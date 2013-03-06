BAFTAs Red Carpet pictures
1. Jolie BAFTAs 08/02/09It's been something of a disappointing awards season thus far for Hollywood sweetheart, Angelina Jolie. Despite having been nominated for Best Actress at just about every awards ceremony going for her role in Clint Eastwood's harrowing film Changeling, thus far Ange has failed to scoop a gong at any of the big name awards ceremonies. Still, her outfit was a winner and something of a transformation from the loose-fitting, flowing gowns she's been wearing of late. Her Armani Prive dress fitted her figure snugly and she looked utterly sultry.
-
2. Bailey BAFTAs 08/02/09British model Laura Bailey made a surprise appearance on the red carpet looking jaw-droppingly beautiful in grey Stella McCartney. This gown will ring a bell with fashion fans as it's very similar to the one designed by McCartney for her good friend Kate Moss to wear at the Costume Institute Gala in New York last year.
-
3. Watson 1 BAFTAs 08/02/09
Emma Watson was radiant on the red carpet, and revealed to InStyle that she had persuaded her stylist from the Harry Potter films to style her hair and make-up for the glamorous evening. The budding fashionista also spoke about how much she was looking forward to upcoming London Fashion Week, "I really can't wait," she said. "I'm particularly looking forward to seeing Christopher Kane's show, I really loved his last collection."
-
4. Tomei BAFTA's 08/02/09Marisa Tomei may have lost out on the Best Supporting Actress award to Penelope Cruz, but that didn't stop her from looking uber-glam on the red carpet in a sparkling Etro gown. Never mind that she didn't pick up the gong, The Wrestler star still had a chance to show off this fabulous asymmetric dress when she took to the stage to present an award during the ceremony.
-
5. Patel Pinto BAFTAs 08/02/09InStyle favourite Dev Patel was one of the first to arrive on the evening and was running up and down the carpet in his Aquascutum suit, trying to talk to as many people as possible before taking his seat inside. The 18-year-old was nominated for Best Actor alongside some huge A-list names, and told InStyle how excited he was to get a nomination. "It's fantastic," he said, all wide-eyed. "I still can't quite believe it. The last couple of months have just been crazy!" The actor appeared on the red carpet alongside his beautiful Slumdog Millionaire co-star, Freida Pinto.
-
6. Arterton BAFTAs 08/02/09Bond girl Gemma Arterton went for classic, glamorous black for the BAFTAs. With her hair in an up-do and a pair of sparkling statement earrings this was a perfect awards ceremony look.
-
7. Adams BAFTAs 08/02/09Amy Adams stepped out on the carpet in Roland Mouret's petrol blue Maurice dress which hugged her figure just perfectly, teamed with towering Louboutins and Fendi jewellery. The flame-haired starlet was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Doubt, but lost out to Penelope Cruz. "I'm very excited and pleased to be in London," she told InStyle. "It's a privilege to just be nominated." The actress was one of the many who had been to the pre-BAFTA party the night before at Asprey jewellers on Bond Street, though she still managed to look fresh as a daisy under the glare of the paparazzi bulbs.
-
8. Watson 2 BAFTAs 08/02/09
A pretty Emma Watson was one of the few stars who chose to cover up from the elements in a chic black Milly coat whilst chatting to fans on the red carpet, but whisked it off for the photographers to reveal a stunning Temperley gown. "I had to wear a coat, I get cold so easily!" she told InStyle on the red carpet. "But it's really such an exciting night. The atmosphere is fantastic." The popular actress was signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans for as long as possible, and was the last to enter the Royal Opera House, literally taking her seat moments before the ceremony began.
-
9. Boyle BAFTAs 08/02/09It really was the night for the Slumdog Millionaire crew, who swept the board with a total of seven awards. Director Danny Boyle was getting as much attention as the actors and actresses on the red carpet, and was particularly chuffed to pick up the gong for Best Director. "When you win something you think that'll be my chance to get revenge on everyone who's dissed me." he said backstage, looking proudly at his award. "But actually you just feel exceptionally grateful to everyone who has helped you. It's a great, warm feeling."
-
10. Winslet BAFTAs 08/02/09Kate Winslet dazzled on the red carpet in a stunning Zac Posen gown, Prada heels and over a million pounds worth of Chopard jewellery — all finished off with the ultimate British accessory: an umbrella. It was an extra special night for the actress, who in a twist of fate was nominated twice in the Best Actress category, for her critically acclaimed performances in The Reader and Revolutionary Road. In the end, it was her turn in the former which scooped her the prize.
-
11. Newton BAFTAs 08/02/09A very chic Thandie Newton donned her finest Jimmy Choos to dodge the sea of umbrellas and make her way up the carpet sporting a striking black and gold vintage number, teamed with Tiffany jewellery. The British actress was one of the many glamorous guests invited to present an award during the star-studded ceremony at the Royal Opera House.
-
12. Rourke Cotillard BAFTAs 08/02/09Mickey Rourke accepted the award for Best Actor from the beautiful Marion Cotillard with an expletive-ridden speech which had the audience in fits of laughter. “My what a pretty statue,” he began, before adding that it was great to win after “f*****g up my career for fifteen years.” He also thanked co-star Marisa Tomei for putting up with him on set. “She's an incredible talent, and it was very brave of her to take her clothes off all the time,” he said. “I enjoyed looking at her.”
-
13. Rourke Winslet BAFTAs 08/02/09Leading Actress Kate Winslet and Leading Actor Mickey Rourke posed for winners photos with their trophies after the ceremony. Following her double nomination, Kate went on to scoop the award for her role in The Reader, and successfully managed to hold back the tears during her acceptance speech. “I won’t say too much or I will burst into tears,” she said on stage, before going on to thank her parents in a short but sweet dedication.
