The LA BAFTAs were led by a bevy of British and US talent alike, and our home-grown star Carey Mulligan was there to prove her style credentials. Carey worked a full-skirted Preen Spring 2011 dress with white beaded bodice and belted waist, and added just a subtle pop of colour with some blue suede shoes. A sleek 'do, smoky eyes and nude lips gave her a gorgeous polished edge.