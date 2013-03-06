BAFTAs Red Carpet

InStyle favourite Dev Patel was one of the first to arrive on the evening and was running up and down the carpet in his Aquascutum suit, trying to talk to as many people as possible before taking his seat inside. The 18-year-old was nominated for Best Actor alongside some huge A-list names, and told InStyle how excited he was to get a nomination. "It's fantastic," he said, all wide-eyed. "I still can't quite believe it. The last couple of months have just been crazy!" The actor appeared on the red carpet alongside his beautiful Slumdog Millionaire co-star, Freida Pinto.