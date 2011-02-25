5 Mar 2018
BAFTAs 2011
1. BAFTAS 2011
Emma Watson caused a stir on the red carpet in her ethereal one-shouldered ivory Valentino gown. Still sporting her adorable pixie cut, the English rose kept the rest of her look simple with minimal jewellery and classic black Jimmy Choo shoes. She reunited with Harry Potter co-stars Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright on the red carpet as the films were awarded the gong for Best contribution to British Cinema.
2. BAFTAS 2011
Thandie Newton has to be our best dressed star at the BAFTAs this year. The actress graced the red caarpet in a sweeping cerise patterned gown by Monique Lhuillier, whom she said was "a recent but very loved discovery", Charlotte Olympia shoes and jewellery by Solange Azagury-Partridge. We're in love!
3. BAFTAS 2011
X Men actress Jessica Alba brought some major Hollywood glamour to the British film ceremony with her cobalt blue bandeau gown by Atelier Versace. She accessorised with a mulit-coloured choker and a boho-beautiful plaited up-do.
4. BAFTAS 2011
WOW! Rosamund Pike practically stole the show in this billowing printed halter gown by Alexander McQueen set off by dazzling Tiffany jewels and antique gold glitter Jimmy Choos. The blonde beauty, whose make-up was done by Lancome, accompanied her look with a perfectly co-ordinated bronze cuff and box clutch.
5. BAFTAS 2011
Colin Firth is now three for three with his Best Actor wins, having scooped the BAFTA, SAG and Golden Globe awards - all he needs is an Oscar! The King's Speech lead was typically dapper in a black tux with his beautiful Italian wife, Livia Giuggioli by his side, dressed in a gown by Nina Scardia along with a Roger Vivier Boite de Nuit Clutch in Navy Velvet. The only thing missing was his co-winner in all the female categories - Black Swan's Natalie Portman scooped the Best Actress gong but wasn't at the BAFTA ceremony.
6. BAFTAS 2011
Julianne Moore looked ravishing at the BAFTAs in a divine sapphire-coloured gown by one of her favourite designers of all time, Tom Ford, who, incidentally was her date for the evening. The Kids Are Alright star and Leading Actress nominee teamed her dress with Bulgari jewels and smouldering make-up, including smokey eyes and a slick of red lippy – could this too be by Mr Ford?
7. BAFTAS 2011
The Fighter star Amy Adams, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, worked the nude trend in a floor-length gown by red carpet master Elie Saab, teamed with a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and English Rose jewellery. Her strawberry blonde mane was styled in Veronica Lake-like curls – lush!
8. BAFTAS 2011
Best Supporting Actress winner Helena Bonham Carter opted for a rather more understated look than she's been working of late, in a classic plunging black gown by Vivienna Westwood. Of the designer, The King's Speech star said: "She creates body engineering that’s truly amazing." She topped with a jacquard cropped jacket, and accessorised with a fan-shaped clutch by Lulu Guinness. She was joined by husband and director Tim Burton.
9. BAFTAS 2011
Best Leading Actress nominee Annette Bening revealed her svelte figure in a body-skimming ivory gown by Marchesa with intricate shoulder-detail.
10. BAFTAS 2011
Easy A actress Emma Stone lit up the red carpet in her orange and crimson Lanvin gown that was tightly cinched at the waist and a pair of killer rose gold earrings (by It-American label Lana Jewelry). And check out that fabulous platinum bob hairstyle, which she dyed for her role in the new Spider-Man! The up-and-comer, who was up for the Orange Wednesdays Rising Star award, the only BAFTA category to be voted for by the public, told us exclusively: "Being at BAFTAs feels unreal and being up against so many amazing people is making me lose my mind.”
11. BAFTAS 2011
While she usually plays safe in an LBD, Harry Potter starlet Bonnie Wright stepped out of her sartorial comfort zone for the BAFTAs 2011 in a dramatic printed silk frock by Clements Ribeiro. Styled with sky-high nude heels and loose locks it was a breathtaking look for the redhead.
