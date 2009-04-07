5 Mar 2018
Barack Obama's Pre-Inauguration Day Celebrations, USA
1. Kutcher Moore Pre - Obama 18/01/09Monday night saw a whole host of Hollywood gliterrati flock to Washington for the Huffington Post Pre-Inaugural Ball. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were two such guests at the formal soiree held by Arianna Huffington at the Newseum on Pennsylvania Avenue. Ashton was cool’n’casual in his striped jumper, blazer and beanie, whilst Demi opted for a sleek sequined grey shift dress.
2. Sting Crow Pre - Obama 18/01/09Veteran crooners Sting and Cheryl Crow were top of the bill at the Huffington Post Pre-Inaugural Ball in Washington. Sting, fresh from an impromptu performance at the Sundance Film Festival the previous day, took to the stage to sing a duet with Black-Eyed Peas singer Will.i.am at the star-studded event. Cheryl, who was sporting a sheer navy sequined blouse had also performed at the huge "We Are One" concert the day before.
3. Hatcher Pre-Obama 18/01/09Teri Hatcher brought along her daughter Emerson Rose to the pre-inauguration celebration. The Desperate Housewife looked simply sophisticated in her monochrome outfit, teaming a white blouse with a figure-hugging black pencil skirt. 11-year-old Emerson was cute in an age-appropriate outfit of black jumper and grey pleated skirt, but added a flash of colour with a bright purple beret. A future fashionista in the making perhaps?
4. Alba Von Furstenberg Pre-Obama 18/01/09This was the second inaugural ball in a row for Jessica Alba, who had been at the 'Declare Yourself' event the night before. The actress was cosy in her double-layered cardigans, but the gold-shining thread gave the ensemble that additional a-list sparkle. Jessica was delighted to be able to chat to designer-supreme Diane Von Furstenberg at the event — and we don't blame her, we would be too!
5. Von Furstenberg Pre-Obama 18/01/09Designer to the stars Diane Von Furstenberg braved the freezing Washington temperatures to attend the party, but wisely wrapped up warm to keep that winter chill at bay. We can't wait to see the new spin-off of The Hills starring Whitney Port, The City — in which the budding fashionista takes up an internship with none other than Diane. It's one of our hot tips to watch out for in 2009!
6. Sting Stone Pre-Obama 18/01/09Sting and Sharon Stone managed to battle their way through the closed streets of Washington to join the other glamorous guests at the Newseum. The iconic museum of news served as a fitting venue for the lavish ball, as hundreds of guests filled its main atrium. Sting was looking suave in a black suit and open-collar silk shirt, whilst Sharon opted for a chic embellished coat.
7. Fall Out Boy Pre-Obama 18/01/09American rockers Fall Out Boy brought their youthful energy to the evenings proceedings. Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley and Pete Wentz were on their very best behaviour at the glam bash, and scrubbed up well in their co-ordinating smart grey suits and coats. Frontman Pete Wentz was going stag for the night, as he arrived unaccompanied by his wife Ashlee Simpson.
8. Lopez Pre-Obama 1801/09Jennifer Lopez and husband Marc Anthony stepped out on the red carpet side-by-side at the Latino Inaugural Gala. The couple agreed that despite the many a-listers flocking to Washington for the inauguration, Barack Obama was undoubtedly the biggest celebrity there. “Washington's never had a bigger rock star at the helm,” said Marc.
9. Shakira Pre-Obama 18/01/09Shakira was resplendent as she wowed the waiting press in her vivid green gown. Bow-detailing is big at the moment, but none quite so big as the fab oversized bow trailing down the bodice of the Shakira's strapless frock. The singer was just one of the Latino lovelies out to celebrate the inaugaration at the black-tie event held in the magnificent marble ballroom of Washington's grand Union Station.
10. Lopez Pre-Obama 18/01/09Jennifer Lopez sparkled on-stage in her strapless electric blue Marchesa gown at the Latino gala. The diva paired her bejewelled frock with a slick, knotted up-do, big-bling earrings and bright matching blue eyes. Jen voiced the feelings of millions of Obama supporters during the event. “The night Obama won the election, you could feel it in the air,” she said. “Something is different. Something is happening. We're all very excited.”
