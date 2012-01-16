PICTURES: Rachel Bilson, Kelly Osbourne, Kirsten Dunst and more hit the red carpet at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala 2012
Art of Elysium Heaven Gala 2012
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Rachel Bilson in Chanel
Rachel Bilson looked every inch the fashion princess at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala 2012, held in LA's Union Station in a frothy Chanel frock. The raven-haired actress completed the look with textured lock styled in a shoulder-grazing bob.
The gala recognises stars who engage in philantrhopic work with sick or terminally-ill children.
-
2. Kirsten Dunst in Valentino
Kirsten Dunst chose Valentino for the fash bash, keeping her silhouette demure and her blonde locks sleek and glossy.
-
3. Molly Sims
Model and actress Molly Sims showed off her blooming baby bump in a coral-hued maxi-dress with embellishment. She hit the evnt with her hubby, Scott Stuber.
-
4. Minka Kelly in Oscar de la Renta
American TV actress and presenter Minka provided a shot of citrus colour in her zesty yellow Oscar de la Renta gown.
-
5. Michelle Trachtenberg in Marchesa
Having sat front row at the Marchesa spring summer 2012 show in New York, it was only natural for Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg to choose one of the stunning gowns from the designer line-up. This plunging number with feathered shoulders is about as breathtaking as you can get.
-
6. Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne matched her colour-block gown to her new grey locks for the event.
-
7. Amber Heard in Donna Karan
The Rum Diary's Amber Heard was every inch the bombshell in this champagne-hued, figure-skimming dress.
-
8. January Jones in Chanel
New mum January Jones opted for a shorter hemline with this Chanel LBD complete with with coloured sleeves, completing the look with Dolce & Gabbana shoes and a Chanel clutch.
-
9. Rashida Jones
Actress Rashida Jones modelled the perfect print in this monochrome column.
-
10. Camilla Belle in Carolina Herrera
Yellow was a hot hue on the spring summer catwalks and is due to sweep the red carpets this award season. Camilla Belle was the second star at the party working this sunny hue.
Rachel Bilson in Chanel
Rachel Bilson looked every inch the fashion princess at the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala 2012, held in LA's Union Station in a frothy Chanel frock. The raven-haired actress completed the look with textured lock styled in a shoulder-grazing bob.
The gala recognises stars who engage in philantrhopic work with sick or terminally-ill children.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018