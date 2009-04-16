A smiling Sophia Bush was also trying out some of the watches on offer at the star-studded party, and the One Tree Hill starlet finally settled for a thick black cuff-like watch to match her cute Alexander Wang frock. But if this dress looks a little familiar, it’s probably because it’s a bit of a celeb fave — Lindsay Lohan, Diane Kruger and Dasha Zhukova have all been snapped in the same number recently!