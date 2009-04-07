5 Mar 2018
amfAR Charity Gala, New York
1. Lenoir Stam Kroes amfar 12/02/09Exhibiting some model behaviour at the charity event were the intimidatingly attractive trio of Doutsen Kroes, Jessica Stam and Noemie Lenoir. All opting for full-length and fabulous, Doutzen and Noemie sported show-stopping red gowns, whilst Jessica opted for a curve-hugging black number.
2. Karan Minnelli amfar 12/02/09Women of the evening Liza Minelli and Donna Karen posed together on the carpet — with Donna in a chic asymmetric frock, and Liza donning a sparkling sequined gown. The pair were all smiles for the photographers, and rightly so. They were two of the honorees of the evening, recongnised for their “vital and distinctive contributions to the global struggle against AIDS.”
3. Momsen amfar 12/02/09Taylor Momsen eschewed her usual preference for micro-minis, opting for a floor-sweeping mint green Marchesa gown, with glistening gold embellishments. The Gossip Girl actress was one of the many VIP guests invited to enjoy an evening of cocktails, followed by live performances and an auction to raise money for the foundation.
4. Mary J. Blige amfar 12/02/09Soul songstress Mary J. Blige arrived all wrapped up from the New York chill in a cosy black coat and scarf. The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR) is an organisation dedicated to the support of AIDS research and HIV prevention, treatment and education.
5. Mary J. Blige husband amfar 12/02/09Mary J. Blige brought along her manager and husband of five years, Kendu Isaacs to the charity gala. The singer whipped off her coat and scarf to pose for some snaps, and showed off some serious bling in the form of those sparkling statement earrings. The pair sat down to enjoy the evening and support those who were being honoured with amfAR's 'Award of Courage'.
6. Byrne amfar 12/02/09Rose Byrne stepped out in this elegant LBD with netted detailing across the bustline and around the arms. The Damages actress was as flawless as ever, teaming the off-the-shoulder frock with some glossy curls and barely there make-up.
7. Monaghan amfar 12/02/09Gone Baby Gone star Michelle Monaghan showed off some enviable pins in this bold red Louis Vuitton mini-dress with shredded tulle skirt underlay, teamed with simple up-do and heavily lined eyes. The actress hit the red carpet to support the honourees at the event, and help raise money for the foundation. Previous years' have seen the likes of Sharon Stone, Tom Hanks and Richard Gere accepting awards.
8. Donaldson amfar 12/02/09Lily Donaldson was another of the fashionable faces to grace the New York Event, showing off her slender frame in a backless cream silk-satin frock. The Brit model, who has appeared in campaigns for Chanel, Christian Dior and Dolce and Gabbana, turned out to support the annual gala — which honours those who have made outstanding efforts to raise awareness of HIV/AIDs.
9. Rubik amfar 12/02/09
It was as if the red carpet was masquerading as a runway at the charity gala, as a number of the hottest names in the modelling world walked down it. Polish born Anja Rubik was one such model, who gave her floaty feminine dress an edgy injection of cool with a striking statement necklace.
10. Zoe amfar 12/02/09Stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe opted for an elegant chocolate brown dress with gold embellished halterneck, which she teamed with gold cuffs, a simple clutch and long luxe waves. The fearless fashionista has just had her reality TV show The Rachel Zoe Project confirmed for a second series — after the first was a hit in the US.
11. Lenoir Stam amfar 12/02/09It looks like Jessica Stam and Noemie Lenoir were all prepared for Valentine's Day a few nights early in their romantic red and black ensembles. Canadian-born Jessica — who has modelled for the likes of Prada, Dolce and Gabbana and Versace — teamed her sultry black dress with a relaxed up-do and eye-catching chandelier earrings, while Noemie co-ordinated her gown with her lips and made the most of her incredibly glossy mane.
