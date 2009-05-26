The amfAR benefit is one of the biggest celebrity events on the Cannes calendar, and this year's gala dinner was more star-studded and glamorous than ever. AmfAR boasts a board that reads like a who's who of Hollywood and fashion; Sharon Stone, Harvey Weinstein, Carine Roitfeld, Michelle Yeoh, Donatella Versace and Bruce Weber are all board members while shoe designer Kenneth Cole is the chairman. They welcomed Bill Clinton as their guest of honour for the evening and set about having as much fun as possible whilst raising money to help combat AIDS.