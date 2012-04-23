Emma Watson, Emily Blunt and Michelle Williams were just some of the stars styling up the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC. See the best dressed here...
Best Dressed at the Tribeca Film Festival
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Alexa Chung at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Alexa Chung styled it up at the Chanel dinner in New York working a black quilted velvet shift dress - Chanel of course - with black opaques and sandal wedges. A mini cross-body Chanel bag was all the accessory Alexa needed.
-
2. Poppy Delevigne at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Poppy Delevigne joined pal Alexa at the Chanel dinner working a cool black leather jacket over a white embellished mini dress.
-
3. Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Naomi Watts and partner Liev Schreiber made an uber fashionable pairing as they arrived at the Chanel dinner.
-
4. Liv Tyler at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Liv Tyler showed off her statuesque figure in a pretty floral print maxi dress wrapped up in a nude trench.
-
5. Lily Donaldson at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Model Lily Donaldson was uber glam at the Chanel dinner in a stunning white tulip dress with black embellished shoulders.
-
6. Leigh Lezark at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
It girl Leigh Lezark opted for a cute monochrome look for the Chanel dinner, with a tweed jacket and black mini skirt.
-
7. Leelee Sobieski at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Actress Leelee Sobieski bucked the black trend at the Chanel dinner opting for a powder pink head-to-toe Chanel look. We love!
-
8. Kellan Lutz at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz was suitably suited and booted for the Chanel dinner.
-
9. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
New couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrived at the Chanel dinner - both in cool monochrome outfits.
-
10. Camilla Belle at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Looking every inch a 60s siren, actress Camilla Belle arrived at the Chanel dinner for the Tribeca Film Festival in a white crochet midi dress with blue rose embellishments and midnight suede Gabor pumps by Rupert Sanderson.
-
11. Arizona Muse at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Sizzling model Arizona Muse arrived at the Chanel 7th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York in an all-black ensemble.
-
12. Emma Watson in Miu Miu
Emma Watson should be Miu Miu’s latest celebrity model! The ex-Harry Potter starlet showcased a darling top-to-toe look from the fashion label at the Tribeca film Festival. We just love the clashing prints!
-
13. Michelle Williams in Giambattista Valli
Clad in a multi-print Giambattista Valli frock, Michelle Williams graced the Take This Waltz premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival looking as ladylike as ever. Her coral-coloured lippy brought some punch to the look.
-
14. Olivia Wilde in Mason
Olivia Wilde looked edgy at the Deadfall premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in a panelled peplum dress by Mason teamed with chunky statement platforms by Brian Atwood.
-
15. Emily Blunt in Michael Kors
Brit beauty Emily Blunt continued her penchant for ladylike frocks in this crimson embroidered lace shift by Michael Kors at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
-
16. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde does wild! The actress opted for a bold animal-printed maxidress for the Tribeca Film Festival where she turned more than a few heads!
-
17. Emily Blunt in Jason Wu
Emily Blunt was totally darling at the Five Year Engagement premiere in a Jason Wu dress accessorised to perfection with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet emerald courts, and a Valentino purse. We’re totally smitten.
-
18. Camilla Belle in Jason Wu
Like Five Year Engagement leading lady Emily Blunt, Camilla Belle hit the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in Jason Wu frock but instead of going for the ladylike angle, the fashionista opted for pure va-va-voom. The cut-out neckline and towering up-do give this number a totally sexy edge.
-
19. Marisa Tomei in Preen
Mega Preen fan Marisa Tomei is the first star to debut the fashion label’s autumn/winter line in this embellished monochrome number paired with cut-out sandals and green box clutch. Keep ‘em coming, Marisa!
-
20. Dakota Fanning in Lanvin
Fuchsia is proving to be this season’s favourite dress-up shade and doesn’t Dakota wear it well? For the Tribeca Film Festival, the Twilight actress teamed her raspberry bubble dress with tan courts and an on-shade hair-piece for a quirky twist on this girly look.
-
21. Helena Christensen in Marc Jacobs
Supermodel Helena Christensen was darling in a nipped-in lace-edged LWD by Marc by Marc Jacobs and hot pink trimmed peep-toes at the Tribeca Film festival in New York. With her sleek chignon, she looks like a modern-day Audrey Hepburn.
Alexa Chung at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists dinner
Alexa Chung styled it up at the Chanel dinner in New York working a black quilted velvet shift dress - Chanel of course - with black opaques and sandal wedges. A mini cross-body Chanel bag was all the accessory Alexa needed.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018