5 Mar 2018
Artist Museum Happening Party
-
1. Kate Bosworth, Ginnifer Goodwin
No fabulous event would be complete without a delicious sit-down meal, and pals Kate Bosworth and Ginnifer Goodwin looked equally fabulous sat down in their Chanel gowns as they did full-length.
-
2. Rachel Bilson
Chanel's frayed-edge tweed minis were the perfect party pieces for one of the Hollywood's hottest bashes of the year. Rachel Bilson looked utterly adorable in her high-neck number, matched with strappy jewelled heels.
-
3. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst looked the perfect blend of cute and classic in her silk Chanel gown.
-
4. Gwen Stefani
Arriving at the Artist Museum Happening party in LA, Gwen Stefani showed off a sleek, sculpted cape over her tweed fringed Chanel mini.
-
5. Ginnifer Goodwin
Former-InStyle cover girl Ginnifer Goodwin was a lesson in the lace trend in this embellished Chanel number. Her quirky pixie crop gave the racy style an understated edge.
-
6. Chloe Sevigny
Big Love actress Chloe Sevigny picked up on the boyish notes of the Chanel AW10 collection, getting suited and booted in a playful silk bow tie, blouse and tuxedo pant combo.
-
7. Kristin Davis
The Artist Museum Happening gala in LA may have been a mainly monochrome affair in the dress stakes, but adding a brave flush of red, Kristin Davis utterly sizzled in her Oscar de la Renta ruffled bandeau dress and Sergio Rossi heels.
-
8. Mila Kunis
Fresh from her recent Black Swan tour, Mila Kunis stepped out at the Artist Museum Happening MOCA party sporting a cute crochet white dress and loose waves.
-
9. Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale
Gwen and hubby Gavin enjoyed a couples night out at the ultra-glam Artist Museum Happening party at the MOCA gallery in LA.
-
10. Ginnifer Goodwin
Pretty and petite Ginnifer Goodwin and partner Joey Kern made for a cute - and stylish - red carpet couple at the Artist Museum Happening gala in LA.
-
11. Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt opted for a ruffled mini and studded bow heels for a look that was party perfection.
-
12. Mila Kunis, Rachel Bilson
Centre-parted waves were summer's hottest hair trend, and Mila Kunis and Rachel Bilson proved it's a winner for winter too, matching their care-free locks with girlie Chanel minis.
-
13. Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale were cool-as-ever in their matching all black looks, finished with slick hairdos. Gwen worked one of our favourite looks of the night in an opulent embellished-collar Chanel mini.
-
14. Kate Bosworth
Stunning Superman leading lady Kate Bosworth proved that black doesn't have to be plain in her stunning Chanel gown. The sheer lace panels made it just the right amount of sexy, while her classic bouffant hairdo and chandelier earrings added a feel of timeless Hollywood glamour.
-
15. Rose McGowan
Best known for her role in Charmed, Rose McGowan didn't fail to cast a spell over fellow guests in her flawlessly put together combo of vintage waves and jewel-coloured gown.
-
16. Vera Wang
Designer Vera Wang was quirky-cool in her cute tassled frock and firece shoe boots.
Kate Bosworth, Ginnifer Goodwin
No fabulous event would be complete without a delicious sit-down meal, and pals Kate Bosworth and Ginnifer Goodwin looked equally fabulous sat down in their Chanel gowns as they did full-length.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018