5 Mar 2018
Berlinale Film Festival
-
1. Renee Zellweger Berlinale
Renee Zellweger caused a flashbulb frenzy as she stepped out at the Berlinale Film Festival in a striking off-the-shoulder puffball LBD. The actress wowed at the Golden Bear Prize Ceremony, and we love her simple court shoes and accessorising.
-
2. BERLIN Julianne Moore
How gorgeous is Julianne Moore in this feathered navy strapless gown? The actress was stunning at The Kids Are All Right premiere, and finished the look with Roger Vivier heels.
-
3. BERLIN Bar Refaeli, Leonardo DiCaprio
Aww. Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a few drinks with his supermodel girlfriend Bar Refaeli at the Annual Cinema for Peace Gala at the 60th Berlinale Film Festival.
-
4. BERLIN Camilla Belle
Ah, the lovely Camilla Belle. The actress was the last word in sexy chic in one of the best LBDs we've seen in a long time at the Father of Invention photo call. She finished the look with nude heels (the shoe for spring/summer 2010), and funky bangles.
-
5. BERLIN Michelle Williams
Another beautiful look for Michelle Williams as she stepped out at the Shutter Island premiere in a monochrome one-shouldered sheer dress by Chanel.
-
6. BERLIN Amanda Peet
For the premiere of Please Give, Amanda Peet dressed up a boho floral frock with grey opaque tights and black peep-toes heels.
-
7. BERLIN Julianne Moore
You've got to have something special to pull off a bold yellow like this, and Julianne Moore has it in spades. The star rocked this sunny shift at the The Kids Are All Right photo call. A little ray if sunshine.
-
8. BERLIN Bar Refaeli, Leonardo DiCaprio
While Leo opted for a bow-tie and tux at the Annual Cinema for Peace Gala a the 60th Berlinale Film Festival, Bar Refaeli was a touch more casual - but still gorgeous - in a silk mushroom-coloured top.
-
9. BERLIN Michelle Williams
We just love Michelle Williams in this crop-sleeved mini with a bow-embellished neckline at the Shutter Island photo call. She teamed the 60s-style look with patent Louboutins.
-
10. BERLIN Renee Zellweger
As ever, Renee Zellweger was red carpet perfect at the Tuan Yuan premiere at the 60th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. She smouldered in a petrol-blue Caroline Herrera gown - a fishtail style that suits her perfectly.
-
11. BERLIN Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton was statuesque as she walked the red carpet in a stunning midnight-blue draped gown at the Tuan Juan premiere.
-
12. BERLIN Pierce Brosnan and Ewan McGregor
Looking good, guys! Pierce Brosnan and Ewan McGregor looked laidback as they posed for pics at The Ghost Writer photo call.
-
13. BERLIN Renee Zellweger
It's all in the details: Renee Zellweger turned around to reveal a fabulous outsized bow at the back of her beautiful blue dress at the Tuan Juan premiere.
-
14. BERLIN Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet funked up her LBD with a pretty printed scarf at the Please Give photo call at the 60th Berlinale Film Festival.
-
15. BERLIN Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCarprio turned the cameras on the cameras at the Annual Cinema For Peace Gala.
-
16. BELIN Bob Geldof
Bob Geldof chose this season's camel colours for an appearance at the Annual Cinema for Peace Gala.
-
17. BERLIN Gael Garcia Bernal
Even men are getting on the stripy trend! Gael Garcia Bernal rocked his monochrome tee with beat-up boots and a blazer.
-
18. BERLIN Rhys Ifans
Rhys Ifans channelled his usual devil-may-care look with a loose skinny tie and a grown-out hairstyle at the Greenberg film premiere.
-
19. BERLIN Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller, is that you? The funnyman rocked dark-rimmed glasses at the Greenberg premiere, along with a so-now grey suit.
-
20. BERLIN Ben Kingsley, Martin Scorsese and Leonardi DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio took to the red carpet with Shutter Island director Martin Scorsese, and co-star Ben Kingsley. Very suave, lads!
-
21. BERLIN Michelle Williams
Oh, how we love Michelle Williams! She even looked fab when all we could see was her navy coat with gold buttons and lovely pins at the Shutter Island photo call.
-
22. BERLIN Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis
At the premiere of The Ghost Writer, Ewan McGregor was accompanied by his pretty wife, Eve Mavrakis.
-
23. BERLIN James Franco
James Franco kept covered up in a smart double-breasted coat as he attended the premiere of Howl.
-
24. Berlin Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor proved to be the gentleman as he stopped to sign photos for fans at The Ghost Writer photo call.
