A-listers including Alexa Chung, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi Klum, Leighton Meester, Rose Byrne and Julianne Moore got all glammed up for the annual AmfAR Benefit Gala in New York. See the pictures here...
AmfAR Benefit Gala
1. Alexa Chung - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Brit girl abroad and British Fashion Council ambassador Alexa Chung worked her trademark undone prim look to perfection, teaming a studded white skirt with a cropped silk bias-cut top, and mussing up her bob for the finishing touch.
2. Sarah Jessica Parker - AmfAR Benefit Gala
AmfAR Benefit Gala host Sarah Jessica Parker led the fashion pack in the glamour stakes, toughening up her blush pink Oscar de la Renta gown with a Theyskens' Theory leather jacket and white gloves.
3. Leighton Meester - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester was loving her Louis Vuittion at the AmfAR Benefit Gala, rocking the luxe fashion label’s furry mini dress, metallic bag and black pumps.
4. Heidi Klum - AmfAR Benefit Gala
InStyle cover star Heidi Klum was a star on the AmfAR Benefit Gala red carpet, working a bandeau gown by designer of the night, Roberto Cavalli.
5. Rose Byrne - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Modelling an Alexa-esque mussed-up bob, Rose Byrne looked stunning in layered lace courtesy of Alexander McQueen on the AmfAR Benefit Gala red carpet.
6. Julianne Moore - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Sleek and effortlessly chic, Julianne Moore worked a figure-hugging Roberto Cavalli frock with a Bottega Veneta box clutch at the AmfAR Benefit Gala.
7. Alexa Chung - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Adding yet more texture to her red carpet look, Alexa Chung kept warm with a navy admirals coat and furry stole.
8. Kellan Lutz - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Twilight star Kellan Lutz was looking dapper as ever on the AmfAR Benefit Gala red carpet in a tux complete with bow tie.
9. Leigh Lezark - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Showcasing Chanel on the AmfAR Benefit Gala red carpet, DJ Leigh Lezark worked a goth beauty look with deep dark lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.
10. Elizabeth Hurley - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Shimmering in a silver Roberto Cavalli gown complete with embellished detailing, Elizabeth Hurley was all smiles at the AmfAR Benefit Gala.
11. Jennifer Hudson - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Singing sensation Jennifer Hudson rocked Roberto Cavalli’s embellished gown like a pro at the AmfAR Benefit Gala, adding extra bling with stacked diamond bangles.
12. Cindy Crawford - AmfAR Benefit Gala
Putting the super in model, Cindy Crawford looked simply stunning at the AmfAR Benefit Gala wearing an intricately beaded plunge-neck dress by Roberto Cavalli.
13. Linda Evangelista - AmfAR Benefit Gala
A fan of the red carpet suit, Linda Evangelista worked a sleek black pairing with open-toed sandals and a killer red pout for a flirty look at the AmfAR Benefit Gala.
14. Eva Cavalli, Roberto Cavalli and Karolina Kurkova - AmfAR Benefit Gala
With a number of his designs on biggest stars at the AmfAR Benefit Gala, Roberto Cavalli had every right to be happy, and his daughter Eva and supermodel Karolina Kurkova were there to enjoy the night with him.
15. Michelle Harper - AmfAR Benefit Gala
New York stylista Michelle Harper went for all-out drama on the AmfAR red carpet, working a turquoise python print Roberto Cavalli gown with a fur-trimmed coat and deep burgundy lips.
