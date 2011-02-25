While she usually plays safe in an LBD, Harry Potter starlet Bonnie Wright stepped out of her sartorial comfort zone for the BAFTAs 2011 in a dramatic printed silk frock by Clements Ribeiro. Styled with sky-high nude heels and loose locks it was a breathtaking look for the redhead.

The actress told us exclusively: "Last year was my first year at the BAFTAs so I decided to really plan my outfit but this year I thought I’d be a bit more daring. It was a little last minute." She added that it's strange that Harry Potter filming is over forever: "It's very strange, at the beginning we were like yeah it’s amazing but those minutes we had were so unique to our experiences that we don’t have anymore but tonight we get to all get back together again and see old friends which is lovely."