AmfAR Benefit Gala

AmfAR Benefit Gala
Rex
by: Sarah Smith
12 Feb 2012

A-listers including Alexa Chung, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi Klum, Leighton Meester, Rose Byrne and Julianne Moore got all glammed up for the annual AmfAR Benefit Gala in New York. See the pictures here...

