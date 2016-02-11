amfAR Gala 2016: 15 Dresses We're Talking About Today

One of the glitziest nights of the fashion year and last night in New York was everything we'd hoped for and MORE...

The amfAR Gala is always a ridiculously glitzy evening (and for a very good cause) - with the philanthropist fashion folk out in their finest black tie garms.

Kicking off New York Fashion Week, there was a starry crowd, with actresses and models all out at the Cipriani Wall Street, to help raise money for HIV/AIDS research and honour people (including Harvey Weinstein) who have made outstanding contributions to raise awareness about the epidemic.

With an auction, and tables up to $75,000, it's one of New York's most successful and high-profile AIDS benefit events. To date, it's raised more than $15 million.

As well as the amazing money raised, it's a good one for #dresswatch. There wasn't one pull-out trend, rather a mixture of stand-out looks from Soo Joo Park's cartoony Moschino design to Diane Kruger's feathery Prada dress. One of our favourite looks of the night was Jourdan Dunn's floral Dolce & Gabbana dress and hundy p the best make-up of the night.

Unexpectedly, Karlie Kloss's was the most unusual outfit, teaming a short Chanel dress with Karl Lagerfeld gloves.

See the best dresses from the night...