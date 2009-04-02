2009 is the year Barbie hits her 50 year milestone. As everybody knows, Barbie's primary concern in life is her wardrobe; over her lifetime she's been designed for by labels as diverse as Benneton and Giorgio Armani, and even had a wedding dress created for her by bridal goddess Vera Wang. Her makers Mattel are running year long collaborations celebrating the tiny lady's links with fashion. First stop is the Salon de Pret a Porter in Paris where, just in time to coincide with the Paris shows, fifty accessories designers have made bespoke outfits for the doll, each in their own signature design.