18 Feb 2016
BAFTA Brits To Watch party
-
1. Prince William and Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge hit the BAFTA party alongside her Prince in an elegant nude gown by Alexander McQueen, her designer of choice for her April wedding to Prince William. And we were delighted to see that she had swapped out her courts for a pair of platform sandals by Jimmy Choo! A snappy clutch (also by Choo) completed the look. We're going to miss checking Kate out on the red carpet every day but what an outfit to end on!
-
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole hit the red capret sans her hubby Keith Urban in a gorgeous split-to-the-thigh number by Elie Saab.
-
3. Jennifer Lopez, Guadalupe Rodriguez
J-Lo brought along her mum Guadalupe to the event. The songstress added some va-va-voom to the night in her forest green cut-away Emilio Pucci gown, which featured one shoulder's-worth of bling. Diva-ine!
-
4. Blake Lively
Blake looked other-worldly in her asymmetrical Marchsa gown at the BAFTA Brits To Watch party in LA, where she rubbed shoulders with her fellow celebs and Royalty. The Gossip Girl starlet, who lightened her long locks after a stint as a strawberry-blonde for her return to the GG set, completed the ethereal look with a chichly-disheveled plaited chignon.
-
5. Ed Westwick
Gossip Guy Ed Westwick suited up to perfection in a traditional tux. Yummy!
-
6. Cat Deeley
Miss Deeley looked like the cat that got the cream in her ice-hued backless gown on the red carpet at the BAFTA party in LA.
-
7. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner, aka Mrs Ben Affleck, looked elegant in a teal one-shoulder structured dress.
-
8. Ioan Gruffudd
Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to LA in a traditional penguin suit, with his lovely wife Alice by his side.
-
9. Kristin Chenoweth
Glee guest star Kristin Chenoweth worked the red carpet in a bronze column gown.
-
10. Anna Kournikova
Former tennis ace Anna Kournikova was gorgeous in an emerald one-shoulder green frock.
-
11. Elisabeth Moss
Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss modelled summer's It-pastel, blush, to perfection in this gently pleated number.
-
12. Rita Wilson, Jennifer Garner
Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson shared a laugh on the red carpet with her fellow actress Jennifer Garner.
-
13. Talulah Riley
The British atress looked divine in a wine-coloured strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
-
14. Prince William
Prince William gave a speech at the BAFTA party clad in a black tuxedo.
-
15. Prince William, James Brolin, Barbra Streisand
Prince William mingled with Hollywood royalty, including Barbra Streisand and her husband James Brolin.
-
16. Elizabeth Banks
Actress Elizabeth Banks was living proof that you don't need to be uber-bronzed to wear head-to-toe white. Doesn't she look killer in this split-to-the-thigh frock?
-
17. Maria Bello
Actress Maria Bello was a silver siren in an asymmetrical floor-sweeper.
-
18. Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks was looking dapper in a three-piece suit with his elegant wife Rita Wilson on his side.
-
19. Dominic Cooper
It was a sunny eve in LA as stars and Royals hit the BAFTA party. Mamma Mia actor Dominic Cooper shielded his face from the glare as she posed for photos on the red carpet.
-
20. Piers Morgan
Host
-
21. Zooey Deschanel, Benjamin Gibbard
Actress Zooey Deschanel looked darling in a Prada frock as she snuggled up to her musician partner Benjamin Gibbard at the event.
-
22. Mary-Lousie Parker
Actress Mary-Lousie Parker made a splash in a scarlet dress at the BAFTA party in LA.
