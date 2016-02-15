Leo’s Smooch With A Dame + 12 Things We Never Expected From The BAFTAs 2016

BAFTAs 2016 made us smile, gasp and cry (with laughter), especially with that roving kiss cam. So from Leo's smooch with an older lady to John Boyega's major win for Star Wars, here's everything you might have missed from BAFTA 2016

BAFTA 2016 will be remembered as the year Rebel Wilson took on #OscarsSoWhite (and Idris Elba in the process), Stephen Fry caused a Twitter drama over a nominee's leather jacket and Maggie Smith got a lot more than she bargained for from a certain Mr DiCaprio... You can see the full BAFTAs 2016 winners list here, but everyone knows the best action happens when the A-list ae off stage. Catch up on all the moments you migt have missed below

1. Stephen Fry’s green velvet tuxedo was totally unexpected, but somehow not surprising at all. Well, a plain black tux does get tiring after 11 years of hosting the ceremony…

2. That famous wit got a bit of a bashing, too. Stephen found himself in the middle of a Twitter storm after calling Best Costume Design winner Jenny Beavan a “bag lady”. Ouch! Turns out the comment was a sort-of inside joke, according to Stephen’s Twitter response.

3. Two words: Rebel. Wilson. Nobody ever thought the Aussie would play by the rules when presenting, but that speech had the room in stitches – especially Idris Elba. Remember, Rebel, Idris is for life, not just for BAFTA.

4. Did you ever think you’d see Leonardo DiCaprio plant a smacker on Dame Maggie Smith?! Well, it happened, thanks to BAFTA’s Valentine’s themed kisscam. Bryan Cranston and Julianne Moore were too hot to handle.

https://twitter.com/BBCOne/status/698978522891681793 The @BAFTA award for Best Kiss is awarded to Dame Maggie Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio. 💋 #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/vxTvG9AlXw — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 14, 2016

5. HUGE congratulations go to John Boyega, who landed his first BAFTA as EE’s 2016 Rising Star. Voted for by the public, it’s pretty safe to say John’s stellar role in Star Wars had a little something to do with this.

6. Not only did Humans’ Gemma Chan look stunning in silver Jenny Packham on the red carpet, she turned the awards ceremony into date night, spending the night with boyfriend Jack Whitehall. You can see all the gorgeous gowns in our BAFTA 2016 red carpet gallery.

7. The boys pulled it out the bag when it came to grooming last night. After all the dodgy facial hair, grisly special effects and questionable wardrobe choices that got them to the awards, they scrub up well. Shout out to Eddie Izzard’s red manicure (No. 7’s Devils Delight, apparently), and is that a spray tan we spy, Eddie Redmayne?!

8. Kate Winslet better start practicing her acceptance speech for the Oscars, as she landed the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress last night. She’s already the proud owner of a Golden Globe and London Film Critics Circle Award for her role in Seve Jobs, so could another Oscar be on the way?

9. Kate’s emotional speech was heart-warming, as she spilled that husband Ned gave up his seat so Kate could sit next to her Mum, Sally Anne. Sally also looked pleased with the lipstick smear Kate left on her cheek.

10. The win totally shows Kate’s old drama teacher, who told the Oscar winning actress that she “might do OK if [she] was happy to settle for the fat girl parts”. Whne she was 14! In her post-acceptance speech, Kate dedicated her awards to “any young woman who has ever been put down by a teacher, by a friend, by even a parent, just don’t listen to any of it, because that’s what I did – I kept on going and I overcame my fears and got over my insecurities.”

11. We can’t mention Kate without talking about her Titanic co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio. 2016 has been the year of their red-carpet love-in (you can look back at Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's friendship in pictures here), with Kate shouting about how much she (and the entire world) wants Leo to land his very first Oscar. He picked up yet another Best Actor gong (but his first BAFTA) for The Revenant last night, but is it finally time for an Academy Award?!

12. Alicia Vikander's red-carpet style is on point right now. That Louis Vuitton leather dress just hit the top of our lust list.

13. Sacha Baron Cohen when he’s not playing Ali G, Borat or Bruno? Actually a very charming man.

All these awards call for a celebratory drink, but wait... HOW much champagne do they sip?! This is the BAFTAs in numbers