11. Dawson Pre-Obama 18/01/09Rosario Dawson arrived at the event donning a deep purple halterneck gown with embellished neckline. The actress who is currently starring in Seven Pounds opposite Will Smith, talked about how amazing she found it when she met Barack Obama and his family at the We Are One concert. "It was really incredible. They're really poised and incredible and just magnificent people," the actress gushed. "I'm sort of freaking out right now!"
12. Obama Pre-Obama 18/01/09President-elect Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama waved to the half-a-million strong crowd at the historical "We Are One" concert. The couple were joined by their two daughters, ten-year-old Malia and seven-year-old Sasha. “Despite the enormity of the task that lies ahead” Barack addressed the crowd, “I stand here today as hopeful as ever that the United States of America will endure — that the dream of our founders will live on in our time”
13. Beyonce Pre-Obama 18/01/09Beyonce was the headlining act at the al-fresco concert, which kick-started a chain of celebrations, parties and ceremonies up and down the country to mark the official inauguration of America's first black president. Despite the current economic crisis, the festivities far outweigh those seen for any past inauguration, at an estimated cost of over £100 million.
14. Hanks Pre-Obama 18/01/09Tom Hanks was just one of the many world-famous figures who took to the podium to give a reading during the free concert, which attracted a crowd of over half a million people to the National Mall. Other participants to give readings included Denzel Washington, Tiger Woods, Samuel L Jackson, Martin Luther King III and Queen Latifah.
15. Shakira Wonder Pre-Obama 18/01/09One of the more memorable collaborations during the concert saw Shakira team up with Stevie Wonder for their rendition of his famous track Higher Ground — and the pair were also joined on stage by R&B king Usher. As if the crowd at the concert wasn't huge enough, up to 2 million people are expected to turn out at the official Inauguration Day events outside the US Capital building on Tuesday — more than double the number for any previous president.
16. Crow Will.i.am Pre-Obama 18/01/09Sheryl Crow — who under her fringed jacket was sporting a grey t-shirt with a picture of Barack Obama on it — hit the stage with Will.I.am to perform their version of Bob Marley's One Love. The historical concert also included performances from the likes of Usher, Mary J Blige and Bruce Springsteen — to name but a few.
17. Barack, Shakira, Bono Pre-Obama 18/01/09The stars and celebrities were queueing up to meet Barack Obama after the concert, including Shakira and Bono and The Edge from U2. The biggest security operation in history is underway in preparation for the official swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, as Washington DC prepares to tackle the huge crowds expected to turn out, and a 45,000 strong force of police and soldiers will be on hand.
18. Alba Panettiere Pre-Obama 18/01/09Following the huge outdoor concert at the National Mall, the party carried on into the night at a party held by the ‘Declare Yourself’ organisation, at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington DC. Jessica Alba and Hayden Panettiere were just two of the glamorous guests at the event. Jessica was glowing in a gold satin pleated frock, which she teamed with black waist-cinching belt and over-sized chandelier earrings, while Heroes star Hayden simply sparkled in a grey sequined shift.
19. Collins Pre-Obama 18/01/09Lily Collins was another young fashionable face present at the 'Rebirth of Citizenship' party at the Renaissance Hotel. The 19-year-old model and daughter of Phil Collins, is an aspiring journalist and one of our hotly tipped rising starlets of 2009. Lily wisely wrapped up warm in a roll-neck jumper, black jeans and a thick woolen coat — but added a splash of sparkle to the outfit in the form of her bold statement necklace.
20. Foxx Pre-Obama 18/01/09Jamie Foxx was on the guestlist for the party held by the 'Declare Yourself' organisation. The actor is one of the famous faces fronting their campaign to try and encourage young Americans to register and vote during the 2008 presidential election. Jamie appeared in ads for the campaign alongside Jessica Alba, Hayden Panettiere and John Legend.
21. Sims Pre-Obama 18/01/09As pre-inauguration fever swept the states, parties were thrown up and down the country in celebration. Molly Sims hit the red-white and blue themed extravaganza hosted by Pepsi in LA in a cute blue tunic dress, which she paired with some covetable over-sized arm candy. In a reflection of the level of Obama hysteria, guests at the event were even invited to browse a special collection of inauguration-themed fashion.
22. Electra Richards Pre-Obama 18/01/09All-American gals Carmen Electra and Denise Richards also checked out the Pepsi-sponsored party in LA, and posed for a few pictures with the house good-luck mascot — the appropriately named Lucky the dog. Guests at the event were encouraged to make charitable donations, and treated to a selection of festively decorated sweets and treats.
