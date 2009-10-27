5 Mar 2018
Annual Night of Stars
-
1. Night of the Stars 221009 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese, we salute you! The gorgeous star never fails to look anything less than perfectly polished, and she didn’t again in an eye-catching fascinator and matching nails and lippie at the Night of Stars bash.
-
2. Night of the Stars 221009 Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum stole the limelight at the Night of Stars in her exquisite draped, cowl-backed dress. A truly golden moment.
-
3. Night of the Stars 221009 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes is so stunning, she can even make grey shine on the red carpet, and looked fab in her cute little mini, which she teamed with black shoe boots.
-
4. Night of the Stars 221009 Evan Rachel Wood, Frida Giannini, Mary J. Blige
Evan Rachel Wood, Frida Giannini and Mary J Blige made a ultra-glamorous line-up in draped floor-sweepers and a chic pencil dress.
-
5. Night of the Stars 221009 Iman
An image of perfection: We’re swooning over Iman’s stunning crystal-embellished dress and radiant make-up at the fashion’s Night of Stars bash.
-
6. Night of the Stars 221009 Gwen Stefani
We absolutely fell in love with Gwen Stefani’s beautiful look at the Night of Stars; from the LBD with a twist, to the barely-there natural make-up, she was a vision.
-
7. Night of the Stars 221009 Dita Von Teese
Excuse us while we attempt to stop drooling! Dita Von Teese simply wowed in her bustle-backed black dress and futuristic fascinator at the Night of Stars event. Elegant, fun and fabulous.
-
8. Night of the Stars 221009 Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood channelled old-school Hollywood glamour with her elegant updo and beautiful silk tasseled wrap dress.
-
9. Night of the Stars 221009 Iman and Michael Kors
Iman looked so flawlessly perfect at The Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars bash in New York, she’s almost doll-like. The gorgeous, age-defying model cosied up to designer Michael Kors.
-
10. Night of the Stars 221009 Vera Wang
Vera Wang was deliciously different in a two-tone fringed dress with a wonderful chunky necklace at YSL heels at the glamorous Night of Stars party.
