5 Mar 2018
American Music Awards 2010
The normally girlie Jessica Alba worked a new sleek all-black look at the AMAs 2010 in a one-shoulder shift by Cushnie et Ochs and Christian Louboutin heels.
Prior to stepping into her on-stage catsuit, newlywed Katy Perry showed off her sophisticated side in a dazzling nude knee-length frock by Badgley Mischka. She accessorised with VRAM for GRAY earrings and Brian Atwood heels.
Style chameleon Rihanna debuted yet another new look at the AMAs with permed red locks, matched with a scarlet lace and sheer gown by Elie Saab.
Gearing up for a night of killer pop performances, Fergie posed on the red carpet in her choice of an embellished Zuhair Murad mini and René Caovilla heels.
Heidi Klum opted for sheer glamour in a belted lace gown. A quiffed up-do and bold earrings gave the look a funky twist.
Taylor Swift picked up the Best Female Country Artist award and looked perfectly put together with sleek locks, an embellished Collette Dinnigan mini and intricate Jimmy Choo heels.
Miley Cyrus showed the AMA guests how to make an entrance with her show-stopping train trailing across the red carpet. Her Marchesa mini was the perfect blend of funky and grown-up. She had finished her look with sheer and embellished Louboutin heels.
It was a family affair for Jada Pinkett Smith who brought her talented brood along for the AMAs. While Jada channelled Grecian goddess in an asymmetric Emilio Pucci frock, daughter Willow showed off her typically quirky style credentials in a leather edged jumpsuit and cuffed boots.
Justin Bieber and mentor Usher weren't shy of showing off their collection of awards from the night of musical festivities. Pop prodigy Justin picked up four awards including Artist of the Year and Best Male Pop Artist, while Usher's won Best R&B Album for Raymond v. Raymond.
Sheryl Crowe was boho chic in a paisley maxi dress for the American Music Awards 2010.
The Black Eyed Peas were in the party mood as they hit the red carpet, and we imagine they only got more excited after picking up the Best Pop Group Award.
Pink proved that a baby bump is nothing to stop her looking red carpet ready. A classic layered black gown was an elegant choice for the mum-to-be.
Brit singer Natasha Bedingfield was another celeb to work the lace trend. Her flapper-style frock made for a pretty party piece.
Taylor Swift debuted a whole new look at the AMAs with her hair styled super-sleek, complete with a full fringe in a new super-light hue.
Never one to opt for an understated look, Ke$ha walked the red carpet in a low-cut gown embellished with metallic tape. Matching silver lips and a backcombed quiff finished her out-there ensemble.
The lace trend was a celeb favourite for the night, and Kelly Osbourne nailed the look in her black bandeau number and platform courts.
Best Contemporary Music Artist winner Michael Buble looked dapper as ever as he posed with his fiancée Luisana Lopilato.
Designer and The City star Whitney Port showed off her perfect pins in a draped mini. She gave the delicate printed frock a tough edge with charcoal grey heels and a simple waist belt.
Singer-songwriter Mandy Moore looked worked an ultra-modern look for the night in a sequin Matthew Williamson mini and nude Jimmy Choo heels.
Seasoned awards-goer Samuel L. Jackson made an appearance at the American Music Awards looking super-cool in a pea coat and flat cap.
