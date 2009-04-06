5 Mar 2018
Berlin Film Festival
-
1. Reeves Lively Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09Co-stars of The Private Lives of Pippa Lee Keanu Reeves and Blake Lively walked the red carpet for the world premiere at the festival. Full-bearded Keanu Reeves looking smooth in this Hugo Boss tuxedo. Keanu plays a young tattooed shop assistant who turns Pippa’s world upside down. The film also features Winona Ryder, Maria Bello, Alan Arkin and Julianne Moore.
-
2. Reeves Lively Miller Wright Kazan Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09The cast of The Private Lives of Pippa Lee hit the red carpet together for the premiere. Keanu Reeves, Blake Lively, Robin Wright Penn and Zoe Kazan were joined by director/writer Rebecca Miller who opted for a sophisticated suit with a monochrome ruffled shirt to add the feminine touch.
-
3. Lively Berlin Film Festival 17/02/09Taking a break from her Gossip Girl filming Blake Lively joined her co-stars to promote The Private Lives of Pippa Lee. In the film Blake plays teenage Pippa who appears in Robin Wright Penn’s flashbacks. Blake showed off her fantastic legs earlier in the day at the photocall but opted for the full-length look for the evening that proved to be just as glamorous!
-
4. Lively Miller Wright Penn Kazan Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09The director/writer Rebecca Miller glammed it up for the premiere of her film The Private Lives of Pippa Lee with the three actresses that play Pippa. Blake Lively went for full-length and fabulous with her pink Oscar de la Renta gown while Robin Wright Penn wore a knee-length LBD. The youngest member of the cast Zoe Kazan took it one notch shorter with this high-waisted black skirt and stylish purple top, cute!
-
5. Knightley Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09Proving she can work the perfect pout Keira Knightley posed on the red carpet, there to support boyfriend Rupert Friend in his new romantic drama Cheri. Dressing down in a sophisticated Chloe trouser suit and a high black top she let her man have all the limelight. Sporting a heavy eye-skimming fringe Keira is right on trend.
-
6. Friend Pfeiffer Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09Stars of Cheri Rupert Friend and Michelle Pfieffer posed together on the red carpet with Michelle fulfilling our all our glamour needs with this figure hugging LBD. Showing off her curves, her only accessory was an ornate brooch. Rupert Friend looked top notch in his suit and tie. Michelle (who definitely does not look like she turned fifty last year!) pleased the crowd by braving the rain to sign autographs.
-
7. Moore Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09Demi Moore looked the part at the photocall of her new flick Happy Tears. Wearing a Michael Kors strapless spotty dress and vibrant red pumps she proved at 46 she’s still got it. Her trademark beachy waves coupled with a million dollar smile and natural radiance never let her down.
-
8. Foster Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09
Ben Foster was supported by his girlfriend at the premiere of army drama The Messenger in which Ben stars alongside Woody Harrelson as a young soldier who is faced with a dilemma when he gets involved with the widow of a soldier. The Messenger is among 18 contenders for the top Golden Bear award that will be announced on February 14th in at the Berlinale.
-
9. Kruger Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09As one of the hosts Diane Kruger attended the Cinema for Peace gala donning a stunning dusty pink Zac Posen dress. Fresh from the catwalk the ruffle detail meant that all Diane needed to complete the look was a navy satin clutch and pretty headband to compliment her up do. Wearing a slick of red lipstick to match the red nail polish German-born Kruger proved she could pull of anything!
-
10. DiCaprio Gorbachev Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09
At the Cinema for Peace gala former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev presented Revolutionary Road star Leonardo DiCaprio with the International Green Film Award in recognition of his efforts to raise awareness about environmental issues. Leonardo looked suave in his Giorgio Armani tuxedo and vintage sculpted quiff.
-
11. Ziyi Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09Celebrating her 30th birthday, Zhang Ziyi sparkled on the red carpet wearing a Giorgio Armani Prive grey chiffon strapless gown. She accessorised to the max with a glistening jewel necklace and matching earrings. Zhang was in Berlin promoting her new film Forever Enthralled, which was up for the festival’s top honour, the Golden Bear.
-
12. Kutcher Moore Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09Demi Moore caught up with equally hot husband Ashton Kutcher on the red carpet for the Happy Tears premiere. They looked the perfect pair smiling for photographs and joking together. Demi paired her glossy brunette locks with a sexy sequin number and chic metallic clutch. The film is about two sisters (played by Demi Moore and Parker Posey) who return home to deal with their sick father, and find they have to deal with some surprising situations.
-
13. Swinton Berlin Film Festival 11/02/09Tilda Swinton, one of the cast members of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button looked super smart and sophisticated in a navy velvet tuxedo at The Messenger film premiere. To compliment her timeless classic she fronted barefaced make-up and a slicked-back hairstyle.
