BAFTA 2014: All The Couples

We can't deny our love for cute couples on the red carpet, and this awards season has seen no shortage of loved-up pairs. From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe, see all the BAFTA couple pictures...

The BAFTAs are one of the biggest events in the film and television calender, and this year saw no shortage of Hollywood talent hitting the London red carpet.

Aside from Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who pretty much stole the show (they were wearing very chic matching tuxedos, what's not to love?), the British Academy Film and Television Awards drew in plenty of the industry's cutest couples, and we're loving the photos.

From gorgeous Brit actor Eddie Redmayne and his publicist girlfriend Hannah Bagshawe to Chiwetel Ejiofor and his devoted wife Sari Mercer (she's supported him relentlessy throughout awards season 2014), see all the couple pictures from the BAFTAs.