BAFTAs 2016: From The Red Carpet To The Awards

And the BAFTAs are over for another year! But hells, it was a great night - with the awards season’s biggest stars at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hosted by Stephen Fry, the EE British Academy Film Awards kicked off with a star-studded red carpet, and then came the ceremony - sponsored by 88 Rue du Rhone - where we (finally) found out who were the 2016 BAFTA winners.

It's always one of our favourite nights of the year - as almost the only awards ceremony that’s not in America, so brings the Hollywood hype to London - but it’s a pretty massive deal. With two weeks until the Oscars, tensions are running high... And it was another victory for Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson for Best Actor and Actress, while The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road cleaned UP!

The dresses were mega glam (as you’d expect). Alicia Vikander, who's having a stellar awards season, sartorially speaking (and winning-wise, actually, with her Screen Actors Guild Award for The Danish Girl), sassed up her usual red carpet style in a leather Louis Vuitton dress from SS16.

Saoirse Ronan's choice was predictably excellent too - floral Burberry and a little more low-key than some of the quirky looks she's been pulling out this year, but no less fabulous. Cate Blanchett, who's got her understated red carpet dressing DOWN went for a surprisingly jazzy dress with beautiful sequined floral jacquard and feathers, while Julianne Moore, who goes a little glitzier, went for an uncharacteristically minimalist monochromatic look.

The men were red carpet ready in dapper suits, with Bryan Cranston, Michael Fassbender (who attended with gf Alicia) and Matt Damon joining Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Redmayne in the Best Actor category. And yes, Leo looked exactly the same as he usually does - dreamy, obviously, but showing no signs of ageing year to year when he scrubs up for the red carpet. What a babe.

Check out ALL the red carpet and awards action - the dresses, the BAFTA 2016 winners, the beauty looks...