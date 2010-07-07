5 Mar 2018
Armani Prive Couture A/W 2010/11
1. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 Gemma Arterton
Going for masculine chic, Gemma Arterton looks gorgeous in her silky white shirt, black tie and tailored trousers. We're loving her metallic heels too!
2. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 Olivia Palermo
Going for a more tailored look, Olivia Palermo went for subtle style in a white button-down shirt and black and white pattern skirt. Simple and chic.
3. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 Claire Danes
Always ahead of the trend, Claire Danes showcases a sleeveless pink ombre dress from Armani’s Privé collection.
4. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 Amber Le Bon
Wow! We’re loving how much Amber Le Bon's style has matured. This orange, gold and black sleeveless minidress is definitely a trend setter for the season ahead.
5. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 Carine Roitfeld
French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld went for neutrals in a creamy coloured tie waist top and grey knee-high boots. Tres chic.
6. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 Giorgio Armani
The man of the hour, Giorgio Armani looked pleased with the reaction to his collection.
7. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 13
8. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 12
9. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 11
10. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 9
11. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 8
12. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 7
13. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 6
14. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 5
15. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 4
16. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 3
17. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 2
18. Armani Prive couture Autumn 2010 collection 1
