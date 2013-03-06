26 May 2017
Best Cannes Moments
-
1. CANNES Inglorious Basterds
What better way to end the most anticipated premiere of last year’s festival than with a little dance tribute? The cancan certainly tickled the Inglorious Basterds stars as they strutted their stuff with director Quentin Tarentino.
-
2. CANNES Brad and Ange
If there’s one thing we love more than fabulous Cannes’ fashion, it’s fabulous Cannes’ couples, and Brad and Ange certainly proved themselves the ultimate red carpet twosome at last year's festival. While Ange showed off her picture-perfect figure in a nude Versace gown, Brad worked a dicky bow like a pro.
-
3. CANNES Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz made a stunning entrance on the arm of her Director Pedro Almodovar for the premiere of Broken Embraces last year. Looking fresh-faced despite hosting the Hollywood Domino party the night before, she made an effortless sweep across the carpet in her dazzling purple gown with her swept-back locks showing off a simple but smouldering make-up look – perfection!
-
4. CANNES Diane and Karl
A certain Mr Lagerfeld made a willing wingman to the festival’s master of ceremony, Diane Kruger as they walked the finale red carpet in 2007. We only wish we could have been a fly on the red carpet to hear what the fashionable pair had to say.
-
5. CANNES Matt and George
George Clooney and Matt Damon were the men of the moment at the Ocean's 13 premiere in 2007.
-
6. CANNES Doutzen Kroes
Supermodel Doutzen Kroes swept the Cannes red carpet in 2007 looking effortlessly glamorous in her jewelled frock.
-
7. CANNES Natalie Portman
While she always makes an angelic entrance, Natalie Portman blew everyone away with this ethereal Givenchy frock at the AMFAR Party in 2008.
-
8. CANNES Brad and Angelina
After hearing that her and Brad Pitt were expecting twins, Angelina Jolie was the talk of Cannes 2008, but for all the right reasons, as her bump failed to hinder her ability to wow in an array of gorgeous gowns. This Grecian number was definitely the most show-stopping of the lot, and Brad made for some pretty stylish arm-candy.
-
9. CANNES Diane and Joshua
Can Diane Kruger do any wrong on the Cannes red carpet? It would seem not. She may not have had a fashion design icon on her arm again for 2009’s celebrations, but her and Joshua more than earned their cutest couple crown at the Inglourious Basterds premiere.
-
10. CANNES Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie’s burgeoning bump left her Kung Fu Panda co-stars, Jack Black and Dustin Hoffman, speechless as they dragged her away from her man for a brief photo sesh.
-
11. CANNES Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett looked an absolute vision as she worked the Blindness premiere red carpet in a delicately ruffled Armani Privé gown. The soft nude hue bought out her rose complexion a treat, making for one of her most winning looks yet.
-
12. CANNES Milla
Milla Jovovich’s breathtaking ocean blue gown made for a bright end to the 61st Cannes festival.
-
13. CANNES P Diddy and Naomi Campbell
Away from the red carpet and the Riviera sun, Naomi Campbell let loose at the Dolce and Gabbana Party on her birthday in 2008. It was glitz and glam galore for the supermodel, as her and P Diddy strutted their stuff in their best party get-up.
-
14. CANNES Sean and Natalie
Sean Penn and Natalie Portman made a discerning jury for the opening night ceremony of the 2008 celebrations, looking Riviera-ready in a very dapper suit and frilled frock respectively.
-
15. CANNES Olivia Palermo
A very stylish Olivia Palermo saw fit to leave The City in favour of the sunny French Riviera last year to attend the Cannes Hollywood Domino party. She partook in a little poolside fashion show, working a floral frock, which was perfect for the sunny climes.
-
16. CANNES Diane and Quentin
A radiant Diane Kruger fooled around with director Quentin Tarantino as they celebrated their Inglorious Basterds premiere in 2009. The German actress looked cute-as-ever working a relaxed side-plait and some stylish Ray Bans.
-
17. Cannes Evangeline Lilly
Evangaline Lilly showed off her aquatic instincts in this thigh-skimming dress for the star-studded Chopard Trophy Party last year.
-
18. CANNES Dita
Peekaboo! Dita von Teese worked a femme fatale look in this risqué Jean Paul Gaultier dress last year.
-
19. CANNES Claudia
Ahoy, there! A sweetly dressed Claudia Schiffer got on board for last year’s Dolce and Gabbana Party.
-
20. CANNES Rachel Weisz
Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz was also a knockout last year in the Cannes’ style stakes in her jewel-coloured Valentino gown, and some sweet bow-embellished gold heels.
-
21. CANNES Eliz Banks and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Elizabeth Banks was a red carpet hit for her Spring Fever premiere last year, with her luxe vintage-style curls and sparkling gown, and was joined by ever-radiant co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
-
22. CANNES Dita on board
Dita von Teese was probably the most glamorous sailor to have ever graced the dock at Cannes 2009 in her vintage-style sunglasses, sweet sundress and glamorous red corsage heels.
-
23. CANNES Peaches
Just chillin’ – Peaches Geldof had laidback Cannes chic sussed as she relaxed at the la Plage Glaceau Vitaminwater event last year.
-
24. CANNES Sharon and P Diddy
P Diddy and Sharon Stone had the bids rolling in at the AMFAR charity auction in 2008. Diddy certainly wasn’t one to be outdone, working a crisp cream suit along with a little bling – very sharp!
-
25. CANNES Dita
Dita von Teese had everyone standing to attention as only she knows how in this deep purple Jean Paul Gaultier gown, with its luxurious draping and band-stand sleeves at the AMFAR 2008 Auction.
CANNES Inglorious Basterds
What better way to end the most anticipated premiere of last year’s festival than with a little dance tribute? The cancan certainly tickled the Inglorious Basterds stars as they strutted their stuff with director Quentin Tarentino.