5 Mar 2018
Bank Holiday Celebrity Special
-
1. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Kate Moss
Kate Moss turned heads as she attended the wedding of her friend Jess Hallett in a stunning scarlet dress in Umbria.
-
2. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Jessica Alba
While enjoying an afternoon out with her gorgeous family, Jessica Alba turned heads in her stripy monochrome dress and green gladiators. She accessorised the look with a so-now trilby, a studded nude bag and fab summer scarf. Perfect.
-
3. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton
Following the news that Noel has left Oasis, Liam Gallagher went to lick his wounds – or rather, his wife Nicole Appleton! – at Villa D’Este in Lake Como.
-
4. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Mischa Barton
Dressed in an on-trend checked dress and leather jacket, Mischa Barton lunched at San Ambrientos restaurant in New York.
-
5. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Jay-Z and Beyonce
We love Beyoncé’s fun and frilly miniskirt she chose to wear at the Answer the Call benefit concert at Madison Square Garden, which she attended arm-in-arm with hubby Jay-Z.
-
6. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 David Arquette and Courteney Cox
How cute are David Arquette and Courteney Cox? The couple were laidback and relaxed as they attended The Cheesecake Factory's Drive Out Hunger Tour benefiting Feeding America in California yesterday.
-
7. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani was funky as ever when she took little Zuma to a baby shower in a white tunic over striped leggings and fab turquoise and black heels.
-
8. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Kylie Minogue
She’s got it wrapped: Kylie Minogue injected a flash of colour to her all-black outfit with a stunning fringed scarf as she left for Dubai on Friday.
-
9. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld took time to relax in St Tropez with Baptiste Giabiconi. Fingerless white gloves – new trend?
-
10. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Little Boots
Little Boots whipped up a storm on stage in a garden-inspired structural dress at the Reading Festival.
-
11. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Madonna
Madonna’s bank holiday date? Dinner with her boyfriend Jesus, Israeli politician Tzipi Livni and her husband Naftali Shpitzer at the Stephan Brown restaurant in Tel Aviv. Madge chose a demure LBD for her high-profile evening.
-
12. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Matthew McConaughey and son Levi
Matthew McConaughey hit the beach with his partner Camilla Alves and their son Levi for a relaxed seaside stroll.
-
13. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Obama
Barack Obama and his summery girls arrived back at the White House yesterday after enjoying a break in Martha’s Vineyard.
-
14. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts was all snuggly in a chunky knit as she continued work on the set of her new movie Eat, Pray, Love in Rome.
-
15. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal
Love’s young dream! Reese Witherspoon – cute in a loose vest, grey shorts and metallic bronze sandals – gazes at Jake Gyllenhaal as they enjoyed a spot of retail therapy on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California.
-
16. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Gwen Stefani and Zuma
Aww! Gwen Stefani and baby Zuma were super-cute as they hit Carbon Beach in California. Lovin’ the checked trilby, Gwen.
-
17. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Sharon Stone
For the Rudolph Valentino Awards cocktail party, Sharon Stone was ultra-glamorous in a sparkling LBD, which she teamed with a stack of bangles and a two chunky rings.
-
18. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone showcased a series of outfits while holidaying in Sardinia this weekend, and chose this paisley-print number for the 32nd annual Rudolph Valentino Awards Press Conference. Over fifty and fab.
-
19. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks was just peachy when she picked up a gong at the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in a one-shouldered coral dress in LA.
-
20. BANK HOLIDAY 010909 Rachel Zoe
Super-stylist Rachel Zoe sipped on Starbucks as she hung out in a cool convertible with friends in Malibu.
