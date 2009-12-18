5 Mar 2018
Avatar LA Premiere
1. AVATAR 171209 Zoe Saldana
Avatar’s female lead, Zoe Saldana got into the movie’s futuristic feel with a shine-tastic silver and gold minidress with matching metallic platform heels. Absolutely stunning.
2. AVATAR 171209 Leona Lewis
Wowser! Leona Lewis stole the limelight at the LA premiere of Avatar in a show-stopping shimmery number with a sexy thigh-high split. She finished the look with super-long loose-waved locks.
3. AVATAR 171209 Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez was like a fuchsia ray of sunshine at the LA premiere of Avatar in her hot-pink strapless dress with its dramatic frilled hemline.
4. AVATAR 171209 Audrina Patridge
The Hills star Audrina Patridge was on fine form at the LA premiere of Avatar in a frill-detail grey top and matching tapered trousers. She teamed her stylish ensemble with a colour-popping mustard satin clutch and fierce strappy sandals.
5. AVATAR 171209 Sam Worthington
Star of the new other-worldly movie Avatar, Sam Worthington, stepped out with his pretty partner, who was cute in a cobalt-blue one-shoulder dress.
6. AVATAR 171209 SIG
Sigourney Weaver was a poster girl for more mature ladies at the LA premiere of Avatar, where she was a real knockout in a dazzling black wrap dress. Gorgeous.
7. AVATAR 171209 Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis treated her kids to a night at the cinema, and looked ultra-sophisticated in a fitted black dress with Louboutin courts.
8. AVATAR 171209 Cuba Gooding Jr
Cuba Gooding Jr was cool as ever in a flat cap, grey shirt and jeans as he enjoyed the Avatar premiere with his children.
9. AVATAR 171209 James Cameron
The director of Avatar, James Cameron, had Suzy Amis on his arm, who was another star to work the one-shoulder trend.
10. AVATAR 171209 Brendan Fraser
The Mummy star Brendan Fraser hit the red carpet in a green leather jacket and grey slacks.
