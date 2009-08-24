5 Mar 2018
Andrea Corr's Wedding
1. Andrea Corr Wedding 240809 Andrea Corr and Brett Desmond
The bride and groom were simply radiant as they headed out of St. Joseph’s Church in County Clare after the wedding ceremony. Andrea waved to hundreds of locals who’d arrived to see The Corrs frontwoman get married.
2. Andrea Corr Wedding 240809 Patrick Kielty
Funnyman Patrick Kielty arrived at the Irish wedding of the year with a striking brunette beauty.
3. Andrea Corr Wedding 240809 Bono
U2 frontman Bono and his wife Ali Hewson were among the 400 guests who joined Andrea and Brett to celebrate their wedding.
4. Andrea Corr Wedding 240809 sisters
Andrea’s sisters and fellow bandmates, Sharon and Caroline, were so-pretty in their empire-line lilac bridesmaids dresses.
5. Andrea Corr Wedding 240809 Andrea Corr
Happy to the Corr: Andrea was simply beaming as she posed for photos outside the church where she wed her stockbroker beau, Brett Desmond.
