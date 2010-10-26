5 Mar 2018
Annual Hollywood Awards Gala
-
1. Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester won big for her role in the soon-to-be-released Country Strong, and worked our favourite look of the night in a delicate ruffled Elie Saab dress and matching box clutch.
-
2. Mia Wasikowska
Mia Wasikowska was dubbed Best Breakthrough Actress and had chosen a cute metallic prom dress for the occasion.
-
3. Hilary Swank
Working the stand-out hue of the season, Hilary Swank was ultra-glam in her one-shoulder, embellished scarlet mini.
-
4. Halle Berry
Halle Berry flaunted her figure in this party-perfect sequin mini and cute strappy heels at the Annual Hollywood Awards Gala.
-
5. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan looked ultra-sophisticated in a draped burgundy silk gown and same shade clutch.
-
6. Diane Lane and Josh Brolin
Superstar couple Diane Lane and Josh Brolin opted for a matching monochrome palette for classic elegance at the Hollywood Awards Gala.
-
7. Bryce Dallas Howard
Twi-star Bryce Dallas Howard looked adorable in a jacquard multi-coloured prom dress.
-
8. Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich went for a bright and bold look in this asymmetric tangerine gown complimented with a side-swept updo.
-
9. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis was back on home shores after hitting London Film Festival last Friday and looked stunning in a simple bandeau LBD, finished with loosely curled tresses and classic courts.
-
10. Danny Boyle, James Franco
Danny Boyle picked up an award for his new masterpiece 127 Hours and was joined by beaming leading man, James Franco.
-
11. Jodie Foster
Seasoned star Jodie Foster proved she knows a thing or two about how to put together a winning red carpet look, and we love her elegant ability to layer tones of the same shade. Her jewel-coloured Dolce & Gabbana shift was the perfect fit, while her bouncy blowdry gave a polished finish.
-
12. Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver worked an LBD with a difference for the night of film festivities. She matched the strong-shouldered mini with jewel-embellished heels and statement earrings.
-
13. Andrew Garfield
Never Let Me Go has gone down a storm at recent film events, and leading man Andrew Garfield hit the Annual Hollywood Awards Gala looking dapper in a Dolce & Gabbana suit.
-
14. Heather Graham
Heather Graham went nude at the Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in this floaty chiffon number, which was given some added glam-factor courtesy of a lipstick-red clutch and metallic heels.
-
15. Jesse Eisenberg
Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg hit the Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in a sharp suit and skinny navy tie.
-
16. Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter had the honour of being crowned Best Supporting Actress, and in her signature quirky style mixed and matched lace with a satin clutch and of-the-moment suede hiking boots.
-
17. Aaron Eckhart
Dark Knight star Aaron Eckhart was among the stars to get all dressed up for the Annual Hollywood Awards Gala.
-
