5 Mar 2018
amfAR benefit, Cannes
1. AMFAR 220509 Sharon Stone and Marion Cotillard
The amfAR benefit is one of the biggest celebrity events on the Cannes calendar, and this year's gala dinner was more star-studded and glamorous than ever. AmfAR boasts a board that reads like a who's who of Hollywood and fashion; Sharon Stone, Harvey Weinstein, Carine Roitfeld, Michelle Yeoh, Donatella Versace and Bruce Weber are all board members while shoe designer Kenneth Cole is the chairman. They welcomed Bill Clinton as their guest of honour for the evening and set about having as much fun as possible whilst raising money to help combat AIDS.
2. AMFAR 220509 Diane Kruger and Sharon Stone
In what has become a Cinema Against AIDS tradition, Harvey Weinstein and Sharon Stone, tireless advocates for AIDS research and for amfAR, led the live auction and persuaded other celebrities in the room including Diane Kruger to join them onstage and encourage those in the audience to pledge their support.
3. AMFAR 220509 Hayden Panettiere and David Furnish
David Furnish took to the stage with a sun-kissed Hayden Pannetiere to auction off a Chopard watch co-designed by Sir Elton John and Caroline Gruosi-Scheufele. However the generous man ended up putting his own watch on the auction block, thereby doubling proceeds of the sale for amfAR.
4. AMFAR 220509 Justin Long and Hayden Panettiere
Drew Barrymore's ex Justin Long chatted to Heroes star Hayden Pannetiere as the pair got into the amfAR action. Hayden has spent the last week hanging out on a boat with new beau Steve Jones and has got a gorgeous golden tan to show for it.
5. AMFAR 220509 Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt
Paris Hilton dressed in typically sparkling style donning a metallic floor-length gown. The playful heiress teased photographers that her and boyfriend Doug Reinhardt might get married while they're in the south of France.
6. AMFAR 220509 Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Cute couple Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson looked very dignified in their black tie attire, but it was a different story once the champagne was flowing. The pair kept guests entertained as they playfully test-drove an extremely limited edition personal transporter by Chanel while Sharon Stone jokingly tried to keep out of harm's way.
7. AMFAR 220509 Diane Kruger and Rinko Kikuchi
InStyle's chronic Kruger crush got even worse when the object of our fashion affections turned up to amfAR in this delight of a Chanel dress. The combination of bow, peek-a-boo beaded skirt and the fit and flare shape make for one cute frock. She posed with pretty Babel star, Rinko Kikuchi at the gala dinner.
8. AMFAR 220509 Eva Herzigova
Eva Herzigova was stunning in a cherry red Dolce & Gabbana dress which she teamed with some spectacular jewellery by Chopard.
9. AMFAR 220509 Diane Kruger and Georgina Chapman
Diane Kruger chatted to Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman at the amfAR benefit where stars walked up a black carpet rather than the traditional red. The event's lavish décor was conceived by Donatella Versace and included a photography exhibition by Bruce Weber. This year's event took place at the legendary The Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in Antibes for the first time.
10. AMFAR 220509 peaches geldof
Peaches Geldof graced the amfAR gala in a grey feathery DSquared gown. After the event she was one of the stars who headed to David Furnish's yacht to carry on the party. She later twittered: "Met James Blunt tonight on David's yacht, who knew he was such a hilarious, weird hero??" Seems like the crooner's found a new fan.
11. AMFAR 220509 Kerry Washington and Georgina Chapman
Marchesa girl Georgina Chapman chatted to Kerry Washington at the amfAR party. Kerry's in Cannes to promote her film Precious - a true story based on the life of world champion athlete Precious McKenzie.
12. AMFAR 220509 Dita Von Teese
Burlesque beauty Dita Von Teese was gorgeous in her sculptural Jean Paul Gaultier gown with transparent panels. She teamed the avant garde frock with her trademark 1940s beauty look.
13. AMFAR 220509 Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman swept into the amfAR gala in a sleek asymmetric gown from her own Marchesa Spring collection. Because what better way to promote your beautiful creations than by modelling them yourself? The designer teamed her champagne frock with a metallic box clutch, stacked bangles and gold Louboutins.
14. AMFAR 220509 Eva Green
Eva Green showed off her fiery new copper locks at the star-studded gala. And whoever said redheads shouldn't wear pink? The actress looked super-chic in a striking fuchsia Christian Dior gown, which was covered in glittering Indian-inspired embellishments.
15. AMFAR 220509 Lily Cole
Another redhead who arrived looking bright and beautiful was Lily Cole. The model showed off her waif-like figure in a beautiful strapless Emilio Pucci gown, which had a sexy thigh-high split. Lily matched the silver embellishments in the bodice of the dress to her bejewelled clutch, and finished with some delicate silver jewels.
16. AMFAR 220509 Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt
Oops... Paris Hilton had a wardrobe malfunction of sorts, when her (no doubt eye-wateringly expensive) bracelet dropped onto the floor while she was throwing some poses for the press. Luckily boyfriend Doug Reinhardt was on hand to help her put it back on. Although... he looks like he's having a bit of trouble with it...
17. AMFAR 220509 ashton kutcher
Adding to the eye candy at the amfAR event was Josh Hartnett. The actor scrubbed up well in his sharp suit and shirt and was competing with Robert Pattinson for the attention of all the glamorous female guests.
