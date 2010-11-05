5 Mar 2018
BAFTAs Britannia Awards
-
1. Carey Mulligan
The LA BAFTAs were led by a bevy of British and US talent alike, and our home-grown star Carey Mulligan was there to prove her style credentials. Carey worked a full-skirted Preen Spring 2011 dress with white beaded bodice and belted waist, and added just a subtle pop of colour with some blue suede shoes. A sleek 'do, smoky eyes and nude lips gave her a gorgeous polished edge.
-
2. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard upped her usual style ante in a shimmery silver textured caped shouldered Elie Saab minidress with Jimmy Choo Neptune sandals at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in LA. Sticking to a modern, edgy look the actress didn't hold back with her hair opting for a wow-worthy quiffed up-do, made ultra glam with a slick of red lippy as a finishing touch.
-
3. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning was her angelically-dressed best at the LA BAFTAs in a floor length ivory gown by Valentino. She finished the look with slightly tousled locks and barely-there make-up for a fresh, flirty feel.
-
4. Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch helped to present the BAFTA Britannia Awards in LA and had opted for a simple tailored suit and silk blouse.
-
5. Rosario Dawson
Sin City actress Rosario Dawson continued the night's vogue for fresh-hued frocks in this ruched white bandeau dress. Nude accessories gave a sophisticated finish.
-
6. Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry was the event's master of ceremonies, and looked suitably dapper in a smart penguin suit.
-
7. Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey was among the stars in attendance at the BAFTA Britannia Awards.
-
8. Kevin Spacey
Former-OC star Olivia Wilde was classically elegant in her floor-skimming sequin skirt gown for the night of film and television awards.
-
9. Michael Sheen
Lucky Michael Sheen picked up the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year, and looked suitably dapper as he made his entrance.
Carey Mulligan
The LA BAFTAs were led by a bevy of British and US talent alike, and our home-grown star Carey Mulligan was there to prove her style credentials. Carey worked a full-skirted Preen Spring 2011 dress with white beaded bodice and belted waist, and added just a subtle pop of colour with some blue suede shoes. A sleek 'do, smoky eyes and nude lips gave her a gorgeous polished edge.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018