-
14. Mortimer BAFTAs 08/02/09Emily Mortimer swept down the rainy red carpet in an Yves Saint Laurent silver embroidered blouse and tiered skirt, teamed with Jimmy Choos and Van Cleef and Arpels jewels. The actress was set to take to the stage to present the BAFTA for Best Hair and Make-up. “I’m so nervous, nerves are keeping me warm!” she laughingly told InStyle. “I think the key to looking great on the red carpet is to be comfortable,” she added. “You should always try and look like yourself, and not try to be someone you’re not.”
-
15. Stone BAFTAs 08/02/09Sharon Stone was a lady in red in this floor-skimming John Galliano gown with an ultra-fitted bodice. We're not entirely sure why the actress is giving the victory sign (still chuffed about Obama maybe?) but if it's about the fact that she looks utterly gorgeous then we'd have to agree.
-
16. Mitchell Craig BAFTAs 08/02/09James Bond star Daniel Craig was at the BAFTAs with long-time partner Satsuki Mitchell but the elusive star refused to stop to chat to press instead making a bee-line for the hordes of screaming fans begging him for autographs. The pair looked terribly glamorous though, with Satsuki in a Christian Lacroix dress and Daniel in a sharp Dunhill suit.
-
17. Kurkova BAFTAs 08/02/09Karolina Kurkova was another A-lister to opt for red, wearing this 'is it floor length or is it a mini' dress. As her stunning Escada gown was in a tomato red hue she managed to not blend in with the red carpet.
-
18. Minogue BAFTAs 08/02/09Kylie Minogue was at the BAFTAs to open the ceremony with a performance and the awards as ever were presented by Jonathan Ross. The pint-sized popster eschewed full-length (a deft move for one so petite) opting for a just-below-the-knee black Chanel Haute Couture dress instead.
-
19. Cruz Winslet BAFTAs 08/02/09BAFTA winners Penelope Cruz and Kate Winslet compared awards and LBDs after the exciting ceremony had drawn to a close, and both actresses were equally thrilled with their wins. "I really really couldn't be happier right now, " Kate said backstage. "It means such a lot to be given this award at home. It honestly does. I really wasn't expecting it." So what's next for Kate Winslet? "A stiff drink!" she laughed.
-
20. Wiedemann BAFTAs 08/02/09
Daughter of Isabella Rossellini and face of Lancome cosmetics, Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann was flawless in a bright blue one-shouldered Escada gown. The model was the guest of Lancome who are the official make-up sponsors of the BAFTAs. "This is incredible, I can't even believe that I'm here!" she gushed to InStyle on the red carpet. "I'm like, seriously. What am I doing here?!"
-
21. Pitt Jolie BAFTAs 08/02/09The enormous scream that erupted from the crowd signaled the arrival of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Although not having officially confirmed their attendance, the couple had flown into London the night before with their six children in tow. All eyes were on the pair as they majestically walked the carpet hand-in-hand, with Brad looking suave in his Tom Ford Tux, and Ange as immaculate as ever in her black Armani Prive dress. Brad was nominated in two categories at the BAFTAs, for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, whilst Ange was also up for Best Actress — but sadly for the pair, both left empty handed.
-
22. Wood BAFTAs 08/02/09
Sam Taylor-Wood opted for an Yves Saint Laurent monochrome silk satin tuxedo dress, teamed with a Cobochon black suede clutch for the glitzy British awards ceremony. The award-winning artist had been nominated for a BAFTA for Best Short Film for Love You More — which was her debut production as director. However, she left empty handed as the award went to the critically acclaimed September.
-
23. Hoult BAFTAs 08/02/09Nicholas Hoult hit the red carpet, looking slick in an Aquascutum suit, and wasn't put off by the rain, happily standing minus umbrella to sign autographs for fans. The young actor is presumably very proud of his former Skins co-star, the now worldwide renowned Dev Patel. The friends took the opportunity for a quick catch-up amidst the madness on the red carpet before the ceremony.
-
24. Thomas BAFTAs 08/02/09The ever elegant Kristin Scott Thomas was another of the leading ladies up for Best Actress alongside Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie and Kate Winslet. The actress, who was nominated for her role in I've Loved You So Long, was positively regal in her Yves Saint Laurent 'Edition Soir' bustier gown with its royal blue skirt, teamed with Tiffany jewels.
-
25. Cruz BAFTAs 08/02/09Penelope Cruz was practically gliding down the red carpet in her sweeping Alaia gown, and showed off a blunt new fringe. The Spanish senorita was thrilled to pick up the award for Best Supporting Actress for her dramatic turn in Vicky Cristina Barcelona. "I am so very happy and grateful to have won,” she said backstage. “It feels great when you win an award like this, because I have been working so hard since I was 16. I'm more used to losing!”
-
26. Streep BAFTAs 08/02/09Meryl Streep was one of the other leading contenders for Best Actress, for her role as a nun alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams in Doubt. The veteran actress opted to don a spot of vintage wear for her BAFTAs ensemble for the evening — she was sporting a black dress that she'd bought over 30 years ago for another awards ceremony. Chiconomics at its best!
-
27. Pinto BAFTAs 08/02/09The terrible weather certainly did nothing to dampen Freida Pinto's spirits, who braved the rain to chat to fans on the red carpet, sans coat. "The excitement is keeping me warm!" she told InStyle. The actress, who is incredibly stunning in the flesh, was sporting a ruffled blush-coloured Oscar de la Renta gown and sparkling Jimmy Choos. "Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown to a glamorous awards ceremony," she said. "So I always knew that I would wear one if I could. It wasn't a secret!"
