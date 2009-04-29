5 Mar 2018
Armani Fifth Avenue Store Opening Party, New York
-
1. Beckham Giorgio Armani opening 17/02/09Basking in the glow of the successful reception of her new collection was Victoria Beckham, who arrived at the Fifth Avenue store opening party to support her old friend Giorgio Armani. The former Spice Girl arrived looking super-stylish in a glistening Giorgio Armani chainmail minidress and co-ordinating Emporio Armani satin courts. VB had opted to show her second range of dresses in a private viewing by appointment only at the Waldorf Towers the previous day — and is receiving rave reviews.
-
2. Keys Giorgio Armani opening 17/02/09R&B solo sensation Alicia Keys arrived wearing a long-length black coat, but whisked it off to reveal a striking LPD (Little Pink Dress) underneath. The singer is a firm fan of Giorgio Armani's designs, and is regularly seen sporting the brand to red carpet events. “I love his style, love his passion,” she said at the store opening. “I love the way he makes a woman be a woman.”
-
3. Crawford Giorgio Armani opening 17/02/09Giorgio Armani's store opening party was really shaping up to be the bash of New York Fashion week, with some of the biggest names from the world of television, music, film and fashion in attendance. The heart-achingly attractive Chace Crawford was one such attendee, looking sharp in a high-shine black tux and tie. “A really exciting challenge — that is how I would describe our new concept store," says the Italian designer. "It is a special project requiring a degree of courage, as it brings together in one space different elements such as Armani Jeans and Emporio Armani side by side with Giorgio Armani."
-
4. Geldof Armani opening 17/02/09The newly single Peaches Geldof arrived at the star-studded soiree in a leopard-print dress and fur coat, teamed with an oversized green clutch. The socialite and aspiring designer last week announced her divorce from her husband of 6 months, musician Max Drummey, and arrived at the party with a mystery man on her arm.
-
5. DiCaprio Armani opening 17/02/09
Leonardo Di Caprio arrived looking dapper in a navy tux and blue tie, making his first outing so far at a NYFW event this year. Despite being nominated for a handful of awards this season, the Hollywod heart-throb has so far failed to pick up any prizes — although we'll bet his fingers are crossed for the Oscars this Sunday. Leo stars alongside Kate Winslet in Revolutionary Road which has been nominated for a total of three Academy Awards.
-
6. Mayer Armani opening 17/02/09John Mayer scrubbed up well in his smart suit, and was all smiles at the New York do. The musician has just got back from a romantic trip to Barbados with girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, which he had arranged as a surprise for her 40th birthday. The couple were pictured having a passionate embrace as they said goodbye, as due to work commitments they had to go their separate ways after the trip. Ahhhh.
-
7. Zoe Armani opening 17/02/09Another NYFW event meant another outing and another outfit for Rachel Zoe, who has been popping up here, there and everywhere on the New York fashion scene. The stylist opted for a sleek asymmetric dress with ruffled detailing, teamed with stacked gold bangles, a simple box clutch and relaxed up-do.
-
8. Jones Giorgio Armani opening 17/02/09Mad Men star January Jones was radiant in a poppy red frock, posing happily with the host of the evening Giorgio Armani. The Italian designer chose to rely on the stardust brought by his host of celebrity guests to make the party a dazzling affair... Rather than spending thousands of pounds on the event, he instead decided to donate $1 million to a public schools fund.
-
9. Vodianova Armani opening 17/02/09Having already been spotted front row at a clutch of shows so far this week — accompanied by her cute kiddies at Diane von Furstenberg — was Natalia Vodianova. The supermodel was super-striking, wearing a sparkling blazer over a cropped black top and grey skinny jeans.
-
10. Hartnett Armani opening 17/02/09As a brand favoured just as much amongst male A-listers as female, the men were also out in force at the store opening party, including a smiling Josh Hartnett who kept it casual in his coat and jeans. The actor was stateside once again after his stint in Britain, and really did have something to smile about. Josh won the award for Best Newcomer at the Theatregoer's Choice Awards on Sunday, for his critically acclaimed West End debut in Rainman.
-
11. Palermo Armani opening 17/02/09Olivia Palermo was cute 'n' co-ordinating at the party, arriving in a chic white blazer, black pencil skirt and ruffled blouse. The socialite joined the other VIP guests at the luxurious three-floor boutique, which has a huge white spiral staircase in the centre of the store.
-
12. Sims Armani opening 17/02/09Molly Sims has also been spotted perched on a couple of front row seats during fashion week, checking out the latest collections from Diane von Furstenberg and Donna Karan. The actress sported a black dress with a pretty white lace overlay, teamed with bright red lips and luxe waves to the party.
-
13. Jovovich Armani opening 17/02/09
-
14. Delevigne Armani opening 17/02/09
Brit model Poppy Delevigne oozed effortless elegance in her bejewelled cream jumper and sleek grey trousers, kept simple with relaxed hair and fresh-faced make-up. Poppy joined the other A-listers at the new store, which was designed by by Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas, and housed inside a giant glass cube.
-
15. Saldana Knowles Giorgio Armani opening 17/02/09Giorgio Armani was always bound to attract a flurry of stars to his store opening, but the turnout was so great that he was barely in one spot all night for more than a minute or two. Actress Zoe Saldana and Beyonce's little sis Solange Knowles were two of the famous fans eager to grab a moment with the in-demand designer. Zoe was pretty as a picture in her monochrome ensemble, while Solange opted for a rich green frock, teamed with snappy pink clutch. Giorgio has described the new boutique as "a prestigious shopping destination," and one that is "less exclusive than comparable addresses — with a democratic mood which represents the future." The luxurious boutique is set to expand later on in the year to include an uber-exclusive restaurant.
-
16. Beckham Armani opening 17/02/09Everyone wanted to chat to the posh one at the Armani party, and Victoria Beckham was swamped with crowds of people from the second she arrived. VB has followed in the footsteps of her lovely husband, and is currently the face of Armani underwear, so was no surprise to see her turning out to support the designer at the lavish Fifth Avenue store opening. “I have so much respect for Armani,” she said at the party. “You know, I can dream.”
Beckham Giorgio Armani opening 17/02/09
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018