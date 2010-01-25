Twilight star Anna Kendrick brought some Hollywood glamour to the occasion in her gold frock and chandelier earrings. Talking to MTV she talked about whether Breaking Dawn, the final book in the Twilight series, will be split into two films or not; "If it is split, great, if it's not, great. I understand why they would want to do that but it's not my call. I find out when the fans find out. That's true. You will find out before I find out, actually. Text me!"