5 Mar 2018
BAFTAs After-Party
-
1. Arterton BAFTAs After 08/02/09Once the ceremony was over and all the awards handed out, any stars who weren't quite ready for the night to end made their way to the official Soho House Grey Goose after-party at the Grosvenor House Hotel. Bond Girl Gemma Arterton, who'd been up on stage to present an award during the evening, was just one of the glamorous guests who continued to party the night away with pals — even pausing to blow a cheeky kiss to the waiting photographers. The actress was able to catch up with her former St Trinian's co-stars, Tallulah Riley and Tamsin Egerton at the bash.
-
2. Rourke McQueen BAFTAs After 08/02/09It had been a successful evening for director Steve McQueen, who scooped the Carl Foreman award for achievement in their first feature film for Hunger — and he celebrated in style by arriving at the party with BAFTAs Leading Actor, Mickey Rourke.
-
3. Pinto BAFTAs After 08/02/09Despite loosing out to Penelope Cruz in the Best Supporting Actress category, Freida Pinto still had much to celebrate with Slumdog Millionaire winning a total of seven awards — including the much coveted Best Picture trophy. The actress joined the rest of the cast and crew for a celebratory drink at the Grey Goose sponsored afterparty, where she happily showed off two of the iconic golden mask statues.
-
4. Hawn BAFTAs After 08/02/09A glamorous Goldie Hawn made her way into the Soho House party, covering up her black strapless gown by opting to wrap up warm from the horrible British weather in a cosy looking coat. The actress was another of the VIP guests who'd been invited to present a trophy during the evening, and had to fight back tears when announcing Heath Ledger as the posthumous winner of Best Supporting Actor.
-
5. Slater Mellon BAFTAs After 08/02/09Cosy looking couple Christian Slater and Tamara Mellon also joined the rest of the BAFTA guests at the lavish afterparty. It had been a busy weekend for the pair, who had also been out the night before at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA party — but if they were tired, it certainly didn't show. Tamara simply sparkled in a black sequinned Halston frock, teamed with vertiginous Jimmy Choos, naturally.
1 of 5
Arterton BAFTAs After 08/02/09
Once the ceremony was over and all the awards handed out, any stars who weren't quite ready for the night to end made their way to the official Soho House Grey Goose after-party at the Grosvenor House Hotel. Bond Girl Gemma Arterton, who'd been up on stage to present an award during the evening, was just one of the glamorous guests who continued to party the night away with pals — even pausing to blow a cheeky kiss to the waiting photographers. The actress was able to catch up with her former St Trinian's co-stars, Tallulah Riley and Tamsin Egerton at the bash.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018