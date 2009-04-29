Giorgio Armani was always bound to attract a flurry of stars to his store opening, but the turnout was so great that he was barely in one spot all night for more than a minute or two. Actress Zoe Saldana and Beyonce's little sis Solange Knowles were two of the famous fans eager to grab a moment with the in-demand designer. Zoe was pretty as a picture in her monochrome ensemble, while Solange opted for a rich green frock, teamed with snappy pink clutch. Giorgio has described the new boutique as "a prestigious shopping destination," and one that is "less exclusive than comparable addresses — with a democratic mood which represents the future." The luxurious boutique is set to expand later on in the year to include an uber-exclusive restaurant.