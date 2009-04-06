5 Mar 2018
Bent on Learning Gala, New York
-
1. Paltrow Bent on Learning 25/02/09Gwyneth Paltrow joined forces with Alice Olivia and the Urban Zen Foundation to host a benefit gala in New York. The 'Bent on Learning' gala aims to encourage teaching yoga and meditation to students in NYC public schools and youth centres. I started practicing yoga 20 years ago and it changed my life,” the actress said at the gala. “I think New York City schools need some TLC, and I think yoga is a nice way to get centred. It's a great idea.”
-
2. Paltrow Karan Bent on Learning 25/02/09Gwyneth Paltrow, who was continuing to champion the one-shoulder trend in a plum-coloured frock, invited some of her most high-profile pals to the gala — including designer to the stars, Donna Karan. It's no secret that Gwynnie is a real follower of good health and positive well-being, having set up lifestyle website GOOP.com last year.
-
3. Rutherford Paltrow Karan Bent on Learning 25/02/09Gwyneth Paltrow and Donna Karan were just two who wanted to congratulate a very pregnant Kelly Rutherford at the benefit, who was positively blooming in her silvery empire line gown. The Gossip Girl actress is expecting a baby girl in June to join her two-year-old son Hermes Gustaf.
-
4. Paltrow Connelly Bent on Learning 25/02/09Jennifer Connelly was another of the glamorous guests to join Gwyneth Paltrow at the gala, and took up a seat next to the actress at her table for the evening. The fundraising gala included a silent auction, where guests were encouraged to make anonymous bids on works of art, and a performance by dancers from Oscar winning Brit flick Slumdog Millionaire.
-
5. Karan Simmons Bent on Learning 25/02/09Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons was also present at the New York gala, and was hanging out with Donna Karan — who was sporting black hareem trousers, a feathered black top and oversized statement necklace. The Def Jam co-founder has two young girls Ming Lee, nine, and Aoki Lee, six — who he says are both avid 'yogi'. “Ming Lee is great,” he said at the gala. “We go to the most aggressive classes and she goes through the whole class… doing backbends and headstands.”
-
6. Turlington Paltrow Bent on Learning 25/02/09Christy Turlington also turned up to support her old pal Gwyneth Paltrow at the gala, and was stunning in a chic black draping dress. The supermodel is a regular contributor to Gwynnie’s lifestyle website, GOOP.com, and is also encouraging her two little ‘uns to take up yoga. “During elementary school it becomes a challenge to sit still and focus your brain,” she explained at the benefit. “So that’s kind of the ideal time to go in and help teach it.”
1 of 6
Paltrow Bent on Learning 25/02/09
Gwyneth Paltrow joined forces with Alice Olivia and the Urban Zen Foundation to host a benefit gala in New York. The 'Bent on Learning' gala aims to encourage teaching yoga and meditation to students in NYC public schools and youth centres. I started practicing yoga 20 years ago and it changed my life,” the actress said at the gala. “I think New York City schools need some TLC, and I think yoga is a nice way to get centred. It's a great idea.”
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018