Once the ceremony was over and all the awards handed out, any stars who weren't quite ready for the night to end made their way to the official Soho House Grey Goose after-party at the Grosvenor House Hotel. Bond Girl Gemma Arterton, who'd been up on stage to present an award during the evening, was just one of the glamorous guests who continued to party the night away with pals — even pausing to blow a cheeky kiss to the waiting photographers. The actress was able to catch up with her former St Trinian's co-stars, Tallulah Riley and Tamsin Egerton at the bash.