5 Mar 2018
Annual Power Of Women Luncheon
Katie Holmes' Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark co-star Bailee Madison looked all grown-up in her stain contrast-edge skirt and mini-me corsage courts. Watch out Katie, you've got a style rival!
The Power Of Women lunch gave Hollywood's most stylish ladies the chance to get all dressed up for tea time, and Anne Hathaway looked ultra sophisticated in this sleek Erdem shift and classic platform courts.
Among the crowd of Hollywood starlets gathered for the Power Of Women lunch in Beverly Hills was Eva Mendes, who worked 70s glamour in a striped flare-hem dress. She gave it a signature Eva spin with nude Brian Atwood heels and bouncy waves.
Amy Adams went ultra girlie for the ladies' lunch in this one-shoulder pastel pink shift and leg-lengthening nude heels.
Katie Holmes looked utterly adorable in this ladylike floral tea dress by Louis Vuitton, She added to the vintage vibes with bold red lips and her classic Chanel bag.
Kerry Washington had opted for a delicate tweed and chiffon mini. she gave it a tough edge with a studded bangle and clutch.
Jennifer Garner made a rare appearance on the party circle and looked super sophisticated in a tweed knee-length skirt and cream ruffle blouse.
