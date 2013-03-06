18 Feb 2016
BAFTAs After-Parties
-
1. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Carey Mulligan
The mask: Carey Mulligan showed off her gong for Best Actress at the Weinstein Co and Universal Pictures post-BAFTA party.
-
2. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Colin Firth
Aww. Colin Firth looked super-cute as he soaked up his Best Actor win at the Weinstein Co and Universal Pictures post-BAFTA party.
-
3. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen enjoyed the Weinstein Co and Universal after party together, and we loved Ashley's cool white trench.
-
4. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Christoph Waltz
Inglourious Basterds baddie Christoph Waltz celebrated picking up the Best Supporting Actor at the Momo club BAFTA after party.
-
5. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Johnson
She missed out on the Best Film gong, but Sam Taylor-Wood still celebrated at the Momo club after party with her gorgeous beau Aaron Johnson.
-
6. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Edith Bowman
Edith Bowman slipped into a flowing cream number for the BAFTA after party at the Momo club, and matched the pretty embellishments on her dress with metallic ankle-strap shoes.
-
7. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Rachel Stevens
Rachel Stevens showed off her perfect fringe - and complexion - at the Weinstein post-BAFTAs 2010 party.
-
8. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Lily Collins
Model Lily Collins hit the Weinstein Co and Universal Pictures post-BAFTA party in a bodycon cut-out dress and stylish black coat.
-
9. AFTER PARTY BAFTA Carey Mulligan with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
There's nothing like a good ol' girlie gossip, as Carey Mulligan and the Olsen twins proved at the Weinstein Co and Universal Pictures post-BAFTA 2010 party.
-
10. AFTER PARTY BAFTA James Nesbitt
James Nesbitt rocked the grisly bear look as he enjoyed a Martini at the Weinstein Co and Universal Pictures post-BAFTA 2010 party.
-
11. Grey Goose Soho House afterparty
What a suave pair these two make! A Single Man director, Tom Ford, and is BAFTA award-winning leading man, Colin Firth, celebrated Colin's win at the Grey Goose afterparty.
-
12. Grey Goose Soho House afterparty
The Wrestler star Mickey Rourke got stuck into the tough business of partying the night away at the Soho House – Grey Goose afterparty along with Christina Aguilera's favourite rock 'n' roll jeweller, Stephen Webster.
-
13. Grey Goose Soho House afterparty
Precious star Gabrourey Sidibe gave her winning director Lee Daniels a hug in the Soho House afterparty at the Grosvenor.
-
14. Grey Goose Soho House afterparty
The Hurt Locker won big at the BAFTAs bagging a total of six of the coveted mask statuettes. So no wonder the film's glamorous director, Kathryn Bigelow and her lead actor, Jeremy Renner, were all about celebrating! The pair hung out with the rest of the Hurt Locker crew in the Grey Goose Soho House afterparty area.
-
15. Grey Goose Soho House afterparty
Guy Pearce was lucky enough to be a part of the film that won big on BAFTA night, The Hurt Locker. He was also on presenting duty so we reckon he deserved a good cocktail at the end of the night!
-
16. Grey Goose Soho House afterparty
Twilight and Up in the Air beauty Anna Kendrick was just another of the A-listers hanging out in the Grey Goose Soho House afterparty area. Wearing a cheerful yellow Pucci dress, the starlet was more sunshine than twilight.
