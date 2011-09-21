All the best-dressed stars at the MTV Video Music Awards, from Beyonce and her Lanvin-clad baby bump to Lady Gaga as a man!
Best Dressed Celebs at the VMAs
1. Beyonce at the VMAs
Revealing her new yummy mummy tummy, “Bootylicious” singer Beyonce chose to announce her big baby news at the celeb-studded VMAs. The singer went long and drapy in a floor-sweeping orange frock by Lanvin and statement sparkly earrings.
2. Lady Gaga as Joe Calderone at the VMAs
After last year's meat dress, we weren't sure what tricks Lady Gaga would have up her sleeve this time around and of course the singer did not disappoint, managing to go even better by arriving as her male alter-ego Joe Calderone and attempting to kiss Britney Spears. The entertainer picked up Best Female Video and Best Video with a Message.
3. Katy Perry at the VMAs
Looking every inch the pop princess, Katy Perry flaunted her paper parasol on the red carpet at the VMAs, which matched her embellished mint green Atelier Versace dress beautifully. The singer, who picked up the covetable Video Of The Year gong for “Firework” and the award for Best Collaboration with Kanye West for "ET", finished her look with a pair of pink Jimmy Choos and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
4. Britney Spears at the VMAs
Looking beautiful in a glistening black Moschino dress, Britney Spears officially made her comeback at the VMAs, walking away with Best Pop Video for her track "Till The World Ends." The singer gushed "I wasn't expecting this!" as she picked up her award.
5. Taylor Lautner at the VMAs
Twilight star Taylor Launer set pulses racing as he made an appearance on the red carpet at the VMAs in skinny jeans, a V-neck shirt and blazer.
6. Vanessa Hudgens at the VMAs
Sizzling in silver, High School Musical beauty Vanessa Hudgens looked picture perfect in a Candie's Couture gown. We love her vintage-style up-do.
7. Kim Kardashian at the VMAs
Newlywed Kim Kardashian arrived at the VMAs in a plunging shimmering silver gown by Kaufman Franco. The reality TV Star was one of the presenters for the evening bash.
8. Britney Spears at the VMAs
Britney hit the VMAs with her squeeze Jason Trawick, who looked uber-dapper in a three-piece suit and tie.
9. Zoe Saldana at the VMAs
Helping kick off the awards event as one of the presenters, actress Zoe Saldana showed-off her endless pins in a stunning v-neck Babara Bui embellished dress and shoes and completed her look with a Lanvin clutch.
10. Adele at the VMAs
Brit songstress Adele flew the flag for the UK after scooping three awards at the VMAs 2011 including Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography in a Video for "Rolling In The Deep". The singer kept things classic in a stunning black Burberry dress and big hair.
11. Nicky Minaj at the VMAs
Best Hip Hop Video winner Nicky Minaj went all-out in a mix of candy brights with eye-catching accessories - certainly an outfit Lady Gaga would be proud of!
12. Katie Holmes at the VMAs
Katie Holmes put in an appearance at the VMAs in a black and cream lace Alaia dress and tan suede Proenza Schouler booties. We love her tumbling tresses!
13. Justin Bieber at the VMAs
Working the geek chic look, teen star Justin Beiber teamed bright red jeans with a smart blazer at the VMAs. The singer, who is dating Selena Gomez, walked away with Best Male Video for his track "U Smile".
14. Joe Jonas at the VMAs
Singer Joe Jonas worked some rock star style as he arrived at the annual awards ceremony in distressed jeans and an embellished blazer by DSquared2.
15. Chord Overstreet at the VMAs
Looking smart and suited, Glee star Chord Overstreet joined up with Demi Lovato to present the award for Best Collaboration to Katy Perry and Kanye West.
16. Kelly Rowland at the VMAs
Choosing a plunging black and gold mini dress, X Factor judge Kelly Rowland hit the red carpet in style at the VMAs 2011. The singer added a pair of super-stacked Christian Louboutins to finish.
17. Jessie J
Brit songstress Jessie J didn't let her broken foot spoil her style as she arrived at the VMAs in bedazzled crutches and a matching sequinned corset!
18. Katy Perry at the VMAs
The singer slipped into a total of four costumes at the VMAs. From her mint green Atelier Versace dress to a Dior Couture dress with an eye-catching yellow Philip Treacy hat, the star finished in a custom-made 'Breaking Records' embellished dress designed by Jonny Wukek for Furne One.
19. Demi Lovato at the VMAs
Looking uber-glamorous, singer Demi Lovato sizzled in a Mandalay's metallic silver jewel encrusted dress.
20. Miley Cyrus at the VMAs
Making a wow-worthy appearance in a long-sleeved, figure-fitting Roberto Cavalli printed gown, actress and singer Miley Cyrus later took to the stage to present Best Rock Video with athlete Shawn White.
21. Katy Perry and Russell Brand at the VMAs
Katy Perry and Russell Brand looked totally loved-up on the red carpet. The pink haired "Firework" singer was the winner of the evening walking away with the big prize, the Video of the Year gong.
22. Selena Gomez at the VMAs
Looking her usual gorgeous self, VMA hostess Selena Gomez wowed the crowds with her stunning black Julien Macdonald gown.
23. Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner at the VMAs
Selena Gomez changed into a short metallic shift by Jenny Packham to stand alongside the gorgeous Taylor Lautner.
24. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at the VMAs
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber made a cute, uber-stylish couple at the VMAs in their co-ordinating black, jazzed up with a splash of red courtesy of Justin's pants.
