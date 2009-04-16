5 Mar 2018
Armani Exchange AX Watches Launch Party, LA
-
1. Panettiere Bell Armani Party 15/04/09Some of Hollywood's most glamorous of glitterati hit LA for the launch party of the new Armani Exchange AX Watch collection. The very blonde and very beautiful duo of Hayden Panettiere and Kristen Bell were working it for the cameras the second they set designer-clad foot inside the SLS Hotel — with both having wisely wrapped up warm in their tres covetable coats.
-
2. Ludacris Longoria Parker Armani Party 15/04/09
Checking out the huge display of watches at the launch was the lovely Eva Longoria Parker, who couldn't seem to decide which her favourites were. On hand to help her out — while modelling some serious wrist candy himself — was rapper-come-actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges.
-
3. Lohan Armani Party 15/04/09Also arriving to check out the new collection of AX watches was a newly single Lindsay Lohan, who was showing off her curves in a figure hugging white strapless dress. The Mean Girls actress has been spotted out and about partying aplenty recently, following a much publicised split from girlfriend Samantha Ronson, and hit the LA hotel bash accompanied by her mum Dina.
-
4. Bush Armani Party 15/04/09A smiling Sophia Bush was also trying out some of the watches on offer at the star-studded party, and the One Tree Hill starlet finally settled for a thick black cuff-like watch to match her cute Alexander Wang frock. But if this dress looks a little familiar, it’s probably because it’s a bit of a celeb fave — Lindsay Lohan, Diane Kruger and Dasha Zhukova have all been snapped in the same number recently!
-
5. King Doherty Armani Party 15/04/09Also putting in an appearance at the SLS Hotel were Jaime King and Shannen Doherty, who like all the other guests, were both trying and testing various pieces of wrist candy to co-ordinate with their outfits. Sin City actress Jaime was all prepped for Spring in her floral frock, while 90210 starlet Shannon was sleek in a black top and tulip skirt.
-
6. Panettiere Armani Party 15/04/09InStyle cover girl Hayden Panettiere had us green with envy when she whipped off her cute trench coat to reveal an even prettier asymmetric frilled dress. The Heroes actress enjoying herself mingling with the other celeb guests in attendance at the party, and was happily signing a handful of the hundreds of AX watch cases on display.
1 of 6
Panettiere Bell Armani Party 15/04/09
Some of Hollywood's most glamorous of glitterati hit LA for the launch party of the new Armani Exchange AX Watch collection. The very blonde and very beautiful duo of Hayden Panettiere and Kristen Bell were working it for the cameras the second they set designer-clad foot inside the SLS Hotel — with both having wisely wrapped up warm in their tres covetable coats.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018