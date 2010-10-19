5 Mar 2018
Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute
Gwyneth Paltrow made tangerine really work for her in this jaw-dropping Calvin Klein long-sleeved minidress. The style queen knew exactly how to keep it simple with such a bold colour, and pared-down hair and make-up to let the colour do all the work. Perfect!
She may be one of the youngest stars in Hollywood, but Emma Roberts is also one of the most stylish! She perfected party glamour at the Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in this sheer embroidered mini, matched with a dazzling clutch and metallic heels.
Diane Kruger went pared-down perfection in this delicious coral hued Calvin Klein dress with simple silhouette. A glimmer of sparkle came from her pretty, jewelled bracelet and gold clutch.
Wowing in a sizzling black Calvin Klein wiggle dress with asymmetric sequin detailing, Kate Hudson showed off her style prowess at the Women in Hollywood Tribute. She teamed the gorgeous gown with a messy up-do and kept make-up and accessories low-key, with killer red nails adding a subtle nod to classic Hollywood glam.
Hilary Swank flattered her svelte figure with a pretty, jacquard corset dress, she finished her look with matching colour pop strappy heels and jewels and 40s-style waves.
Twilight actress Anna Kendricks was picture-perfect in this icy blue prom-style minidress. With a peekaboo plunging neckline, Anna let the dress do all the talking, opting for no accessories, loose locks and a pair of metallic pump heels.
Going 50s glam for the Women in Hollywood Tribute, American Pie star Alyson Hannigan channelled a Mad Men vibe working a deep red and purple silky striped calf-length gown.
Director Sofia Coppola joined her latest (junior) leading lady, Elle Fanning, at the Annual Women in Hollywood party, sporting sleek separates by Calin Klein. She added some dazzle with a slim sequin belt.
Up and coming actress Elle Fanning went babydoll chic at the 17th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in a gorgeously frou-frou, frothy white dress with sheer lace shoulder details. She added a dark twist to the angelic shade with a pair of black Mary Jane heels.
Surrounded by a bevy of Hollywood's most stylish women, Jake Gyllenhaal represented its equally cool men in a sharp navy suit and crisp white shirt.
Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg opted for a simple and girly evening look at the Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in a plum-coloured ruffle-waisted mini.
Petite Kerry Washington looked simply stunning in her Calvin Klein nude bandeau mini and matching platform heels at the Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in LA.
