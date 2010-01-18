5 Mar 2018
Art of Elysium Charity Party
-
1. Art of Elysium 180110 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba took our breath away in this full-skirted burnt orange dress, which she teamed with a statement choker and black peep-toe heels.
-
2. Art of Elysium 180110 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie worked her signature 70s-style maxidress look to stunning effect. We love the new brunette tresses!
-
3. Art of Elysium 180110 Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen channelled a gothic-style high-necked lace cream dress at the Art of Elysium's charity bash, and teamed it with vampy dark lips.
-
4. Art of Elysium 180110 Rachel Bilson
We heart Rachel Bilson! The actress was super-cute in a fringed white Chanel dress with a black waist-cincher and T-bar heels.
-
5. Art of Elysium 180110 Katy Perry
Katy Perry was stuck to the Art of Elysium's 3rd Annual Black Tie Gala theme 'Heaven' and looked angelic in her one-shouldered white gown, spiced up with a thigh-high split.
-
6. Art of Elysium 180110 Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin worked a hip-embellished dress with a black strappy heels and the accessory of the night: a statement choker.
-
7. Art of Elysium 180110 Molly Sims
Molly Sims shimmered and shone in a silver strapless metallic gown with a black trim and loose waves.
-
8. Art of Elysium 180110 Kate Bosworth
Wow! Kate Bosworth proved just how effective simple can be as she stepped out in a stunning dove-grey strapless gown, which she teamed only with a golden tan and a loose updo.
-
9. Art of Elysium 180110 Marisa Tomei
The Wrestler star Marisa Tomei worked the bow trend in candy-pink voluminous skirt with a black bodice and a diamond choker.
-
10. Art of Elysium 180110 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese looked like a sexy Spanish senorita in her black dress with statement floral sleeves.
-
11. Art of Elysium 180110 Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst went for a fail-safe LBD at the 3rd Annual Art of Elysium charity bash, and teamed it with pointy kitten heels and the hair trend du jour: the side-swept curl.
-
12. Art of Elysium 180110 Camille Belle
One of our favourite style stars, Camille Belle, was simply stunning in fashion-forward grey tiered dress with an oversized bow embellishment.
