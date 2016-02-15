How The A-List Got BAFTA Beautiful, Plus All The Behind The Scenes Instapics

BAFTA 2016 might look super-slick, but a LOT happens behind the scenes. Catch up on all the off-stage antics right here

BAFTA 2016 is easily one of our favourite awards ceremonies. With British institution Stephen Fry taking on the task of handling naughty presenters (Rebel Wilson, we’re looking at you), pre-emptive envelope opening (Sacha Baron Cohen) and overlong acceptance speeches, the British Academy Film and Television Awards is always a night to remember.

But we all know the best action happens when the cameras are off (kiss-cam not included), and the A-list just love snapping all the behind the scenes drama for your Insta-viewing pleasure.

Project 13 winner Tanya Burr posing with Poppy Jamie and husband Jim Chapman, Mark Ruffalo getting BAFTA gorgeous with wife Sunrise, Laura Whitmore taking a peek at the BAFTA canapés and Dree Hemmingway rocking some serious jewellery – can we raid her wardrobe, please?!

First time BAFTA winner John Boyega also posted a few snaps from the evening, celebrating his first BAFTA win as EE’s Rising Star for 2016. The award is voted for by the public, so that turn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens most definitely played a part in Boyega’s popularity.

Right in the middle of The Golden Globes and The Oscars, we already know who’s picked up a new piece of hardware for their mantelpiece, plus who we want to take home the trophy come the Academy Awards. Americans and Brits, as well as international nominees, flock over to see if their awards season tally might add up to an Oscars win, but the best thing about BAFTAs? It’s right here in our home country, and that means we get the first look at all the behind the scenes action the cameras might miss.

