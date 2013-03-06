SEE George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Michelle Williams, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Bonnie Wright and MORE at The Orange British Academy Film Awards 2012!
BAFTAs 2012
1. Colin Firth and Meryl Streep - BAFTAs 2012
While the chivalrous Colin Firth helped Best Actress Meryl Streep on with her shoe, the leading lady went in for a full-on smooch! Hope Livia didn't mind!
2. Michelle Williams - BAFTAs 2012
With designers queuing up to dress her, My Week With Marilyn star Michelle Williams surprised the fash-pack by hitting the red carpet in a bespoke monochrome H&M gown. Extra style kudos to Michelle!
3. Meryl Streep - BAFTAs 2012
Staying true to her British The Iron Lady alter-ego, Meryl Streep opted for a high-drama Vivienne Westwood gown with sparkling bolero jacket. Scooping the Best Actress gong, Meryl looks all set for an Oscar!
4. Jessica Chastain - BAFTAs 2012
Wowing in a pale gold Oscar de la Renta billowing gown and Harry Winston diamond necklaces, The Help star Jessica Chastain missed out on the Best Supporting Actress role which went to co-star Octavia Spencer.
5. Brad Pitt - BAFTAs 2012
A super punctual Brad Pitt arrived early on the BAFTA red carpet sans Angelina Jolie. As sartorially sharp as ever wearing a Dolce & Gabbana overcoat, Best Actor nominee Brad revealed it took him a mere 15 minutes to get ready!
6. Chris O'Dowd and Kristen Wiig - BAFTAs 2012
It was jokes all the way to the podium for Bridesmaids duo Kristen Wiig and Chris O'Dowd as they mocked each others' speech-making skills.
7. Bonnie Wright - BAFTAs 2012
The BAFTAs red carpet saw a little Harry Potter reunion with Bonnie Wright, Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman all arriving at the same time.
Bonnie, who was accompanied by actor boyfriend Jamie Campbell Bower opted for a pretty vintage polka dot silk dress, showing off her ringlet adorned flame hair.
8. George Clooney - BAFTAs 2012
Best Actor nominee George Clooney was full of praise for his co-nominees in particular The Artist star Jean Dujardin. Looking super suave, George worked a Giorgio Armani Made To Measure suit.
9. Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddlestone - BAFTAs 2012
We Need To Talk About Kevin star Tilda Swinton was a vision in white in a stunning Celine Pre-Fall 2012 look with embellished sandals and a Pomellato cocktail ring.
10. Viola Davis - BAFTAs 2012
The Help star Viola Davis sizzled in vibrant pink Valentino, saying "I feel like I've won the lottery in every way this year."
11. Ralph Fiennes - BAFTAs 2012
While his movie Coriolanus missed out on the BAFTA, Ralph Fiennes was all smiles as he mingled with guests at the awards.
12. Penelope Cruz - BAFTAs 2012
Penelope Cruz hit the BAFTA red carpet in a figure-hugging, strapless garnet Armani Prive silk gown set off by her gorgeous Audrey Hepburn-esque up-do.
13. Michael Fassbender - BAFTAs 2012
Best Actor nominee Michael Fassbender was dashing as ever in a Giorgio Armani Made To Measure suit.
14. Melissa George - BAFTAs 2012
Melissa George went for all out drama for her BAFTA red carpet appearance in a liquid leather look Victoria Beckham gown and a 20s style curled up-do.
15. Jamie Campbell Bower - BAFTAs 2012
Camelot star Jamie Campbell Bower took to the BAFTA stage to present the award for Original music to The Artist team.
16. Kristen Wiig - BAFTAs 2012
Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig was pared down perfection in a nude hued strapless Alberta Ferretti gown as she hit the stage to present Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer Award to Tyrannosaur.
17. Jon Hamm - BAFTAs 2012
Mad Man actor Jon Hamm was suited and booted as he hit the BAFTAs red carpet.
18. Joanne Froggatt - BAFTAs 2012
Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt opted for a failsafe long black Victoria Beckham gown for the BAFTAs.
19. Helena Bonham Carter - BAFTAs 2012
In her usual quirky styling Helena Bonham Carter presented and accepted the Best Supporting Actor on behalf of Christopher Plummer for his role in Beginners.
20. Holliday Grainger - BAFTAs 2012
Presenting the Short Film and Short Animation BAFTA The Borgias star Holliday Grainger scored uber style points in a grown-up 50s style gold gown.
21. Eddie Redmayne - BAFTAs 2012
Birdsong star Eddie Redmayne arrived at the BAFTAs 2012 looking ultra suave in a bespoke Burberry suit, rooting for movie Drive to win Best Film.
22. Jessica Brown Findlay - BAFTAs 2012
With black being the colour of choice for the Downton Abbey girls, Jessica Brown Findlay went for a black opaque lace flowing floor-length gown and added some glitz with Asprey jewels.
23. Gillian Anderson - BAFTAs 2012
All eyes were on Gillian Anderson who swept down the BAFTA red carpet in a stunning pale gold Sybil Connolly vintage gown dressed by InStyle favourite William Vintage.
24. Hayley Atwell - BAFTAs 2012
Another lucky lady to be dressed by William Vintage, Captain America star Hayley Atwell looked stunning in a strapless vintage gown as she presented the Best Make Up and Hair award to The Iron Lady team.
25. Gary Oldman - BAFTAs 2012
Best Actor nominee Gary Oldman had cause to celebrate as his movie Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy scooped the Outstanding British Film gong.
26. Christina Ricci - BAFTAs 2012
Bel Ami star Christina Ricci made sure all eyes were on her at the BAFTAs in a shimmering gold, plunge-neck Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown.
27. Elizabeth McGovern - BAFTAs 2012
The Downton Abbey girls were out in force on the BAFTA red carpet with Elizabeth McGovern opting for a black fishtail Azagury strapless gown.
28. Fearne Cotton - BAFTAs 2012
Going all out for glamour, E! presenter for the evening Fearne Cotton opted for a popping salmon pink hued Moschino dress cinched-in with a black bow belt.
29. Daniel Radcliffe - BAFTAs 2012
Daniel Radcliffe looked dapper as he caught up with old Harry Potter chums on the red carpet. Presenting the Best Supporting Actress award to The Help star Octavia Spencer, Dan-Rad was full of praise for Brit nominee Carey Mulligan.
30. Christina Hendricks - BAFTAs 2012
Christina Hendricks positively sizzled her way down the BAFTA red carpet in a strapless Vivinne Westwood gown.
31. Colin Firth - BAFTAs 2012
Last year's BAFTA darling Colin Firth arrived at the 2012 awards with wife Livia and stopped for a quick chat and joke with George Clooney. We wish we were a fly on the wall!
32. Naomie Harris - BAFTAs 2012
Wowing in a vibrant yellow Emilio Pucci gown at the BAFTAs 2012, new Bond girl Naomie Harris made style waves accessorising with Asprey jewels, a Sergio Rossi clutch and heels on the red carpet.
33. Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer - BAFTAs 2012
The Help team posed for pics on the BAFTA red carpet as Octavia Spencer scooped Best Supporting Actress.
34. Emilia Fox - BAFTAs 2012
Emilia Fox arrived at the BAFTAs 2012 in a delicate lace tiered ruffled dress teamed with Asprey jewels.
35. Laura Bailey - BAFTAs 2012
Laura Bailey opted for a vibrant multi-coloured gown from Chanel as she arrived at the BAFTAs.
