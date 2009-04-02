5 Mar 2018
Barbie's 50th Birthday Exhibition
-
1. pic1 Barbie 50th 03/02/092009 is the year Barbie hits her 50 year milestone. As everybody knows, Barbie's primary concern in life is her wardrobe; over her lifetime she's been designed for by labels as diverse as Benneton and Giorgio Armani, and even had a wedding dress created for her by bridal goddess Vera Wang. Her makers Mattel are running year long collaborations celebrating the tiny lady's links with fashion. First stop is the Salon de Pret a Porter in Paris where, just in time to coincide with the Paris shows, fifty accessories designers have made bespoke outfits for the doll, each in their own signature design.
-
2. pic2 Barbie 50th 03/02/09So pink! So kitsch! We love it. Purveyors of fine French cakes, food and all things delicious, Dalloyau, created this feast of frosting for Barbie to pop out of. Well, she is the birthday girl…
-
3. pic3 Barbie 50th 03/02/09With her headwrap, fur stole and desperately cool chainmail bag and necklace, Barbie is all dressed up and ready for some chic Paris shopping.
-
4. pic4 Barbie 50th 03/02/09No girl's wardrobe would be complete without at least a little Chanel. Here Barbie harks back a few seasons and teams her black shift dress with Chanel's clear plastic cassette clutch which appeared in the fashin house's 2004 Ready to Wear collection.
-
5. pic5 Barbie 50th 03/02/09Very much in the spirit of Dries Van Noten's ready to wear show, Barbie sports an outsized silver bauble necklace replete with eye and head piece.
-
6. pic6 Barbie 50th 03/02/09Paris-based design duo Yasbukey is made up by two girls with a host of high fashion credentials between them. With names like Jeremy Scott, Lacroix, Martin Margiela and Martine Sitbon on their collective CV they finally decided to put their heads together and concentrate on making accessories. The philosophy behind their accessories is to make beautiful items that will transform a plain black dress.
-
7. pic7 Barbie 50th 03/02/09Barbie's come a long way since she left Willows, Wisconsin in 1959. Here she is showing off a full back tattoo featuring a fish. It's a little rock 'n' roll and we like it!
-
8. pic8 Barbie 50th 03/02/09Barbie gets a sultry evening make-over with a feathered fascinator and lace veil. Perhaps an outfit for the Paris opera?
1 of 8
pic1 Barbie 50th 03/02/09
2009 is the year Barbie hits her 50 year milestone. As everybody knows, Barbie's primary concern in life is her wardrobe; over her lifetime she's been designed for by labels as diverse as Benneton and Giorgio Armani, and even had a wedding dress created for her by bridal goddess Vera Wang. Her makers Mattel are running year long collaborations celebrating the tiny lady's links with fashion. First stop is the Salon de Pret a Porter in Paris where, just in time to coincide with the Paris shows, fifty accessories designers have made bespoke outfits for the doll, each in their own signature design.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018