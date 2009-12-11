5 Mar 2018
Avatar World Premiere
-
1. Avatar premiere 111209 Zoe Saldana
Zoe looked stunning in silver at the Avatar premiere. The actress who stars as the leading lady in the new £300million film wore a RM by Roland Mouret dress with a Neil Lane diamond necklace and a pair of gorgeous Brian Atwood heels.
-
2. Avatar premiere 111209 Michelle Rodriguez
Fast and the Furious star Michelle Rodriguez looked stunning in a chiffon sleeved v-neck black gown with a crimson and red gold belt at the Avatar premiere. Michelle plays Trudy in James Cameron’s epic film.
-
3. Avatar premiere 111209 Sam Worthington
Leading man Sam Worthington arrived on the blue carpet in a grey suit with his girlfriend Natalie Mark. Sam plays Jake Sully in the new film set on the alien planet Pandora.
-
4. Avatar premiere 111209 Sigourney Weaver
Hollywood star, Sigourney Weaver dressed to impress at the Avatar world premiere in London. Sigourney wore an off-the-shoulder Bottega Veneta dress with Manolo Blahnik shoes.
-
5. Avatar premiere 111209 Lisa Snowdon
Britain’s Next Top Model presenter, Lisa Snowdon went for a LBD on the blue carpet. Lisa wore a dress from LA designer Black Halo with a gorgeous Mulberry clutch and red Rupert Sanderson shoes that matched her scarlet lippy.
-
6. Avatar premiere 111209 James Cameron
Oscar-winning director, James Cameron, attended the world premiere of Avatar in Leicester Square with his wife Suzy Amis, wearing a gorgeous sea green gown.
-
7. Avatar premiere 111209 Sophie Ellis Bextor
Sophie Ellis Bextor wrapped up warm for the Avatar premiere. She wore a vintage leopard-print coat with tights and black heels.
-
8. Avatar premiere 111209 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana showed off her gorgeous RM by Roland Mouret dress and Neil Lane diamond necklace at the Avatar premiere. Zoe plays alien Neytiri who falls in love with marine Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthinton.
-
9. Avatar premiere 111209 The Saturdays
The Saturdays band members Una Healy and Mollie King arrived on the blue carpet in mini-dresses and staggering heels.
-
10. Avatar premiere 111209 Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang who plays the bad Colonel Miles Quaritch dressed in a classic navy suit for his appearance on the blue carpet in Leicester Square.
-
11. Avatar premiere 111209 Giovanni Ribisi
Avatar star Giovanni Ribisi who played Phoebe’s brother in hit TV series Friends, dressed in a black suit with a long overcoat for the film’s world premiere in London.
-
12. Avatar premiere 111209 Kimberly Wyatt
Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt wore a maroon and red tribal embellished Qasimi dress with white platform heels and a blonde quiffed ‘do to the Avatar premiere in London.
-
13. Avatar premiere 111209 Toloula Adeyemi
Model, Toloula Adeyemi literally shimmered as she walked down the blue carpet at the Avatar premiere in a pearlescent Manjit Deu dress.
Avatar premiere 111209 Zoe Saldana
Zoe looked stunning in silver at the Avatar premiere. The actress who stars as the leading lady in the new £300million film wore a RM by Roland Mouret dress with a Neil Lane diamond necklace and a pair of gorgeous Brian Atwood heels.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018