The actress told us exclusively: "Last year was my first year at the BAFTAs so I decided to really plan my outfit but this year I thought I’d be a bit more daring. It was a little last minute." She added that it's strange that Harry Potter filming is over forever: "It's very strange, at the beginning we were like yeah it’s amazing but those minutes we had were so unique to our experiences that we don’t have anymore but tonight we get to all get back together again and see old friends which is lovely."
12. BAFTAS 2011
Rising star Jennifer Lawrence, who was nominated for her turn in Winter's Bone, continues to impress us with her fashion prowess, choosing this dramatic lace and satin corset dress by Stella McCartney for the BAFTAs 2011.
13. BAFTAS 2011
True Grit star and Best Leading Actress nominee Hailee Steinfeld gave more seasoned stars a run for their money with her stylish but age-appropriate choice of bejewelled calf-length dress by Miu Miu.
14. BAFTAS 2011
Felicity Jones, who co-stars with the gorge Ed Westwick in Chalet Girl, was working the ballet-chic trend that has hit the fashion scene in this vintage black tulle confection by Chanel couture from the 1950s, a Jimmy Choo Tube clutch and embellished Jimmy Choo sandals, and Asprey jewellery. Stunning!
15. BAFTAS 2011
No stranger to a red carpet event, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint made a stylish arrival at the BAFTAs 2011 in a sharp suit by D&G matched with a skinny tie.
16. BAFTAS 2011
The new Spidey, Andrew Garfield, opted for classic monochrome as he joined fellow stars of Best Film-nominated The Social Network at the BAFTAs 2011.
17. BAFTAS 2011
Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, who hosted the E! Channel’s red carpet report, was bombshell beautiful in a shimmering nude gown by designer Ashley Isham and Asprey jewels. We adore the uber-bouncy hairstyle, too!
18. BAFTAS 2011
Star of this year's upcoming X Men prequel, Nicholas Hoult went for a classic black tie look in a penguin suit and bow tie by Tom Ford. He also had a stylish lady-friend on his arm, dressed in a simple Grecian-style maxi dress.
19. BAFTAS 2011
Scream actress Neve Campbell went for a classic red carpet look in a plunging chiffon gown by Roberto Cavalli matched with layered gold chains, a gold metal Jimmy Choo clutch and a sun-kissed glow courtesy of Lancome. And black Patent Jimmy Choos peeked out from beneath her burgundy hem.
20. BAFTAS 2011
Olivia Grant brought plenty of dazzle to the star-studded awards night in a black sequin fishtail gown by Dolce & Gabbana, accessorised with Asprey's Swirl necklace and matching bracelet. She left her wavy locks free-flowing for added glamour.
21. BAFTAS 2011
Brit actress Talulah Riley looked ultra-sophisticated as she made her entrance in a navy and cream one-shoulder satin gown by Escada topped with a voluminous half up-do and accessorised with Asprey jewellery and Jimmy Choo heels.
22. BAFTAS 2011
New mum Rachel Stevens floated down the BAFTA red carpet in a strapless embellished gown by Rachel Gilbert and an Isabel Marant shrug. Her glittering gold jewellery by Asprey was the perfect accompaniment and her sleek and shiny ponytail was styled in place by the experts at Charles Worthington.
23. BAFTAS 2011
Gemma Arterton's basic black gown by Yves Saint Laurent was all dressed up with an out-sized bow in cobalt blue. A bold red lip stood out perfectly against her milky white skin and raven locks. drool!
24. BAFTAS 2011
Lovely Emilia Fox was a veritable golden girl in her choice of a satin floor-length gown with a stunning train by Kate Halfpenny. A pretty vintage-style up-do added to her super-glamorous look.
25. BAFTAS 2011
Eva Green went for her signature goth-glam look in a full-sleeved dress by Tom Ford with sheer, ruched top. Deep red lips and slick locks added to the sultry look.
26. BAFTAS 2011
Among the stylish Brit boys in attendance was Mamma Mia actor Dominic Cooper who wore a simple single-breasted navy suit and patent lace-ups for the star-studded night of awards.
27. BAFTAS 2011
Tracey Emin went for amped-up glamour at the BAFTAs in a gold strapless gown by Vivienne Westwood, matching gilded accessories and corkscrew curls styled by Charles Worthington. The artiste revealed to InStyle her top red carpet tips: "Be really comfortable and wear flat shoes and get Charles Worthington to do your hair."
