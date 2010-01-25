5 Mar 2018
BAFTA LA Tea Party
-
1. BAFTA/LA Tom Ford and Julianne Moore
It was a star-studded affair as award hopefuls gathered at the BAFTA LA tea party at the Beverley Hills Hotel. The tea takes place annually around a month before the BAFTAs happens at the Royal Opera House in London to promote the British awards ceremony in Hollywood. A Single Man director, Tom Ford and his lead actress, Julianne Moore joined the party.
-
2. BAFTA/LA Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal was serious about the tea party concept at the BAFTA LA tea party keeping to the theme in this pretty floral tea dress. And, being a bit of an anglophile she was all about the tea; "I like PG Tips!" she told PA. She teamed her frock with a tailored black jacket and peep-toe heels.
-
3. BAFTA/LA Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Diane Kruger has been cracking out the fab frocks already this awards season and this Miu Miu number was no exception. Joshua Jackson kept things casual in jeans and black blazer.
VIDEO: WATCH DIANE KRUGER'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH INSTYLE HERE
-
4. BAFTA/LA Emily Blunt
Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt donned a sky-blue Carolina Herrera dress for the BAFTA tea party. Emily joined a host of famous British faces at the event including Sir Paul McCartney, Dame Helen Mirren and Saoirse Ronan.
-
5. BAFTA/LA Jessica Szohr
Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr joined the BAFTA party in LA wearing a shimmering silver one-shouldered gown with matching clutch and heels. The actress joined her off screen boyfriend Ed Westwick who plays Chuck Bass at the party.
-
6. BAFTA/LA Saoirse Ronan
Atonement star, Saoirse Ronan, donned a pretty print frock for the BAFTA LA tea party. The actress is starring in the soon to be released Lovely Bones and has already been nominated for a clutch of awards for her role in the adaptation of Alice Sebold's much-loved novel.
-
7. BAFTA/LA Tom Ford
A Single Man director Tom Ford was dapper as ever on the red carpet at the BAFTA tea party. With the BAFTA nominations being announced tomorrow we're guessing A Single Man will be up for more than a few as Ford's film starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore has won critical acclaim across the board.
-
8. BAFTA/LA Ed Westwick
Gossip Girl's resident bad boy, Ed Westwick joined the party with girlfriend Jessica Szohr. Dispensing with his GG attire of garishly coloured suits and prim pocket squares, Ed went for a rock 'n' roll look in skinny black jeans and crucifix necklace.
-
9. BAFTA/LA Talulah Riley
St Trinian's star Talulah Riley joined the throng at the BAFTA tea party wearing a form-fitting Herve Leger gown.
-
10. BAFTA/LA Joan Collins
The BAFTA tea party was an excuse for all the famous Brits abroad living in LA to get together and Joan Collins attended on fabulous form in a monochrome ensemble complete with hat and two-tone shoes.
-
11. BAFTA/LA Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick
Off-screen sweethearts, Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick left the Upper East Side behind and took tea with the LA stars.
-
12. BAFTA/LA Anna Kendrick
Twilight star Anna Kendrick brought some Hollywood glamour to the occasion in her gold frock and chandelier earrings. Talking to MTV she talked about whether Breaking Dawn, the final book in the Twilight series, will be split into two films or not; "If it is split, great, if it's not, great. I understand why they would want to do that but it's not my call. I find out when the fans find out. That's true. You will find out before I find out, actually. Text me!"
-
13. BAFTA/LA Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was elegant in her black dress with bold flower print at the BAFTA tea party.
-
14. BAFTA/LA Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell
Sir Paul McCartney joined the Brit stars at the BAFTA tea party with girlfriend Nancy Shevell.
-
15. BAFTA/LA Anna Kendrick and Helen Mirren
Twilight starlet Anna Kendrick chatted to Dame Helen Mirren at the BAFTA party.
-
16. BAFTA/LA Sir Paul McCartney and Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino caught up with Macca at the BAFTAs party.
-
17. BAFTA/LA Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger teamed her cream and nude-hued Miu Miu dress with sparkly heels and a fuchsia clutch bag.
-
18. BAFTA/LA Claire Danes
Claire Danes went for buttoned-up chic in her cream-coloured shift dress and matching jacket.
