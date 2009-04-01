Antonio Berardi hosted an intimate dinner party at The Hospital club in London to celebrate his collaboration collection from Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The Italian designer partied the night away with some of his celebrity pals, including the blonde and beautiful pairing of Jemma Kidd and Jade Parfitt. And it seems that Jade is learning to love her height - the model says she's ditching the ballet pumps and embracing her heels again!