SEE Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera and more at the 2011 AMAs!
American Music Awards 2011
-
1. Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift
We wonder what could possibly have this uber-glam quartet looking so surprised?
-
2. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber only had eyes for his stunning, Armani-clad girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Don't they make the cutest duo EVER?
-
3. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez
3D glasses may not go with couture gowns, but Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez manage to pull the look off with aplomb!
-
4. Taylor Swift
It was Taylor Swift’s night at the American Music Awards, where she was crowned Artist of the Year in a stunning gold sequined column gown by Reem Acra. Even more than the dress we’re drooling over the starlet’s emerald earrings – the perfect colour contrast to the gown – and her sleek side ponytail, which kept the attention strictly on the carpet-sweeper.
-
5. Katy Perry
Katy Perry added a pop of colour to her strapless Japanese-inspired frock by Vivienne Westwood Red Label with bright blue peep-toes and her trademark pink up-do hairstyle.
-
6. Katy Perry
Starlet Katy Perry matched her pink gown and guitar to her hairstyle as she performed on stage!
-
7. Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera hit the stage in a curve-hugging Herve Leger bandage dress and platinum blonde waves.
-
8. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performed a trio of songs at the ceremony, where she also scooped the gong for Favourite Latin Music Artist. Her songs included "Papi", "On the Floor" and later a tune with uber-rapper will.i.am.
-
9. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez had not one, not two but THREE outfit changes at the American Music Awards, where she performed before the star-studded crowd, but this asymmetric lace number by Zuhair Murad is our fave. We love the sophisticated neckline, which the singing diva showed off to perfection with a tight bun and simple droplet earrings.
-
10. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber puckers up to girlfriend Selena Gomez on the red carpet.
-
11. Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding showed off her toned torso in a black panelled bandage dress at the star-studded ceremony.
-
12. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson smouldered in a metallic minidress by Jenny Packham and sparkly platform courts.
-
13. Nicki Minaj
Rapper Nicki Minaj picked up her two trophies for Favourite Rap Artist and Favourite Rap Album for her record Pink Friday in an eye-catching green-skirted gown.
-
14. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas was flying solo on the red carpet in a crisp blazer and sheer T-shirt combo.
-
15. Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony put in a crowd-pleasing performance at the American Music Awards.
-
16. Jennifer Lopez
Meanwhile, Marc's ex Jennifer Lopez unveiled yet another outfit change - this sparkly fringed mini for the American Music Awards after-party.
-
17. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum championed Brit designer Giles at the music ceremony, teaming the daring laser-cut number with smokey eyes and rock chick waves.
-
18. Matthew Morrison
Glee's leading man Matthew Morrison kept it classic in a black single-breasted suit.
-
19. Katherine Heigl
Actress Katherine Heigl was every inch the red carpet lovely in a backless show-stopper by Roberto Cavalli.
-
20. Alanis Morisette
Songstress Alanis Morisette showed a little leg in her slit-to-the-thigh black dress. We love her strappy sandals!
-
21. Mary J Blige
R&B singer Mary J Blige looked totally wild in an animal-print asymmetrical gown.
-
22. Audrina Patridge
Reality TV star Audrina Patridge hit the red carpet in a skimpy strapless number that she co-designed with Joey Tierney, accessorised with a clutch and strappy gold sandals, both by Versace.
-
23. Lionel Richie
Legendary crooner Lionel Richie was in the house at the American Music Awards in a brown leather jacket and skinny scarf.
-
24. Jenny McCarthy
Funny gal Jenny McCarthy toughened up her purple Victoria Beckham Collection dress with a pair of spike-heeled booties.
-
25. David Hasselhoff
A fixture at all the music ceremonies, David Hasselhoff attended with his squeeze, Hayley Roberts. The singer closed the ceremony in saucy style - during band LMFAO's finishing performance, he ripped his trousers off to reveal a smiley face on his pants!
