi Klum as she sashayed down the red carpet.
-
52. Gwyneth Paltrow - Met Ball 2012
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Met Ball 2012
-
53. Sarah Jessica Parker and Valentino - Met Ball 2012
Sarah Jessica Parker and Valentino at the Met Ball 2012
-
54. Karolina Kurkova - Met Ball 2012
Karolina Kurkova at the Met Ball 2012
-
55. Stella McCartney and M.I.A - Met Ball 2012
Stella McCartney and M.I.A at the Met Ball 2012
-
56. Gerard Butler - Met Ball 2012
Gerard Butler at the Met Ball 2012
-
57. Gisele and Tom Brady - Met Ball 2012
Gisele in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci and Tom Brady at the Met Ball 2012
-
58. Eva Mendes - Met Ball 2012
Eva Mendes got in on the citrus brights trend with her strapless Prada peplum waist gown with embellished bust detailing.
-
59. Emma Stone and Alber Elbaz - Met Ball 2012
Emma Stone and Alber Elbaz at the Met Ball 2012
-
60. Emma Roberts - Met Ball 2012
Emma Roberts went all-out for colour in this mega-watt yellow sweet-heart Escada peplum gown with black skinny belt for her red carpet appearance at the Met Ball.
-
61. Amber Heard - Met Ball 2012
Rum Diary star Amber Heard looked positively statuesque in a stunning rose satin Zac Posen floor-sweeping gown with ruched train and Tiffany & Co jewellery.
-
62. Emily Blunt - Met Ball 2012
Actress Emily Blunt sizzled in a pretty pink Calvin Klein Collection gown with seductive side cut-outs. Simple yet oh-so gorgeous.
-
63. Elizabeth Banks - Met Ball 2012
What to Expect When You’re Expecting actress Elizabeth Banks showed off her fashion prowess at the Met Gala giving Brit designer Mary Katrantzou a red carpet moment in one of her most stunning creations. Top style marks to Elizabeth!
-
64. Dakota Fanning - Met Ball 2012
Dakota Fanning was a vision in lavender, working a stunning organza Louis Vuitton gown with hand-stitched organza ribbons and embroidered flowers. It's thought that her gown took over 250 hours of work to create!
-
65. Ed Westwick - Met Ball 2012
Ed Westwick at the Met Ball 2012
-
66. Dree Hemingway - Met Ball 2012
Dree Hemingway at the Met Ball 2012
-
67. Doutzen Kroes - Met Ball 2012
Doutzen Kroes at the Met Ball 2012
-
68. Donna Karan - Met Ball 2012
Donna Karan at the Met Ball 2012
-
69. Donatella Versace - Met Ball 2012
Donatella Versace at the Met Ball 2012
-
70. Donald Trump - Met Ball 2012
Donald Trump at the Met Ball 2012
-
71. Dianna Agron - Met Ball 2012
Sizzling down the red carpet at the Met Gala, Glee star Dianna Agron wowed in an emerald Carolina Herrera gown teamed with gorgeous golden curls and a dramatic smokey eye. We love!
-
72. Diane von Furstenberg - Met Ball 2012
Diane von Furstenberg at the Met Ball 2012
-
73. Debra Messing - Met Ball 2012
Debra Messing at the Met Ball 2012
-
74. Coco Rocha - Met Ball 2012
Coco Rocha at the Met Ball 2012
-
75. Daniel Radcliffe and Rosie Coker - Met Ball 2012
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe looked super dapper as he posed for pics on the red carpet with Rosie Coker.
-
76. Cory Monteith - Met Ball 2012
Cory Monteith at the Met Ball 2012
-
77. Colin Firth - Met Ball 2012
Colin Firth at the Met Ball 2012
-
78. Mark Ruffalo - Met Ball 2012
Mark Ruffalo at the Met Ball 2012
-
79. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy - Met Ball 2012
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the Met Ball 2012
-
80. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski - Met Ball 2012
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski at the Met Ball 2012
-
81. Chelsea Clinton - Met Ball 2012
Chelsea Clinton at the Met Ball 2012
-
82. Rachel Zoe - Met Ball 2012
Rachel Zoe at the Met Ball 2012
-
83. Chanel Iman - Met Ball 2012
Chanel Iman at the Met Ball 2012
-
84. Camilla Belle - Met Ball 2012
Actress Camilla Belle went all-out for high drama with her sizzling Art Deco inspired Ralph Lauren Collection ivory tulle beaded dress. Ralph Lauren Vintage Collection jewels added to the 20s style of the look, as did her glossed finger-waved 'do and femme fatale lipstick.
-
85. Cameron Diaz - Met Ball 2012
Cameron Diaz at the Met Ball 2012
-
86. Victoria Justice - Met Ball 2012
Victoria Justice at the Met Ball 2012
-
87. Brooklyn Decker - Met Ball 2012
Battleship star Brooklyn Decker bucked the dark hue dress trend of the night, instead opting for a delicate slate blue silk tulle and crepe gown by Tory Burch. House of Lavande earrings added a touch of the 20s glam to her look.
-
88. Brooke Shields - Met Ball 2012
Brooke Shields at the Met Ball 2012
-
89. Beyonce - Met Ball 2012
Beyonce wearing Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci at the Met Ball 2012
-
90. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor - Met Ball 2012
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor at the Met Ball 2012
-
91. Ashley Greene - Met Ball 2012
Looking super statuesque in a floor-sweeping Donna Karan gown, all eyes were on Twilight star Ashley Greene as she made her entrance at the Met Ball 2012.
-
92. Anja Rubik - Met Ball 2012
Victoria's Secret model Anja Rubik showed plenty of leg a la Ange in her wow-worthy Anthony Vaccarello gown.
-
93. Amy Adams - Met Ball 2012
Amy Adams floated down the Met Gala red carpet in a goddess-like Giambattista Valli gown, accessorised with a Judith Leiber clutch and Fred Leighton jewels. Stunning!
-
94. Amber Valletta - Met Ball 2012
Actress Amber Valetta worked the colour-blocking trend with her satin crepe Prada dress for her red carpet moment at the Met Gala 2012.
-
95. Amber Heard and Zac Posen - Met Ball 2012
Amber Heard's date for the night was designer Zac Posen who complemented the stunning star in a red velvet suit and purple bow-tie.
-
96. Solange Knowles - Met Ball 2012
Solange Knowles at the Met Ball 2012
-
97. Poppy Delevingne - Met Ball 2012
Poppy Delevingne at the Met Ball 2012
-
98. Malin Ackerman - Met Ball 2012
Malin Ackerman at the Met Ball 2012
-
99. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz - Met Ball 2012
Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beatz arrived at the Met Gala 2012 in matching Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci tailored ensembles.
-
100. Calvin Klein and Carolina Herrera - Met Ball 2012
Calvin Klein and Carolina Herrera at the Met Ball 2012
-
101. Jonas Brothers - Met Ball 2012
Jonas Brothers at the Met Ball 2012
-
102. Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell - Met Ball 2012
Actress Kristen Bell was one of the few who dared to wear bright hues on the red carpet of the Met Gala in a tangerine silk and chiffon Tommy Hilger halter gown. She posed for pics with partner Parenthood actor Dax Shepard.