28. BAFTAS 2011
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding was ravishing in an off-the-shoulder poppy red frock by Jules Chakra. She revealed to InStyle that it was the same dress she wore to the St Trintian's premiere in 2007, adding: "The show I'm most looking forward to seeing at London Fashion Week is Vivienne Westwood"
29. BAFTAS 2011
Best Actor nominee Jesse Eisenberg told InStyle: “It's very exciting so nice to be listed amongst these wonderful actors who I have been a fan of for so many years.”
30. BAFTAS 2011
Slumdog Millionaire ruled the BAFTAs two years ago, so it was no surprise to see it's main man, Dev Patel, on the red carpet supporting director Danny Boyle, whose 127 Hours was nominated for Best Film.
31. BAFTAS 2011
Ladies' Man Gerard Butler was looking ultra-handsome in a classic tuxedo and neat beard. Just check out those baby blues!
32. BAFTAS 2011
Gnomeo and Juliet star James McAvoy opted for tone-on-tone black for his turn on the red carpet.
33. BAFTAS 2011
Harry Potter author JK Rowling looked foxy in a snake-print plunging gown by Lanvin. The author, who pens the films' screenplays, joined the cast of the wizard franchise for their Outsanding Contribution to British Cinema win.
34. BAFTAS 2011
The actress and mum braved the rainy British weather to debut this flowing gown by Brit designer Alice Temperley, teaming it with a Jimmy Choo clutch and sparkly stilettos.
35. BAFTAS 2011
Artist Sam Taylor-Wood was the envy of many a fashionista in her poppy red Celine frock and Bottega Veneta clutch. Her partner Aaron Johnson was one of the few men opting for print in his paisley print tux jacket by Tom Ford.
36. Jameela Jamil
Brit presenter Jameela Jamil worked a boho look for the BAFTAs 2011 in a chiffon maxi by Dolce & Gabbana. She added to the evening glamour with a slick of bright red lipstick. She told InStyle she felt like; "a little kid in a cake shop... I've never been cool and been able to live a life like this so to actually see these people in the flesh is amazing, I want to ask Colin Firth to adopt me!"
37. Colin Firth
Hero of the night Colin Firth couldn't have looked happier as he posed with his Best Actor gong at the BAFTAs after party, one of a whopping seven awards that went to The King's Speech.
38. Jamie Campbell Bower, Bonnie Wright
While they didn't walk the red carpet together, Bonnie joined her fiancé and fellow Harry Potter star Jamie Campbell Bower at the BAFTAs after party.
39. Bonnie Wright, J K Rowling
After 10 years together it's clear the Harry Potter cast have become like a family, and Bonnie Wright looked thrilled to be united with author J.K Rowling after the cast picked up the Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema award. Bonnie told InStyle: "Tonight we all get to be back together again and see old friends, which is lovely."
40. Tilda Swinton
While it was great to see Tilda Swinton work a girlie look at the Golden Globes, no one does tailoring quite like the Benjamin Button star. She paired a wide-leg jumpsuit with a boxy tuxedo jacket by Hiader Ackerman for a sleek red carpet look.
41. Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson gave his own twist on red carpet dressing matching his penguin suit by Giorgio Armani with patent trainers and a flat cap.
42. Claire Foy
Upstairs Downstairs star Claire Foy opted for a classic red carpet look for her first BAFTAs ceremony, in a black silk bandeau dress matched with a delicate diamond choker and oversized clutch.
43. Paul McCartney
It wouldn't be a celebration of the best of British without Paul McCartney,who was joined by his daughter at the awards.
44. Natalie Dormer
Tudors actress Natalie Dormer opted for a stand-out look in a plunging red gown by Emporio Armani with capped sleeves and nipped-in waist. A simple up-do finished her look.
45. Natascha McElhone
Actress Natascha McElhone had gone for a look that was pure fairytale in a full-skirted blush-coloured gown with embellished bodice by Escada. A glam vintage-style up-do, full-length silk gloves and sequin Jimmy Choo clutch added to the dramatic look.
BAFTAS 2011
