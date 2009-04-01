5 Mar 2018
Antonio Berardi launch for Peroni Nastro Azzuro
1. Kidd Parfitt Antonio launch 11/03/09Antonio Berardi hosted an intimate dinner party at The Hospital club in London to celebrate his collaboration collection from Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The Italian designer partied the night away with some of his celebrity pals, including the blonde and beautiful pairing of Jemma Kidd and Jade Parfitt. And it seems that Jade is learning to love her height - the model says she's ditching the ballet pumps and embracing her heels again!
2. Murphy Antonio Launch 11/03/09Roisin Murphy was another fashionable face to put in an appearance at the swanky soiree. The singer was discussing her busy fashion week schedule, while looking her usual stylish self in a grey print dress, cream coat and oversized statement clutch.
3. Kidd Guinness Antonio Launch 11/03/09Jemma Kidd, looking glam in green, was also spotted chatting to Jasmine Guinness during the night, who was looking equally chic in her navy and white polka-dot dress. The ladies sat down to enjoy the authentic Italian feast provided by Giorgio Locatelli and his team from Locanda, which consisted of Risotto with Castelmagno cheese, followed by Filet of wild Sea Bass, and Tiramisu for desert. Mmmm...
