Check out what Ashley Tisdale, Sophia Bush, Malin Akerman, Jaime King and Nikki Reed wore to the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree…
Best Dressed Celebs At The InStyle US Summer Soiree
1. Nikki Reed At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Twilight star Nikki Reed rocketed up our style radar for her fashion efforts at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
2. Jaime King At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Jaime King nailed LA red carpet etiquette in a show-stopping red Marchesa dress teamed with a super-sleek ponytail hairstyle at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
3. Ashley Tisdale At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Ashley Tisdale made a welcome return to the red carpet wearing ERIN by Erin Fetherston at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
4. Mena Suvari At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Mena Suvari did red carpet prom perfection in a fab Georges Chakra Couture dress at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree - we love her pink shoes!
5. Ariel Winter At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Ariel Winter added a summer summer-appropriate twist courtesy of bright pink heels and a pretty printed dress by Moschino Cheap & Chic at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
6. Maria Menounos At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
American actress Maria Menounos went went for full-on glamour in a floor-sweeping maxi dress by Kymerah at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
7. Sophia Bush in Ted Baker dress at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Sophia Bush ditched the designer dresses for a skirt from high street fashion fave Ted Baker at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree - we're lusting over her vampy lips
8. Khloe Kardashian At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Khloe Kardashian looked fierce in a skin-tight leather dress with classic black heels and minimal accessories at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
9. Emilie De Ravin At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Lost actress Emilie De Ravin looked lovely in lace at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
10. Kate Walsh At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Kate Walsh kept it simple in a vibrant blue maxi dress at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
11. Jordana Brewster At The 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Actress Jordana Brewster was a vision in white wearing Bec & Bridge at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
12. Malin Akerman at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
Malin Akerman looked red hot in a cut-out halterneck maxi dress by Cushnie et Ochs at the 2012 InStyle US Summer Soiree
